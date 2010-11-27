Pardee grows its Internet sales division

5022682-0-4

As consumers and retailers prepare for Cyber Monday, the first Monday after Thanksgiving when in past years consumers shop in great numbers online for the upcoming holidays, Pardee Homes is growing its sales presence on the Internet with its Internet sales division.

Pardee currently employs Shannon Marler and Aime Sibley as online sales agents in its Internet division who help guide customers in their home-buying process.

“The Internet has become an important tool for consumers researching everything from new cars to new homes,” said Rob Tuvell, regional sales director for Pardee Homes. “Many of our customers use our website as a starting point for gathering information on our homes and communities before they visit one of our neighborhood sales offices.”

Pardee’s Internet sales division takes the online experience a step further by providing agents who are available seven days a week to respond to inquiries and provide a human touch to the process.

“We get a lot of military relocations, particularly from service members stationed overseas, as well as those who are planning to retire and relocate to Southern Nevada, and the Internet is critical to communicating with these potential buyers,” Sibley said. “When you’re several time zones away, having the ability to communicate electronically is important. We take it a step further by helping to streamline their new home search and personalize the process whether they’re moving from Atlanta or Australia.”

Marler and Sibley work with potential buyers to identify their new home needs — everything from number of bedrooms to the community lifestyle they desire. From there, they direct them to one of the builder’s eight valley neighborhoods.

“The majority of our clients are happy to have a live person to talk to as a complement to their online research,” Marler said. “Yet, we function as a part of Pardee’s sales force. The only exception is our customers come to us online instead of meeting us as a sales office.”

Pardee is offering eight new home neighborhoods including Ashwood in Nevada Trails; Montclaire in Henderson, Solstice in Aliante, Solamar in Vista Verde, Riverstone in Prescott Park, Rosetta and Serrano in Mountain’s Edge, and Trail Ridge at Blue Diamond and Durango.

All newly built Pardee Homes feature the builder’s LivingSmart brand that offers standard and optional measures that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage material conservation and the use of recycled or sustainable resources in new homes.

Pardee Homes’ New Standard program includes granite kitchen countertops, beech cabinets and stainless steel kitchen appliances as standard.

For the second consecutive year the Southern Nevada Division of Pardee Homes has received the highest rankings from J.D. Power and Associates for overall customer satisfaction and new home quality in the Las Vegas market.

For additional information, call the online sales agents at 604-3332 or visit pardeehomes.com. You can also follow the builder on Facebook at facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas.