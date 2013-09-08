New house in LV is in works for Dion

Celine Dion has cleared up the mystery over why she’s put two mansions up for sale.

Celine Dion speaks during a press conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during the opening night of her show Tuesday, March 15, 2011. (JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

The Caesars Palace headliner on Friday told Jimmy Kimmel, “We are rebuilding in Las Vegas because the family grew, and we will be spending more time there.”

Dion and her husband, Rene Angelil, have lived part-time at Lake Las Vegas since she became a Las Vegas headliner in March 2003 in the 4,300-seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Since their arrival with their son, Rene Charles, then 2, they added twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, in October 2010.

News broke last week that they have put their $20 million main home in Florida on the sales block as well as a 16-room home in Montreal.

During her appearance on Kimmel’s late-night show on ABC, Dion revealed she had to stop her show last month for the first time when a fight erupted.

“A fist fight at a Celine Dion concert?” said Kimmel, faking a gasp.

Dion said she “started to hear things” and stopped the band and went to her musical conductor.”

She thought the cause of the fight was over somebody wanting to take a photo and getting in the way.

“I don’t know exactly what went wrong. I just hope it wasn’t my singing,” she said.

She sang “Loved Me Back to Life” from her upcoming album, which comes out Nov. 5.

OSCAR SAYS NO

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman has ruled out going to Broadway and playing himself in a one-man show.

“They want me to play myself, but I just don’t want to leave Las Vegas,” Goodman said Saturday.

As for “Oscar: The Musical,” there still will be “some back and forth,” along with some challenges, he said.

The Broadway buzz surfaced after Goodman’s long-awaited memoir, “Being Oscar,” came out in May.

PIA ZADORA’S NEW ACT

Pia Zadora and Vince Falcone, who formerly toured with Frank Sinatra, are reconnecting again, this time for a nightclub act at Piero’s Italian Cuisine starting Sept. 19.

Zadora and Falcone, Sinatra’s longtime musical conductor, will team up on the Great American Songbook.

The venue for their Thursday-Friday-Saturday gig at 9 p.m. will be known as Pia’s Place, in a space long known as the Monkey Bar.

Falcone recalls their first meeting taking place in the late 1970s when Zadora, a former Broadway child star, was opening at the newly opened Resorts International in Atlantic City.

They began working together on projects that included recording an album with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and a concert at Egypt’s Great Pyramids.

“We even did an appearance on Johnny Carson,” Falcone said. “Johnny apologized to her for about some comments he made about her. In so many words, he apologized for having doubted her ability” after the 1981 controversy surrounding her Golden Globe from the Hollywood Foreign Press for her “newcomer of the year” performance in “Butterfly.”

“They were all claiming (Riviera Hotel owner/husband Meshulam) Riklas was buying her career,” Falcone said.

Two years later, Zadora was nominated for a Grammy in 1984 in the Best Rock Singer category.

SEPTEMBER BIRTHDAYS

British actor and “Rat Pack” member Peter Lawford would have been 90 Saturday. Others: Sept. 2 — Cirque founder Guy Laliberte and Palms creator George Maloof; Sept. 3 — Steve Schirripa, and Valerie Perrine, who worked as a showgirl at the Desert Inn and Stardust before taking a shot at Hollywood and being nominated for the Best Actress Oscar in “Lenny”; Sept. 16 — Blues icon B.B. King; and Sept. 22 — Singer-turned-choreographer Toni Basil, who is credited with including the moonwalk in David Bowie’s performance of his song “Aladdin Sane” for the Diamond Dogs tour in 1974. Michael Jackson performed the moonwalk about nine years later in his hit, “Billie Jean.”

CHEFS GET THEIR REVENGE

Food critics John Curtas, Al Mancini and Max Jacobson are nursing third-degree burns after being roasted at a Three Square Food Bank benefit last week.

Good sports for a cause, they raised $3,000 at the event, which allowed local chefs to grill them.

Chef Stephen Hopcraft of STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas served up some cold revenge.

His zingers included: “The first time I met Al Mancini I thought, wow, I finally met the scary thing that lived under my bed when I was a kid.”

Curtas, said Hopcroft, “is the summer truffle of food critics … tasteless, hard and overrated.”

Chef Gary LaMorte of The Mina Group, told Curtas, “If your friends and loved ones really cared about you, they would have rufie’d you on the way here tonight.”

THE SCENE AND HEARD

Jerry Tarkanian’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will air on the NBA channel (318), at 11 a.m. today.

SIGHTINGS

Miami Heat star Chris Bosh, with friends in VIP seats at Tao (Venetian) on Friday. Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Jared Dudley was at Tao.

THE PUNCH LINE

“Yesterday a news anchor accidentally hung up on Oprah while he was interviewing her. He is survived by his wife and children.” — Conan O’Brien

