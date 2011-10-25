PETS: Readers send in photos of their animals

Readers have submitted hundreds of entries to View’s pets section. Because we only can feature a few photos each week in the newspaper, we decided to expand the sharing online. We hope you enjoy these extra faces, and remind you to check back each Tuesday for more photos of your best friends.

“Our long-legged German shepherd Captain loves to climb in our bed and take naps,” wrote Amy Pate of Las Vegas.

Karina Hernandez of North Las Vegas shared this photo of her 3-year-old Chihuahua, Cookies. “I may be small, but I can do big things.”

Van and Karen Bohrer of Las Vegas shared this photo of their Japanese chins, Patches, left, and Radar. “Patches is the mellow one — lots of wags, licks and cuddles constantly. Her boyfriend is truly the devil in the dog suit — always finding a way to either toss the pillows off our bed, and then just looking like it ‘wasn’t me,’ and then grabbing a toy and flying through the air from the bed to their doggie pillow on the floor as if he had wings! Both of them play together like they were still puppies; such fun to watch.”

Ray Glasser of Las Vegas shared this photo of his dogs hiking at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. From left are Sasha, Riley and Brody — two German shepherds and an English cream golden retriever.