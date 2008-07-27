Pardee offers upgrades at Tremezzo

Pardee Homes is offering a home plan with more than $250,000 in upgrades within Tremezzo, an exclusive collection of Italian-inspired hilltop homes at the Lake Las Vegas resort community.

Located on a large corner cul-de-sac lot, the Plan Two-X home includes five bedrooms, and 51/2 baths in about 3,726 square feet.

The home, slated to be available within 90 days, is priced at $1,162,276.

Some of the luxury upgrades included in the price are a courtyard fireplace and General Electric Monogram stainless steel appliance package with a 48-inch Pro Range, according to Rob Tuvell, Pardee regional sales director.

The Tremezzo neighborhood won a Gold Award for Best Landscaping Design for a Detached Community, and Plan Two won a Silver Award for Best Single-Family Detached Home in its price range from The Nationals, sponsored by the Institute of Residential Marketing of the National Association of Home Builders.

“These homes represent a new level of excellence in the 56 years Pardee has been building homes in Southern Nevada,” Tuvell said.

The guard-gated neighborhood of Tremezzo offers homes ranging from 3,168 to 4,320 square feet. With Tuscan, Andalusian and Italian Hilltop designs, one- and two-story Tremezzo homes include features such as interior courtyards for outdoor entertaining, as well as a second-story bedroom on the Plan Two-X.

Pardee also provides initial Silver memberships to The Club at Lake Las Vegas for home buyers at Tremezzo, according to Tuvell. Memberships include access to swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness centers, concierge service and limited golf at The Falls or Reflection Bay.

“Lake Las Vegas residents enjoy other community amenities such as the lake and marina, pedestrian shopping village, restaurants, concerts and much more,” Tuvell said. “It is a desert oasis for residents and visitors alike.”

Lake Las Vegas is a premier residential and resort destination located on a privately owned 320-acre lake located 17 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Within the 3,592-acre master-planned resort is a variety of residential offerings, resorts, golf courses, casinos, full-service marinas, water’s edge restaurants and cafes and boutiques.

To visit Tremezzo, take Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Beltway, east to the freeway’s end at Lake Mead Parkway. Continue east on Lake Mead Parkway to Lake Las Vegas Parkway, turn left and follow the signs.

The model park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for Monday, when it opens at 11 a.m. For more information visit pardeehomes.com.