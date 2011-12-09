Obama’s scary Osawatomie vision for America

I hope you’ll tune in Sunday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other fine newspapers and websites to read my latest column on President Obama’s vision for America.

He articulated it earlier this week in Osawatomie, Kan. It was a scary thought, one in which the president pretty much says that the premise of this country — all men are created equal and endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights — isn’t working anymore. We must change, he says, to produce more equal outcome.

Ronald Reagan had a vision for America. He saw a "shining city" and he described it like this:

“…It was a tall proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace, a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity, and if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That’s how I saw it and see it still….” "

But that's not what President Obama sees.