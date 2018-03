It didn’t take long for Republicans to jump on the fact Rory Reid featured his prominent last name in his newest ad.

Reid, the son of Senate majority leader Harry Reid, has downplayed the familial connection in his own campaign for governor of Nevada.

His newest ad, however, does include the Reid name and the Republican Governor’s Association cut an ad using audio clips of Reid speaking to poke fun at the candidate.

Rory Reid’s Name Used in an Ad? from Republican Governors Association on Vimeo.