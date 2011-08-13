Pardee’s program helps shoppers become buyers

With home prices dropping and interest rates still at record lows, home shoppers are out again looking for their dream home and hoping to put together all the pieces to make it happen.

Buying a home today is not as simple as it was five years ago, so Pardee Homes has introduced HomewardBound, a program designed to clear the path to home ownership.

“Obstacles like poor credit, no credit, foreclosures, high-debt ratios and an inconsistent employment history are hurdles that can put the dream of home ownership just out of reach,” said Pardee Homes Regional Sales Director Rob Tuvell. “These types of obstacles can make it difficult to qualify for a loan, but there are solutions, and one way is to participate in Pardee’s HomewardBound program. This is a free program for Pardee homebuyers and can be easily put into action by going to our website at www.pardeehomes.com/homeward-bound/ or calling our online sales counselors at 702-614-3332.”

One of the ways that Pardee Homes helps clear the path to homeownership is by providing a free initial-credit analysis. With that in hand, a program can be created that may include budgeting assistance, a savings plan, credit enhancement or repair, and, if needed, the assistance of an independent, third-party credit adviser who can help the buyer maximize his/her credit score and correct reported errors.

Statistically, buyers who work with a credit adviser see a 30- to 80-point increase in their FICO score in a span of two to five months. With a three-cycle program, there is currently an average increase of 64 points on a midcredit score.

HomewardBound can help a shopper establish a program for regular savings to reach a down payment needed to qualify for a mortgage or provide a fresh approach to a disciplined budget that may be the key to getting their credit where it needs to be to buy a home. Some services require a small fee, which is reimbursable at the close of escrow.

“If you hope to buy a home soon, there are steps you can take in advance to make sure you’re in the best possible position when you find your dream home,” said Tuvell. “That’s what HomewardBound is all about, helping prepare you for some of the most important decisions you will make and making sure you are financially positioned to avoid obstacles.”

Celebrating 90 years in the homebuilding business, Pardee Homes builds new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. The company was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green-homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes builds throughout Southern California as well as in Southern Nevada, including Rosetta and Serrano in Mountain’s Edge, Trail Ridge off of Durango and Blue Diamond Road, Ashwood at Nevada Trails, Montclaire in Henderson, Riverstone in North Las Vegas, Solamar in Vista Verde and Solstice in Aliante.

Sales office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday.

