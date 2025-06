Ohio Senator JD Vance and his wife Usha look out from the side curtains as they arrive on stage for him to deliver remarks during a rally at Liberty High School on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees shout "4 more years" as President Joe Biden speaks during the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Riders and participants continue their cavalcade along E. Washington Avenue during a "Cabalgatas a las urnas" translated to horseback riding to the polls event from Arroyo Vista Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. Bringing community members together, the intention is to motivate Democratic Latino voters to get out and vote. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greets Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives on stage during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Lee's Family Forum on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A youngster proudly holds a sign as Former President Barack Obama speaks on behalf of the Harris-Walz campaign at Cheyenne High School on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance speaks to supporters at Treasure Island on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Lilly Claveria, 18, Lino Gutierrez, 19, Valerie Vendor, 17, and Evelyn Vendor, 10, have fun in a Photo Booth while waiting in line with others as voters wait up to 100 minutes to cast their ballots in a polling spot in the Galleria at Sunset on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Voters stand in a long, back and forth line to cast their ballots in a polling spot at the Nellis Crossing Shopping Center on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A supporter holds up a reflective vest with message as former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Lee's Family Forum on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ventriloquist April Brucker works the crowd outside with her former-President Donald Trump character before Ohio Senator JD Vance delivers remarks during a rally at Liberty High School on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former President Donald Trump dances with supporters after speaking during a rally at the Lee's Family Forum on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A worker readies I Voted stickers inside as people wait in line up to two hours to cast their ballots on Election Day at the West Flamingo Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People wait in a long line to cast their ballots on Election Day at the Nellis Crossing Shopping Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Sphere shows a political ad for Vice President Kamala Harris as people continue wait in a long line tos cast their ballots on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images