Northern neighborhood news and events, Dec. 11-17, 2014

A gingerbread house created by the Northwest Career & Technical Academy’s advanced culinary students is on display at the Northwest Career & Technical Academy, 8200 W. Tropical Parkway. Students competed to see who could create the best gingerbread house under the direction of 30-year veteran chef Brenda Hitchins, Nov. 2014. (Special to View)

Kathy Morton-Stanion - Recent Works exhibit is set to run through Feb. 22 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. The exhibition is a body of work created from years of experimenting with uncommon, discarded and recycled materials. A reception is planned from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-6100. (Special to View)

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

The North Las Vegas Library District is sponsoring a Bookworm Bingo Winter Reading Program for ages 12 or younger. Participants can pick up their reading BINGO card at any North Las Vegas Library branch (Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way; Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road; North Las Vegas Library, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North), and be eligible to win a $50 movie theater gift card after completing one prize level. Call 702-839-2980.

A Winter Choral Concert is set at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre on the College of Southern Nevada Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483 or visit csn.edu/pac.

An exhibit of Kathy Morton-Stanion’s recent works is set to run through Feb. 22 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. The exhibition is a body of work created from years of experimenting with uncommon, discarded and recycled materials. A reception is planned from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-6100.

Charlie Worsham is set to perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Tickets start at $15.50. Call 702-600-1625 or visit aliantegaming.com.

A free fly-fishing class is slated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Learn the basic techniques of fly fishing, the equipment, terminology, knot tying, casting skills and more. Loaner equipment is set to be provided. Online registration ends Dec. 12. Visit www.ndow.org/education/angler_ed/classes.

The Fiesta Rancho SoBe Ice Arena’s 10th annual 2014 celebration on ice: The Joy of Christmas is planned at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Fiesta Rancho SoBe Ice Arena, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. The ice show is set to feature local figure skaters performing to holiday music. General admission is $10 and VIP admission is $15, which includes prime seating. A $2 discount is offered on all tickets in exchange for a donation of three canned goods.Visit fiestarancho.sclv.com.

Twilight Zone – Journey Back In Time Part II is set at 2 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 19 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn about the life of Rod Serling and the making of the “Twilight Zone” series. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

“A Master’s Journey,” paintings by Lolita Develay, is set to be on display through Jan. 31 at the Left of Center Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. The work documents the artist’s progress toward obtaining a Master of Fine Arts degree. Visit leftofcenterart.org.

J.R. Pony Parties, an educational farm, welcomes the public to visit for Tuesdays at the Farm from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 16 at 1753 Fairhaven Ave. The farm is also open on off-school days, including Dec. 30. Admission is $5, which includes pony rides, visits to the goat barn and more. Visit jrponyparties.com or call 702-631-4142.

A CareMore presentation is planned at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

A Vegan and Healthy Eating Discussion is planned at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Advanced registration is required. Call 702-229-1702.

DIY Craft Club! is planned at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative. Eric Herman is scheduled to perform at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Children up to age 11 are invited to hear the comedian sing, dance and tell jokes. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-6100.

Bingo is set at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants can play bingo on an electronic board. Treats are planned. Admission is $5 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

The children of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd., are set to present a Christmas nativity play as part of the church’s regular Sunday morning service at 10 a.m. Dec. 21. Admission is free, and refreshments are set to be offered after the service. Also, a special service is planned at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve with music by the Westminster Choir. Call 702-648-8437.

PLAN AHEAD

A free large-scale model train exhibit is set to be decorated for the holidays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 through Jan. 3 at the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society, 8555 W. Centennial Parkway. The trains will shut down at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will not be running on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Dec. 28. Admission is free. Visit lvgrs.org.

The movie “And So it Goes” is scheduled to screen at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

A Pancake & Hot Chocolate Breakfast is set at 9 a.m. Dec. 23 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Las Vegas City Councilman Steve Ross’ Northwest Youth Empowerment Council plans to make and serve breakfast. Admission is $5 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

Disco Dynamos, a tribute to Barry White, Cher and Donna Summer, are scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Dallas Events Center inside Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Tickets cost $23.45. Call 702-631-1000 or visit texasstation.sclv.com.

Are You Smarter than the Medicare Expert is planned at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Lee Jordan is set to lead the seminar. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to city of Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

New Year’s Eve 2014 with DW3 featuring Elan Trotman is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Tickets start at $42.50 and include a midnight champagne toast and party favors. Call 702-600-1625 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Greased: A Tribute To The Music Of Grease, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Dallas Events Center inside Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Tickets cost $30.35. Call 702-631-1000 or visit texasstation.sclv.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

On the Ranch Farmers and Artisan Market is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at the Garden Plaza parking lot inside Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Live music, face painting, crafts and gardening tips are also planned. Admission is free. Visit ontheranchmarket.com or call 702-726-2426.

Monthly Buddhist services are scheduled the second Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. School-age children are welcome to attend and encouraged to join dharma classes. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.

The West End Boys Sunday Morning Car Show, a free get-together for auto enthusiasts, is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Sundays in the Santa Fe Mining Company parking lot, 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. Email judggto69@aol.com.

Bingo Brunch is planned at 10 a.m. Sundays at the Bingo Room inside Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is $25, which includes mimosas, raffle prizes and live entertainment. Call 702-658-4900 or visit santafestation.sclv.com.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month inside the community room of the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

The Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 8103 Racel St. The sanctuary is home to birds, pigs, goats, llamas, donkeys, reptiles and more. General admission is $4. Visit naturesanctuarygilcrease.org.

Senior Coffee Cup Skate, an open skate for anyone 50 or older, is scheduled from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Fiesta Rancho SoBe Ice Arena, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is $5, and the arena is set to provide coffee and cookies. Visit fiestarancholasvegas.com or call 702-638-3785.

Trivia Night is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the ETA Lounge at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Cover charge is $5. Visit aliantegaming.com.

A Ladies’ Night is scheduled at 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Revolver Saloon at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is $5 after 10 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

A current events discussion group is set at 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults 50 or older are invited to meet new people and have a free, cerebral conversation. Call 702-229-1702.

Free line dancing lessons are offered from 8:15 to 9 p.m. most Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Revolver Saloon Dance Hall inside Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Visit santafestation.sclv.com.

Line dancing for adults 50 or older is set at 2 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

Sherry Gordy’s A-List Open Mic is set for 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Fiesta Rancho’s Club Tequila, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Guests must be 21 or older. Call 702-631-7000.

Bro Country Night is planned at 10 p.m. Thursdays at the Revolver Saloon inside Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is free. Guests must be 21 or older. Call 702-658-4900 or visit santafestation.sclv.com.

Centennial Hills Toasters Toastmasters are scheduled to meet the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Findlay Honda, 7494 W. Azure Drive. Call 702-265-2910.

Two-man team leagues are planned at 9:30 a.m. every Friday through December 19 at the Clark County Shooting Complex, 11357 N. Decatur Blvd. Formats include 50 targets each week, 25 16-yard traps and 25 American skeet. There is a one-time trophy fee of $18 and an $18 daily fee per person. Call 702-455-2000.

Bee Gees Gold is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Fridays at the Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is free. Call 702-658-4900 or visit santafestation.sclv.com.

All Star Friday Nights, an R&B dance party, is scheduled at 9 p.m. Fridays at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Admission is $5. Visit aliantegaming.com.

A live band is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays at Santa Fe Station Bowling Center, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Visit santafestation.sclv.com.

Crossfire is set to perform for 10 p.m. Fridays at South Padre at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Admission is free. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit texasstation.sclv.com.

Ladies Night on Fridays at Club Tequila is scheduled 10:30 p.m. at the Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. There is a $10 cover charge for men. Doors open at 10 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestarancho.sclv.com.

Strap on a pair of ice skates for Cosmic DJ Skate Night, scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Fiesta Rancho SoBe Ice Arena, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is $7 and $3 to rent skates.

Yellow Brick Road is scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. Saturdays at South Padre at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Admission is free. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit texasstation.sclv.com.

Yu-Gi-Oh card games are set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month inside the story room at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Kids 11 to 17 are invited to bring their own cards and duel. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-6100.

The Las Vegas Farmers Market is scheduled to set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Saturday of each month at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Admission to the park is free during the market. Visit lasvegasfarmersmarket.com.

Sabados de Fiesta is set for 11 p.m. Saturdays at the Fiesta Rancho’s Club Tequila, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Admission is $10. Women are admitted free until midnight. Guests must be 21 or older. Call 702-631-7000.

NEIGHBORHOOD NEWS

GILCREASE ORCHARD CLOSED FOR THE SEASON

Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way, is closed for the winter season.

The orchard plans to offer holiday wagon rides from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-23. A concession stand will be on-site selling hot chocolate and apple cider and pumpkin spice doughnuts.

Admission to the wagon ride is $2 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

For more information, visit thegilcreaseorchard.org or call 702-409-0655.

NORTH LAS VEGAS LIBRARY DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WINTER READING PROGRAM

The North Las Vegas Library District plans to sponsor a “Bookworm Bingo Winter Reading Program,” at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way; the Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road; and the North Las Vegas Library, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Children 12 or younger can pick up their reading BINGO card at any North Las Vegas Library branch. Participants will be eligible to win a $50 movie theater gift card after completing one prize level.

Call the Aliante Library at 702-839-2980.

NORTH LAS VEGAS LIBRARY DISTRICT ANNOUNCES LIBRARY MASCOT NAMING CONTEST

Southern Nevada residents are encouraged to visit any North Las Vegas Library branch and participate in a Library District Mascot Naming Contest.

Entries can be submitted until Jan. 3. A winner will be announced at the Winter Reading Program on Jan. 10 and will receive a $100 Walmart gift card.

The mascot will also help promote the programs and services of the North Las Vegas Library District by representing the district at community events and outreach programs.

NEW WINTER HOURS SET FOR CLARK COUNTY SHOOTING COMPLEX

The Clark County Shooting Complex, 11357 N. Decatur Blvd., has new hours for the winter season.

The complex is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday except for special events.

For information, call 702-455-2000 or visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/shootingcomplex.

MULCH AND TOP SOIL AVAILABLE FOR SALE

Coarse organic wood mulch and soil are set to be free to the public at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Research Center and Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive.

The deposited soil was tested and was determined to be highly enriched and was perfect for use as topsoil by the center.

The mulch and the soil are available for pickup from the Research Center on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The soil is free if loaded by the individual or $2 per tractor scoop loaded.

For more information, call 702-786-4361 or email lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu.

AFTER-SCHOOL TUTORING PLANNED AT CIMARRON ROSE COMMUNITY CENTER

The Las Vegas Department of Parks and Recreation is set to offer after-school tutoring at Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road. Tutoring is offered to students in first through fifth grade once a week for 30-minute sessions. The fee is $45 per month, and tutoring is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visit lasvegasparksandrec.com or call 702-229-1607.

AT&T EXPANDS 4G LTE COVERAGE TO MORE NORTH LAS VEGAS CUSTOMERS

AT&T has added new mobile Internet cell sites in North Las Vegas to expand AT&T 4G LTE coverage for area residents and businesses.

AT&T invested nearly $200 million between 2011 and 2013 to enhance its wireless and wired networks in the Las Vegas area. The new cell site in North Las Vegas is enhancing coverage near the intersection of Eastern and Owens Avenues.

FRIENDS OF CRAIG RANCH TO OFFER TWO YOUTH SERVICE SCHOLARSHIPS

Friends of Craig Ranch are set to offer two youth service scholarships. Local students between the ages of 13 and 22 are eligible for a $500 scholarship. Winners are to be chosen on the quality and quantity of volunteerism displayed in Craig Ranch Regional Park and the surrounding area in North Las Vegas. Applications are due March 14.

For more information, email Jon Oats at jonoats@yahoo.com or visit friendsofcraigranch.org.

CENTENNIAL HILLS HOSPITAL PLANS BABY-SITTING CERTIFICATION CLASS

A baby-sitting certification class is planned from 8 a.m. to noon the second Wednesday of every month at Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive. The four-hour class helps youths ages 11 to 16 gain the knowledge and skills they need to care for infants and children, as well as time to practice these skills in a web-based program.

The cost is $30 per person. The class is set to be held in the computer lab on the first floor of the hospital. Class size is limited, and registration is required by calling 702-388-4888.

KIWANIS CLUB WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS

The Kiwanis Club of North Las Vegas, a chapter of the international service organization, is scheduled to meet at 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays at T.G.I. Friday’s in the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway.

Club community projects have included canned food drives, car shows, kites in the park events and charity fundraisers.

The fourth meeting of the month is limited to members only. For more information, visit nlvkiwanis.com or call 702-399-7373.

NORTH LAS VEGAS ROTARY CLUB TO MEET

The North Las Vegas Rotary Club of Las Vegas meets at 7:15 a.m. Fridays at the Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle.

The weekly breakfast meetings include guest speakers, networking, education workshops and service projects.

For more information, visit nlvrc.org/newsite.

PLANETARIUM HOSTING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS

The Planetarium at the College of Southern Nevada hosts educational programs and stargazing at various times Fridays and Saturdays at 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $4 for children and seniors and $6 for adults. For more information, including times, visit csn.edu.

ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY HOLDS OUTREACH EVENTS

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society holds events every month for those interested in learning about astronomy. The society meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the College of Southern Nevada Planetarium, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., usually with a speaker or program on an astronomical topic.

For more information on the group, visit lvastronomy.com.

ALIANTE LIBRARY WRITERS CLUB TO MEET MONTHLY

The Aliante Library Writers Club is set to meet monthly from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Aliante Library, 2400 w. Deer Springs Way. The group gathers for networking, readings and learning about writing. For more information, call 702-839-2980, visit nlvld.org or email Glory Wade at glorywadewriter@gmail.com.

CENTENNIAL HILLS LIBRARY HOSTS STORY TIME FOR KIDS

The Centennial Hills Library plans to host story time for babies from birth to 18 months at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. most Thursdays and story time for children 3-5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. most Wednesdays at 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Organizers plan to offer songs, nursery rhymes and language-enrichment activities with an adult. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-6100.

WILDLIFE REFUGE GROUP HOSTS MONTHLY MEETINGS

Friends of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices, 8050 Paradise Road.

The group provides volunteers and other support to the National Wildlife Refuge, 30 miles northwest of Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Harry Konwin at 702-515-5494.

SENIOR GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP MEETS BIMONTHLY

A grief support group for seniors is set to meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. For more information, call 702-229-1702.

SENIOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP MEETS MONTHLY

An Alzheimer’s disease and dementia support group for seniors is set to meet the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. For more information, call 702-229-1702.

AUDUBON SOCIETY HOSTS BIRD WALKS

The Red Rock Audubon Society hosts bird walks at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, starting at 8 a.m. on the third Saturday of every month. Walks last about two hours and are geared toward beginning and casual walkers. Attendees meet in the last parking lot in the group picnic area. For more information, visit redrockaudubon.org.

CENTENNIAL HILLS ACTIVE ADULT CENTER TO HOST KNITTING GROUP

The Centennial Hills Active Adult Center plans to host a low-cost knitting group for adults 50 or older at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. The group is free to those with a $2 annual adult center membership. For more information, call the center at 702-229-1702.

BELLY DANCE CLASSES PLANNED AT ACTIVE ADULT CENTER

Join members of the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center for belly dance classes set for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Class members, led by instructor Jeanne Baer, have performed during luncheons at the Lieburn Senior Center and at a Chinese New Year celebration in Sun City Anthem. For more information, call the center at 702-229-1702.

FREE TRAPPERS SET TO MEET IN SPRING MOUNTAINS

Spring Mountain Free Trappers meet for a black powder shoot the first weekend of each month at CC Spring and Lovell Canyon roads in the Spring Mountains southwest of Las Vegas. Locations vary depending on weather, so call Daniel Trousdale at 702-645-2658 before attending. For more information, visit smft.org.