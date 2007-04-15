Park defines Lennar’s Stoneridge

Lennar has constructed a neighborhood featuring pool-sized home sites anchored about a neighborhood park.

The builder’s Stoneridge is a northwest valley neighborhood of single-family homes near Lone Mountain.

The two-story designs range from 1,659 to 2,161 square feet. Exteriors are defined by covered porches leading to recessed entries.

The three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath Shilo model includes a great-room interior on the main floor, highlighted by a pop-out wall area that creates added space for a media niche.

An L-shaped island kitchen with counter bar seating, allows access from the dining room or great room. The main floor includes a powder room and closet with under-stairwell storage. The home’s second floor features a master suite, laundry, secondary bedrooms and second bath.

The Lucera is a four-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath design within 1,779 square feet. The first-floor opens onto a den off the entry. The second-floor features the master suite, bath and three secondary bedrooms.

The 1,860-square-foot Dakota is a split-level floor plan with entry steps leading up to the great-room living area on the second floor. This level includes the home’s master suite and third bedroom, which can be used as den, study, office, or retreat area serving the master suite.

The Somerset is the largest floor plan with 2,161 square feet. The three-bedroom home features a bonus room and three full baths.

The first floor includes a great room, formal dining room with recessed, built-in desk, L-shaped kitchen with island and breakfast nook with bay windows.

Stoneridge is an Energy-Star-certified neighborhood.

Standard amenities include all appliances — refrigerator, washer and dryer and full window coverings throughout. Extensive prewiring for telephones, cable TV, ceiling fans and CAT5-E wiring, are included.

Amenities include a ceramic -tile entry, raised-panel cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen sinks, decorative coach lights and upgraded kitchen countertops.

Master baths include cultured marble vanities with full width vanity mirror.

To visit, take Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Beltway, to Cheyenne, west. Cheyenne becomes Cliff Shadows. Continue north on Cliff Shadows to Peaceful Dawn. Turn west on Peaceful Dawn.

Model homes and sales centers are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Monday when they close at 3 p.m.

For more information about Stoneridge, call 395-8455.

For information on the builder’s products visit lennar.com.