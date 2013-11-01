North Las Vegas Things to Do, Nov. 5-11

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

The Club at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road, is scheduled to host Eagles tribute band The Long Run at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9. Admission is $5. Visit cannerycasino.com.

Access Showroom guests can enjoy Block Party, scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older and pay a $5 cover charge. Call 702-692-7777.

Corvette enthusiasts with the Vegas Valley Vettes have scheduled their second annual Turkey Shoot and Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Clark County Shooting Complex, 11357 N. Decatur Blvd. Participants are expected make a $5 per-shot donation to benefit homeless veterans in Las Vegas. Contact group president Jim Wolf at 702-494-9653.

The Left of Center Art Gallery is set to host “Perceptions in Translation” through Nov. 23 at 2207 W. Gowan Road. The art installations from “three unique artists with similar ethnic backgrounds” will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Call gallery director Marylou Evans at 702-647-7378.

The College of Southern Nevada is scheduled to host a solo exhibit by area artist and part-time CSN instructor Robin Stark through Nov. 29 at the Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Stark’s “Ceramic Reflections” will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Call 702-651-4146 or visit csn.edu.

The College of Southern Nevada is scheduled to host a solo exhibit by UNLV graduate Cathryn Sugg through Dec. 6 at the CSN Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Sugg’s “Chauvinism at Work: Role Evolution?” will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 702-651-4146 or visit csn.edu.

WORTH A DRIVE

Signature Productions plans to present “Guys and Dolls” at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, through Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 16. A captioned night for the deaf and hard of hearing is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 60 0r older and students 13 or older and $20 for children 3 to 12. Visit signatureproductions.net and click on “Tickets,” or for groups of 20 or more, call 702-878-7529.

Mickie Finnz Fish House & Bar and The Animal Network plan their Pins for Pets Bowling, Brew & BBQ fundraiser for 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The event is set to include two hours of bowling (including rental shoes), a pitcher of brew per lane for those 21 or older, barbecue by Mickie Finnz Fish House & Bar, a variety of silent auction items, mystery prizes and more. Proceeds will go toward veterinary bills, boarding, spay/neuter, food, supplies, marketing materials and other needs of successfully adopting out homeless pets. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $100 per lane for up to five people at animalnetwork-lv.com or by calling 702-525-4707. Tickets will be $30 per person at the door while supplies last.

Glittering Lights, the holiday drive-through spectacular, is scheduled Nov. 15 through Jan. 5 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The event is set to feature more than 400 animated lights along a 2.5-mile racetrack. The event is scheduled to be open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $15 per vehicle on weeknights and $20 Friday through Sunday and holidays. The first 15,000 vehicles will receive a gift bag filled with goodies. Purchase tickets on site or in advance at glitteringlightslasvegas.com. Discount tickets available at Walgreens.

Locals with valid ID can enjoy $6 off the $20 admission to the “50 Greatest Photographs of National Geographic” exhibit by mentioning “Imagine Exhibitions Loves Locals” at the Imagine Exhibitions Gallery box office in The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, during October. Visit imagineexhibitions.com.

“Glimps,” an exhibit of abstract paintings by Sonya Young, is set to be on display from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 10 in the gallery at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6100.

Chrome Showroom guests can enjoy Sunday Night Football at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Call 702-364-8669.

Chrome Showroom guests can enjoy Monday Night Football at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. All games begin at 5:40 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Call 702-364-8669.

Ballroom dancing is planned from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. Music is provided by Boyd Coulter’s Good Times Band. The cost is $4 per person. Call 702-795-8140.

Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich’s sustainable farmers market is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday inside the Desert Living Center at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is free, and purchases are cash only.

PLAN AHEAD

The Club at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road, is scheduled to host Journey tribute band Lights at 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16. Admission is $10. Visit cannerycasino.com.

Access Showroom guests can enjoy Phil Flowers, scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older and pay a $5 cover charge. Call 702-692-7777.

Kirk Whalum and special guest Kevin Whalum are scheduled to play the Poolside Jazz Under the Stars summer concert series at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Tickets start at $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit aliantegaming.com or call 702-692-7777.

Access Showroom guests can enjoy StarOne All-Stars, scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older and pay a $5 cover charge. Call 702-692-7777.

The Club at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road, is scheduled to host Led Zeppelin tribute band Led Zepagain at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23. Admission is $5. Visit cannerycasino.com.

Lady Comedians of Chelsea Lately are scheduled to appear at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Access Showroom inside the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Tickets start at $17.50. Guests must be 21 or older. Call 702-692-7777.

The Club at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road, is scheduled to host AC/DC tribute band Bon Fire at 8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30. Admission is $5. Visit cannerycasino.com.

Access Showroom guests can enjoy Chocolate Harmony, scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older and pay a $5 cover charge. Call 702-692-7777.

The Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane, plans to host a Holiday Breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. Admission is $2. Call 702-633-2550.

ONGOING EVENTS

Sherry Gordy’s A-List Open Mic is set for 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Fiesta Rancho’s Club Tequila, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Guests must be 21 or older. Call 702-631-7000.

Coffee Cup Skate, an open skate for anyone 45 or older, is scheduled from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Fiesta Rancho SoBe Ice Arena, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is $5, and the arena provides coffee and cookies. Visit fiestarancholasvegas.com or call 702-638-3785.

Trivia Night is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the ETA Lounge at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Cover charge is $5. Visit aliantegaming.com.

Karate Karaoke is scheduled at 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Whiskey Dick’s, 2750 E. Craig Road. There is no cover charge. Call 702-399-3425.

The Goodbuy Auto Auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursdays at 2024 Losee Road. Viewing times are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visit goodbuyautoauction.com.

The Boogie Knights are scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit aliantegaming.com.

Loveshack is scheduled to perform Fridays at South Padre at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Doors open at 8 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit texasstation.sclv.com.

A gospel showcase is planned at 8 p.m. Fridays in the showroom at Digiworld Entertainment and Productions, 3432 N. Bruce St., Suite 1. The event features local talent dancing, singing and acting. Admission is free. Call Darry Lighten at 702-460-9266.

Dueling Pianos are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays in the ETA Lounge at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Visit aliantegaming.com.

Darrin Michaels is scheduled to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in the A-Bar at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit texasstation.sclv.com.

Deftal DJs are scheduled to perform Friday and Saturday nights in the ETA Lounge at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Visit aliantegaming.com.

Broadacres Marketplace and Event Center, 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. North, has Friday night shopping and events. In addition to the marketplace’s more than 1,150 vendor spaces and buildings, it offers a wide variety of entertainment, food and beverages. Hours of operation are 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $1 on Fridays and Saturdays and $1.50 on Sundays. Visit broadacresmec.com.

Strap on a set of ice skates for Cosmic DJ Skate Night, scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Fiesta Rancho SoBe Ice Arena, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is $6.50, and skate rental is $3.

The Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive, plans to host an Old School Dance Party with rotating bands from 8:30 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in the Cabo Lounge. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestarancho.sclv.com.

The Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive, hosts Ladies Night on Fridays at Club Tequila. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge for men. On Saturdays, catch DJ Carlos as he spins the best in regional Mexican music. Doors open at 10 p.m. Cover charge is $10. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestarancho.sclv.com.

Noche Caliente Latina featuring Volume 1 is set for 10 p.m. Saturdays in the Access Showroom at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Cover charge is $5; women are admitted free. Visit aliantegaming.com.

Acoustic Junkyard is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturdays in the ETA Lounge at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Cover charge is $5. Visit aliantegaming.com.

Yellow Brick Road is scheduled to perform Saturdays at South Padre at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Doors open at 9 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit texasstation.sclv.com.

Caliente Latin Nights with DJ Leo and his Go Go Dancers are scheduled from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturdays in the Royal Street Theater at Jerry’s Nugget, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission is free with the purchase of two drinks but limited to adults 21 or older. Visit jerrysnugget.com or call 702-399-3000.