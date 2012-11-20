Uncategorized

Pingpong at Sapphire for a good cause, really

November 20, 2012 - 9:18 am
 

I could tell you it’s for a good cause. I could tell you it’s a great way to burn off those holiday calories.

But who am I kidding?

It’s a pingpong fund-raiser at a topless club.

Officially, it’s the Sixth Annual Ping Pong Palooza at Sapphire at 3025 S. Industrial Road. The tournament benefits prostate cancer research. Team registration starts at 6 p.m. The tournament starts at 7 p.m.

Something tells me it will be one of the few times I cn say with certainty that pingpong will be a spectator sport.

