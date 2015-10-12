Police say man lived with decomposing body in motel

Police in Ontario, Calif., are investigating the circumstances surrounding a decomposing body found in a motel room and a man who was apparently living with it.

The discovery came after a phone call to police Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported. The called mentioned a funky smell from one of the rooms at the Mission Motel.

When Alfred Guerrero answered the door for officers, he refused to say anything about the smell or flies. Police said inside they discovered a body that had been decomposing for “several” days.

Guerrero was an acquaintance of the dead man, and he had been living in the motel for two years.

It was unclear Monday afternoon how the man died. Guerrero was not arrested.

