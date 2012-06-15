Obama on immigration: This isn’t ‘true leadership’

The president of the United States this morning broke his oath office. Instead of upholding the laws of the nation, as he promised to do, Barack Obama announced today that he would break the law when he damn well feels like — especially when he needs votes in an election year. Instead of deporting young illegal immigrants when caught, they will be tagged with a work card and released.

The cases identified by the President for nonenforcement are certainly the most sympathetic. Young men and women brought into this country by their parents. They grow up here and find themselves children without a country.

But what the president is doing here is illegal in itself. Instead of changing the law, he’s selectively enforcing it. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Republican or Democrat, listen up: that’s dangerous.

Consider Ruben Kihuen, a Hispanic activist and a leader in the Democratic Party of Nevada.

He Tweeted this: "Great news for *#DREAMers* this morning. Grateful to @BarackObama for having the courage to take true leadership on this important issue."

He later added: "This decision is a step in the right direction, but Congress must still pass *#DREAMAct*, w/ path to citizenship, for a permanent solution."

This kind of thinking is exactly why guys like Ruben Kihuen would make horrible members of Congress. It’s bad enough that he makes laws for Nevadans. If you like what President Obama did this morning, then why have a Congress or a legislative branch at all, Mr. Kihuen? Why bother going back to the legislative body and pass the so-called Dream Act?

You don’t need Congress if you have an executive branch that will only enforce the laws it likes.

No matter what your view on immigration reform, all citizens should unite and tell the president that the ends don’t justify the means. What he is doing, and the way he’s doing it, is just plain wrong.

