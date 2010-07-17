Pardee offers Rosetta and Serrano collections in Mountain’s Edge

Pardee Homes offers Rosetta and Serrano collections in Mountain’s Edge master-planned community. The LivingSmart homes start from $159,000. There are also a limited number of move-in ready homes at each neighborhood.

Plan Three C at home site 53 at Serrano measures 2,689 square feet with four bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, den/office, loft and workshop. Priced at $235,300, the home includes granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and other upgrades. It is slated for August completion.

At Rosetta, a Plan Four C at home site 154 measures 1,881 square feet with four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. Priced at $190,000, the home includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It is scheduled for completion in September.

Also at Rosetta, a Plan One B at home site 152 measures 1,444 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Priced at $160,000, the home is scheduled for completion in September.

“Our thoughtfully designed, energy-efficient floor plans at Rosetta and Serrano remain an excellent value in one of the valley’s top master-planned communities,” said Pardee Homes’ regional sales director Rob Tuvell.

All of Pardee Homes’ newly designed homes are part of the builder’s LivingSmart brand, which provides standard and optional measures that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage material conservation and use of recycled or sustainable resources.

Rosetta and Serrano are also part of Pardee Home’s New Standard program in which features including granite kitchen countertops, beech cabinets and stainless steel appliances are included as standard.

Homes at Rosetta range in price from $158,950 to $188,450. The two-story designs feature as many as four bedrooms, as many as three baths and two-car garages measuring from 1,444 to 1,881 square feet. Floor plans include great rooms and personal options such as covered patios and lofts, depending on the plan selected.

Serrano’s three floor plans include one single-story design and two two-story plans that range from 1,850 to 2,682 square feet with as many as six bedrooms. Home prices range from $203,950 to $231,450.

Families in Mountain’s Edge have access to community parks, play areas, baseball fields, sports fields, an outdoor amphitheater and picnic areas, according to Tuvell.

To reach Rosetta and Serrano at Mountain’s Edge, take Blue Diamond Road west to Buffalo Drive and turn left into the Mountain’s Edge community. Proceed south on Buffalo to Cactus Avenue and turn left and follow the signs to the neighborhood. Sales office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com. You can also follow the company on Facebook at PardeeHomesLasVegas.