Pardee builds all single-story residences in neighborhood

6768730-0-4

Pardee Homes’ new Durango Ranch community is off to a strong start, according to Regional Sales Director Rob Tuvell.

“We had a very successful grand opening and visitors from as far away as Canada,” Tuvell said. “The all single-story floor plans, spacious home sites and optional detached casitas and up to four-bay garages are the big attractions at Durango Ranch.”

Durango Ranch, near the southeast corner of Durango Drive and Pebble Road in the southwestern valley, features single-story plans that range from 2,972 to 3,849 square feet on one-third-acre home sites. Prices start at $359,990.

The homes have as many as five bedrooms, optional detached casitas, three-car garages, Nevada rooms (optional enclosed rooms instead of a covered patio), large kitchens, great rooms and optional recreational vehicle parking pads.

Plan One offers three bedrooms, three baths, an office or optional fourth bedroom, great and dining rooms and three-car garage in 2,972 square feet. It is priced from $359,990.

Plan Two measures 3,433 square feet with three bedrooms, an office or optional fourth bedroom, three baths, game, great and dining rooms, covered patio or optional Nevada room and three-car garage. It is priced at $379,990.

Plan Three measures 3,849 square feet with four bedrooms and den and options for a fifth bedroom or office, 3½ baths, dining, game and great rooms, optional Nevada room at the covered patio and three-car garage. It is priced from $404,990.

The homes include a list of standard features such as 42-inch birch kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, slab-granite kitchen countertops in a choice of four colors and two-tone interior paint.

Durango Ranch also is part of Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program that includes standard and optional measures that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage material conservation and the use of recycled or sustainable resources in new homes, Tuvell said.

LivingSmart provides more than 30 Earth-friendly standard and optional systems and features for new-home buyers, and it applies to every newly designed home the company offers, he said.

To reach Durango Ranch from Interstate 15, take Blue Diamond Road/state Route 160 west to Durango Drive. Turn right on Durango and turn right at Pebble Road. The model homes and sales office are on the right.

Sales office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or contact a new- home specialist at 604-3332.

Pardee, one of the West’s largest and longest-established homebuilders, has built homes for more than 40,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952. Follow the builder on Facebook at fb.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas.