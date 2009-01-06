New releases for week of Jan. 6

Fans of Janet Evanovich have something to look forward to this week as her new book hits shelves.

In “Plum Spooky,” bounty hunter Stephanie Plum sets her sights on Martin Munch, a boy genius wanted for failure to appear in court.

Of course there’s much more to this novel, including an opportunist in search of world domination, a hot bounty hunter named Diesel, as well as lots and lots of monkeys.

Also coming out this week is “Bones of the Dragon,” the first in the “Dragonships of Vindras Series,” by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. This new epic fantasy series features heroes, dragons, gods and magic. What more could a fantasy reader ask for?

Other books hitting shelves: “Becoming Enlightened” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama; “Daemon” by Daniel Suarez; “Eclipse” by Richard North Patterson; “GUILTY: Liberal ‘Victims’ and Their Assault on America” by Ann Coulter; “Lark and Termite” by Jayne Anne Phillips; “Three Weeks to Say Goodbye” by C.J. Box; “Sing Them Home” by Stephanie Kallos; “Eat, Drink, and Be from Mississippi” by Nanci Kincaid; “The Little Giant of Aberdeen County” by Tiffany Baker; and “Fidali’s Way” by George Mastras.

I’ll have reviews of "Lark and Termite" and "The Little Giant of Aberdeen County" at some point. I gotta make it through "The Story of Edward Sawtelle" first though!