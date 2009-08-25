Reid backs Bernanke’s re-nomination

Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., endorsed the decision by President Barack Obama to bring fed chief Ben Bernanke back for another tour.

Obama made public the decision last night, praising Bernanke for sound stewardship of the economy during the tumultuous months in late 2008 and early 2009.

Here’s what Reid had to say: "Chairman Bernanke has played an important role in our nation’s economic recovery efforts. His expertise and leadership as Federal Reserve Chairman have been crucial as our nation has endured this financial crisis. His re-nomination will bring continuity to the Federal Reserve that will send the right signal to the marketplace."

