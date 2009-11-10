New releases for week of Nov. 10

Some big new releases are headed readers’ way this week.

“Under the Dome” by Stephen King: Iraq vet Dale Barbara along with some other residents of Chester’s Mill, Maine, are in a fight for their lives when the town is sealed off by an invisible force field. Planes crash, cars explode and families are divided when the barrier comes down, and no one knows what it is or whether it will ever go away.

In another highly anticipated release, Las Vegas’ own tennis champ Andre Agassi recounts his early struggles, rise to sports icon status, relationships and marriages in his autobiography, “Open.”

Also hitting shelves: “Believe It, Be It: How Being the Biggest Loser Won Me Back My Life” by Ali Vincent; “Changing My Mind: Occasional Essays” by Zadie Smith; “Fall to Pieces: A Memoir of Drugs, Rock ’n’ Roll, and Mental Illness” by Mary Forsberg Weiland; “Fly by Wire: The Geese, the Glide, the Miracle on the Hudson” by William Langewiesche; “Generation A” by Douglas Coupland; “Ice: A Novel” by Linda Howard; “Last Words: A Memoir” by George Carlin; “New York” by Edward Rutherfurd; “The Shadowmask (Stone of Tymora, Book 2)” by Geno Salvatore and R.A. Salvatore; “When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Rise of the Middle Kingdom” by Martin Jacques; and “Wishin’ and Hopin’: A Christmas Story” by Wally Lamb.