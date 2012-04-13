Real estate agent enjoys Hyundai Sonata

6943755-0-4

Real estate agents know first-hand the importance of having a dependable vehicle.

Count Danielle Pyo of Realty One Group among the many who have obtained a vehicle from Planet Hyundai Sahara sales consultant Ron Youn.

“Danielle leased a 2011 Hyundai Sonata,” said Youn, a seven-year veteran of the car business. “She liked the great gas mileage and thought the car would be good for her clients. “The five-passenger Sonata has great room inside allowing four clients to ride comfortably with Danielle.”

Youn, who is a native of Seoul, South Korea, has a long list of Korean buyers who consult him for a car.

“Danielle read about me in the local Korean newspaper,” said Youn, a 61-year-old who is one of the dealership’s top sales consultants . “Danielle works in a profession that requires nonstop activity and the Sonata will take her from one place to the other with ease while also getting excellent gas mileage. I’m not sure how many miles the average real estate agent travels throughout the year in Southern Nevada, but you can bet that the Sonata’s fuel efficiency and comfort make it the ideal vehicle for those in the real estate profession.

“With the best warranty in the car business along with the safety rating, fuel efficiency and excellent pricing Hyundai offers, it’s a slam dunk for virtually every person in the country,” he said

Pyo, who has been a real estate agent for about a year, said the Hyundai suited her needs perfectly.

“This car is very comfortable and gets very good mileage for my job. It’s very spacious and my clients love the car. This is my first Hyundai and I’m very happy with it.”

Hyundais come with a 10-year, 100,000-mile power train warranty along with a five-year, 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper new-car warranty.

“I don’t have to worry about any of my clients when it comes to selling them a Hyundai ,” Youn said.

