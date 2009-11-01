Pardee Homes to hold grand opening at Serrano in Mountain’s Edge

Pardee Homes will hold a grand opening of three model homes at its Serrano neighborhood in the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community today and Sunday and will offer guests free refreshments.

The neighborhood features homes priced from $220,000. Serrano’s three floor plans include one single-story design and two two-story plans that range from 1,850 to 2,682 square feet with up to six bedrooms. Home sites average 4,675 square feet.

“Serrano is LivingSmart community with floor plans that include such details as a great room, den, loft and optional playroom,” said Rob Tuvell, regional sales director for Pardee Homes.

Serrano Plan One is a single-story plan that measures 1,850 square feet with a three-car garage, three bedrooms and a den or optional fourth bedroom.

Plan Two at Serrano measures 2,223 square feet in a two-story design with up to six bedrooms, three baths, optional bonus room, two-car garage plus tandem garage or optional play room.

Serrano Plan Three measures 2,682 square feet with up to six bedrooms and 31/2 baths. It features a two-car garage plus workshop or optional third bay, den and loft.

As part of Pardee Homes’ New Standard program, granite kitchen countertops, beech cabinets and stainless steel kitchen appliances are included.

“These items are considered upgrades with other builders, but they are now standard with a new Pardee Home,” Tuvell said.

Energy efficiency is another part of Pardee’s New Standard. According to Tuvell, the builder’s LivingSmart program provides standard and optional measures that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage material conservation and the use of recycled or sustainable resources in new homes.

“Greener materials and building techniques can lower home operating costs by reducing the need to use as much energy for heating and air conditioning as older, conventional homes and can result in measurable savings for buyers,” Tuvell said.

To reach Serrano at Mountain’s Edge, take Blue Diamond Road west to Buffalo Drive and turn left into the Mountain’s Edge community. Proceed south on Buffalo to Cactus Avenue and turn left and follow the signs to the neighborhood.

For more information on Serrano, visit pardeehomes.com/serrano. Pardee Homes’ sales offices and model complexes are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.