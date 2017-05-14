Resale Home Sales

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.
HENDERSON
89002
1031 San Jacinto St., $622,000, 179-33-110-026
1040 Yellow Marigold Court, $245,000, 179-31-511-040
1163 Paradise River Road, $180,000, 179-34-812-005
121 Lovage St., $291,000, 179-31-215-033
1333 Baychester Drive, $149,900, 179-09-414-065
137 Aruba Isle Drive, $120,000, 179-30-515-017
1638 Lefty Garcia Way, $179,900, 179-34-712-056
166 Laguna Landing Drive, $280,000, 179-30-815-018
179 Redwood Pond Drive, $214,000, 179-31-710-032
180 Emerald Mountain Ave., $279,900, 179-31-522-010
185 Emerald Mountain Ave., $268,000, 179-31-522-013
1907 Scimitar Drive, $115,000, 178-05-615-022
192 Ruby Ridge Ave., $250,000, 179-31-611-004
2008 Darla St., $172,500, 179-27-310-056
410 Chateau Drive, $140,000, 179-29-114-006
424 Chateau Drive, $185,000, 179-29-114-013
828 Brahma Lane, $210,000, 179-28-311-018
846 Goldenrod Court, $245,000, 179-30-614-058
850 Coral Cottage Drive, $129,000, 139-20-612-003
992 Hunters Run Drive, $285,000, 179-29-415-016
89011
1000 Via Calderia Place, $265,000, 160-32-812-051
1024 Norellat Road, $127,000, 161-10-710-283
1065 Cactus Rock St., $100,000, 160-31-611-150
1076 Colt Arms St., $395,000, 178-31-118-035
1092 Crecent Falls St., $115,000, 140-21-211-044
11 Villa Liguria Court, $530,000, 160-22-219-010
133 Soaring Sky Ave., $382,500, 160-31-510-030
524 Close Ave., $170,000, 178-01-812-079
537 Crony Ave., $169,900, 178-01-712-004
6253 Ordaz Ave., No. 102, $154,000, 161-34-614-071
6335 Rusticated Stone Ave., No. 102, $142,000, 161-34-613-131
639 Forest Haven Way, $239,999, 161-35-715-012
688 Rising Brook Drive, $182,300, 161-35-616-050
89012
107 Autumn Day St., $325,000, 178-14-413-056
111 S Gibson Ave., No. 1212, $322,000, 179-31-214-036
1352 River Spey Ave., $1,200,000, 178-27-117-031
1705 Cypress Manor Drive, $860,000, 178-28-116-023
1709 Cypress Manor Drive, $705,000, 178-28-116-022
1761 Lily Pond Circle, $250,000, 178-21-112-082
2008 Hobbyhorse Ave., $330,000, 178-20-811-003
2069 Tiger Links Drive, $252,500, 178-29-810-023
2074 Jupiter Hills Lane, $575,000, 178-20-416-009
2170 Point Mallard Drive, $267,500, 178-29-111-056
231 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, No. 1012, $124,000, 178-24-811-126
286 Saddle Run St., $455,000, 178-20-413-126
316 Goldstar St., $550,000, 178-21-816-008
32 Tanglewood Drive, $260,000, 178-20-512-054
657 Pacific Cascades Drive, $290,000, 178-23-515-021
89014
1279 Summer Dawn Ave., $370,000, 178-10-217-045
1405 Harmony Hill Drive, $110,000, 161-31-811-041
1627 Box Step Drive, $200,000, 178-09-416-140
1801 Cahoon Court, $245,000, 178-08-515-033
1878 Apricot Court, $105,000, 178-05-621-008
1971 Sunset Bend Drive, $194,000, 178-05-516-087
2460 Pickwick Drive, $132,000, 178-05-210-004
270 Helmsdale Drive, $383,500, 178-09-312-017
281 Apple Seed Circle, $360,000, 178-09-310-053
294 Apple Seed Court, $415,000, 178-09-310-079
359 El Pico Drive, $227,500, 178-09-114-024
601 Grimsby Ave., $159,900, 178-04-712-017
722 Rocky Trail Road, $305,000, 178-04-610-039
946 Sedona Road, $265,000, 161-33-714-037
89015
105 Elm St., $149,900, 179-08-310-070
107 Elm St., $100,000, 179-08-310-069
1078 Harpy Eagle Ave., $229,000, 179-21-811-035
1231 Inca Lane, $115,000, 179-05-710-022
350 E. Longacres Drive, $399,900, 179-19-707-005
639 Dan St., $255,000, 179-21-713-040
696 Pearl Island Drive, $260,000, 179-20-711-002
787 Grape Vine Ave., $218,000, 179-29-611-049
932 Center St., $169,900, 179-08-711-028
89044
2070 Pepperell Ave., $87,000, 125-18-614-070
2070 Peppermill Ave., $150,000, 163-22-510-032
2096 Waterlily View St., $232,000, 191-14-614-039
2113 Shadow Canyon Drive, $499,900, 190-17-112-003
2299 Newark Valley Lane, $340,000, 190-17-411-079
2324 Indigo Island Ave., $375,000, 190-19-714-034
2340 French Alps Ave., $567,500, 190-19-810-093
2368 Mystic Star St., $267,500, 190-19-116-046
2525 Lochmaben St., $355,000, 190-06-716-019
2757 Auchmull St., $410,000, 191-24-812-028
2920 Josephine Drive, $690,000, 190-30-110-036
3040 Camino Largo Ave., $340,000, 191-14-811-211
89052
1071 Via Di Rienzo St., $280,000, 178-09-413-005
10827 Ackers Drive, $245,000, 177-34-612-048
11046 Calamint Hills Court, $248,000, 177-34-713-027
1258 Imperia Drive, $330,000, 191-02-614-031
1327 Echo Creek St., $397,000, 191-02-613-004
18 Haig Point Court, $450,000, 190-06-412-085
2200 Paseo Verde Parkway, No. 300, $110,000, 177-27-810-033
2204 Tedesca Drive, $415,000, 190-06-716-040
2260 Galindo Court, $455,000, 190-06-612-051
2317 Fossil Canyon Drive, $299,000, 191-13-410-047
2411 Allegretto Ave., $290,000, 190-06-112-095
2493 Silver Beach Drive, $456,000, 178-30-111-072
2590 Mizzoni Circle, $425,000, 178-30-411-015
2738 Fresh Pond Court, $249,100, 177-25-710-024
282 Fair Play St., $359,000, 178-19-413-025
2847 Forest Grove Drive, $285,000, 191-12-210-034
2951 Siena Heights Drive, $165,000, 176-14-513-071
3681 Via Di Girolamo Ave., $430,000, 177-34-212-048
43 Gladewater Drive, $510,000, 190-08-314-055
521 Fox Horn Road, $199,000, 125-20-311-022
758 Ezzat St., $469,000, 178-30-416-006
944 Lloyd George Drive, $299,900, 178-31-112-013
89074
1083 Teal Point Drive, $165,000, 161-34-619-035
1525 Spiced Wine Ave., No. 8103, $185,000, 178-16-811-038
1575 W. Warm Springs Road, 1013, $117,500, 178-09-514-003
166 Deanna Way, $270,000, 177-13-112-051
1764 Beachnut Ave., $349,000, 177-22-214-002
1932 Davina St., $325,000, 178-17-610-007
205 S. White Cloud Circle, $240,000, 178-08-813-009
2066 Pinion Springs Drive, $300,000, 178-08-410-014
223 Comanche Place, $286,000, 178-08-414-001
2240 Cassatt Drive, $210,000, 178-07-614-072
240 Paradise Bird St., $257,000, 178-10-412-002
2422 Antler Point Drive, $130,000, 179-08-711-002
2528 Wild Ambrosia Ave., $250,000, 177-12-418-030
2570 Hummingbird Hill Ave., $287,500, 177-13-411-010
266 Newelton Court, $309,900, 178-10-311-105
2821 Landau Court, $201,000, 177-13-212-050
2824 Secret Canyon Road, $240,000, 177-13-414-004
2837 Via Stella St., $360,000 177-12-312-028
2846 Shenandoah Ave., $222,500 177-13-114-083
297 Winter Creek Court, $245,000 177-12-715-009
366 Abbington St., $215,555 178-07-111-028
373 Bradford Drive, $275,000 178-07-513-003
80 Teton Pines Drive, $600,000 178-17-412-008
86 Lost Mountain Court, $402,000 178-16-311-059
LAS VEGAS
89101
1400 N. Mojave Road, $97,000, 139-25-510-043
2009 Constantine Ave., $125,000, 139-26-711-016
805 N. 18th St., $155,000, 139-26-710-037
89102
2411 Karli Drive, $350,000, 162-05-615-049
2804 Colanthe Ave., $310,000, 162-05-613-009
4602 Scott Ave., $131,000, 162-18-111-025
4609 Exposition Ave., $199,000, 138-21-513-051
89103
4381 W. Flamingo Road, No. 32319, $170,000 162-19-511-498
5262 Osman Court, No. 52, $80,000 163-24-710-052
5900 W. Tropicana Ave., No. 153, $141,000 161-07-612-073
6381 Hummingbird Lane, $235,000 163-14-614-019
6819 Bonillo Drive, $217,500 163-14-410-015
89104
1736 Lamplighter Lane, $93,149, 162-02-810-072
2201 S. 17th St., $152,000, 162-02-411-115
2313 Santa Paula Drive, $265,000, 178-08-814-054
3016 Scarlet Oak Ave., $121,000, 162-01-811-032
4635 E. Wyoming Ave., $135,651, 161-05-710-003
800 E. St., Louis Ave., $98,000, 140-33-819-027
89106
1712 Otto Merida Ave., $164,000, 139-21-211-185
2127 Sleepy Court, $83,000, 139-29-714-026
89107
204 Canyon Drive, $105,000, 162-02-211-005
401 N. Yale St., $104,475, 138-25-713-229
500 Sarajane Lane, $170,000, 138-25-319-007
5432 Alpine Place, $158,000, 138-36-407-026
6216 Hobart Ave., $203,000, 138-26-812-016
6412 Aberdeen Lane, $177,000, 138-26-412-045
6447 Ironbark Lane, $115,000, 138-26-314-113
6645 Celeste Ave., $200,000, 138-35-210-004
89108
1375 Smith St., $370,000, 138-25-102-006
1913 Krypton Circle, $164,500, 138-23-312-027
1917 Ann Greta Drive, $180,000, 139-19-310-035
2709 Cathedral Lane, $169,888, 138-14-312-003
2720 Mickey Mantle Court, $267,000, 138-14-715-001
2775 Mickey Mantle Court, $270,200, 138-14-715-010
2904 Glen Aulin St., $192,000, 138-13-612-001
2909 Old Majestic St., $175,000, 138-14-210-012
3001 Fern Hollow Court, $210,000, 138-13-510-019
3090 Garehime St., $322,500, 138-14-111-007
3521 N. Bronco St., $290,000, 138-11-703-008
3986 Spring Road, $274,000, 139-19-703-016
4052 Woodgreen Drive, $155,000, 138-03-817-040
4920 Carmen Blvd., $135,000, 138-25-617-040
6008 Santa Catalina Ave., $200,000, 138-12-410-004
6235 Cambria Ave., $190,000, 138-23-519-049
6657 Joe Michael Way, $230,000, 138-11-210-209
904 Smith St., $175,000, 138-25-215-035
89109
222 Karen Ave., No. 803, $249,500, 162-10-114-369
2854 Geary Place, No. 3813, $140,000, 162-10-212-506
2877 Paradise Road, No. 1703, $430,000, 125-10-213-016
2961 Sammy Davis Jr Dive, No. 602, $75,000, 163-25-713-394
89110
1064 Naylor Court, $195,000, 140-28-315-037
135 Old Lace Court, $460,000, 140-35-414-016
1479 Glenchester Drive, $278,000, 140-27-514-046
1571 Sunrise View Drive, $172,500, 140-27-110-001
31 Whitewind Lane, $430,000, 140-35-412-014
32 Colbath St., $174,000, 140-33-415-103
4201 Sunrise Ave., $155,000, 140-31-712-021
4501 Metpark Drive, $130,000, 140-32-214-024
4717 Sunny Brook Ave., $127,100, 140-29-613-017
5355 E. Washington Ave., $245,000, 140-28-310-004
5822 Queenstown Way, $174,900, 140-28-712-002
5850 Auckland Drive, $179,000, 140-28-710-024
6017 Atmore Court, $180,000, 140-27-213-019
6248 Dundee Port Ave., $144,000, 139-24-514-021
833 Parkhurst St., $155,000, 140-30-312-038
917 Villa Crest Court, $140,000, 140-30-612-020
89112
7890 Elk Mountain St., $420,000, 176-10-712-025
89113
5510 Morning Swim Ln., $239,000 163-28-814-003
7011 Somera Way, $267,500 163-27-714-073
7127 S Durango Dr., #313, $91,000 176-05-812-180
7221 Laramie Ave., $365,000 176-10-611-018
7452 Aardvark Walks St., $245,000 176-10-110-063
7456 Stray Horse Ave., $294,000 176-10-214-038
7571 Havenmist Ct., $380,000 163-34-310-049
7675 Comanche Canyon Ave., $285,000 176-10-318-023
7935 W Oquendo Rd., $305,000 163-33-610-003
8068 Muir Brook Ave., $85,000 162-07-712-034
8137 Round Hills Cir., $387,000 163-28-212-006
8209 Pyramid Mound Ct., $76,000 162-18-211-038
8210 River Rim Ct., $625,000 176-21-112-005
89115
1876 Verde Mirada Dr., $230,000 140-20-313-014
1966 Joyful St., $439,000 178-18-415-006
2412 Saguaro Point St., $155,000 140-18-813-019
2482 Saguaro Point St., $80,000 140-18-813-002
2933 Gemini Cir., $120,000 140-18-610-008
3629 Karissa Heights Pl., $116,000 140-19-413-022
3755 King Palm Ave., $163,000 140-07-117-009
3764 Northern Light Dr., $140,000 140-06-413-013
3856 Spruce Fern Ln., $170,000 140-06-315-006
3935 Falling Heart Ct., $185,500 140-08-115-105
4047 Boratko St., $145,000 140-05-410-015
4050 Studio St., $157,000 140-05-411-024
4594 Solar Eclipse Dr., $124,000 140-20-410-016
89117
1409 Termas Dr., $270,000 163-05-513-015
2603 S Durango Dr., #203, $165,000 163-08-512-005
2690 S Monte Cristo Way, $955,000 163-10-107-013
2712 Monrovia Dr., $250,000 163-07-112-049
2820 Crystal Bay Dr., $270,000 163-08-214-021
2960 Jacaranda Dr., $250,000 163-09-315-008
2960 S Durango Dr., #112, $234,000 163-08-816-043
3100 Stern Dr., $150,000 139-19-111-009
3229 Harbor Vista St., $242,500 137-12-714-017
3245 Rosanna St., $315,620 163-10-806-012
3301 Shoreline Dr., $400,000 163-08-818-007
3320 S Fort Apache Rd., #104, $115,000 163-17-116-044
3321 Royal Glen Ct., $320,000 163-07-412-030
3367 Frisco Bay Cir., $240,000 163-20-311-016
8417 Vibrant Dr., $296,000 163-04-213-006
8920 Echo Ridge Dr., $515,000 163-05-320-014
9735 Manheim Ln., $280,000 163-06-316-112
9744 Manheim Ln., $283,000 163-06-316-141
89118
5055 W Hacienda Ave., #2002, $120,000 163-25-713-010
5267 Westwind Rd., $156,000 163-25-216-077
5875 S Rainbow Blvd., #204, $145,000 162-24-314-005
5975 Devers Ct., $234,000 163-25-418-015
89119
1882 Glistening Sands Dr., $210,000 177-02-711-011
2254 Marlboro Dr., $280,000 178-05-717-034
5381 Lindero Pl., $240,000 162-26-313-028
5422 Caliente St., $265,000 162-26-313-017
5549 Surrey St., $70,000 139-25-510-025
7132 Abbeyville Dr., $228,000 177-02-410-004
7148 Abbeyville Dr., $258,000 177-02-410-029
7184 Nordic Lights Dr., $189,000 177-02-811-029
89120
2825 Calle Del Oro, $136,000 162-25-111-022
3202 Brookfield Dr., $265,000 162-25-716-013
3481 Pointe Willow Ln., $295,000 161-30-214-008
3641 Lily Haven Ave., $304,900 161-31-212-041
4065 Lucas Ave., $180,000 161-30-714-047
4141 Ridgewood Ave., $195,000 161-30-512-105
4281 Vader Ave., $220,100 161-29-414-005
5016 Alp St., $149,900 161-29-511-063
5181 Titanium Ct., $217,900 161-29-214-005
5216 Mandalay Springs Dr., #204, $101,000 162-25-615-200
7475 Oatman Ln., $285,000 177-12-511-055
89121
2420 Old Forge Ln., #102, $103,500 162-12-110-011
2493 Swan Ln., $165,000 162-24-113-073
2555 Regency Cove Ct., $242,931.00 162-13-222-001
3154 Desmond Ave., $265,000 162-24-714-052
3373 Encina Dr., $125,000 161-17-511-094
3376 Southridge Ave., $160,000 162-13-612-072
3398 El Camino Real, $230,000 161-18-113-038
3462 Monte Carlo Dr., $130,000 161-18-121-010
3472 Montego Dr., $37,000 161-17-510-126
3568 Legendary Dr., $154,900 161-18-310-036
3587 Blackstone St., $182,000 162-13-611-036
3651 El Toro St., $199,000 161-18-214-026
3680 Chama Ave., $170,000 161-19-411-010
4145 Seville St., $260,000 161-20-112-004
4448 El Campana Way, $215,000 161-20-211-031
4736 Rita Dr., $139,000 161-20-812-015
4784 Chama Pl., $279,900 161-19-411-024
4849 Rita Dr., $155,000 161-20-813-038
89122
3436 Blue Ash Ln., $176,000 161-16-510-043
3570 Chelsea Grove St., $208,000 161-15-614-055
4630 Lady Bug Cir., $165,000 161-22-311-125
4850 Straight Flush Dr., #103, $161,000 161-21-815-099
4964 Killarney St., $150,000 161-28-111-038
5083 San Rafael Ave., $123,600 161-28-110-053
5123 Gregg Pl., $175,000 161-28-111-033
5137 Margo Dr., $160,000 161-21-310-035
5445 Nickel Creek Trl., $153,000 161-26-311-002
5448 Stacked Chips Rd., #101, $124,000 161-21-714-190
5561 Adrian Cir., $147,000 161-28-511-060
5562 Little Lake Ave., $260,000 161-16-712-030
5751 E Hacienda Ave., #227, $64,000 161-28-712-054
5911 Corbin Ave., $184,000 161-15-111-103
6025 Orlov Trotter Ave., $239,999 161-15-410-161
6175 Isola Peak Ave., $188,750 161-15-212-075
6187 Lenaking Ave., $195,000 161-22-414-005
6379 Dundock Ave., $258,000 161-27-714-047
6834 Bronze Meadow Ave., $168,000 161-26-411-084
89123
1178 Dana Maple Ct., $235,500 177-22-617-041
1693 Dark Wolf Ave., $273,000 177-14-411-147
2005 Golden Trumpet Ave., $326,000 177-23-810-032
2031 Mondo Ct., $475,000 177-11-610-004
2457 W Richmar Ave., $199,000 177-20-810-040
27 E Agate Ave., #202, $148,000 177-21-219-108
343 Silverado Pines Ave., $255,000 177-21-811-001
390 Autumn Hue Ave., $589,000 177-16-610-006
549 Clement Ct., $260,200 177-22-311-048
653 Freeburg Pl., $255,000 126-13-514-020
7641 Descanso Ln., $391,000 177-11-211-026
7655 Chaumont St., $395,000 177-11-212-039
7985 Fairfield Ave., $1,050,000 177-09-803-019
825 Royal Moon Ave., $180,000 139-09-417-095
8525 Treasure Trove St., $285,000 177-14-711-001
8591 Fairfield Ave., $570,000 177-16-701-019
9223 Alpine Bliss St., $235,000 177-21-611-030
955 Country Skies Ave., $200,000 177-22-615-018
955 Menands Ave., $208,900 177-22-811-006
9656 Wood Fern St., $289,500 177-23-814-009
89124
3730 Caribbean Blue Ave., $185,000 124-30-515-051
89128
1316 Pinto Rock Ln., #102, $99,950 138-28-511-050
1337 Pinto Rock Ln., #202, $110,000 138-28-511-084
1604 Crimson Hills Dr., #103, $189,000 138-20-820-079
1805 Jack Rabbit Way, $255,000 138-21-717-012
2125 Echo Bay St., #102, $108,500 138-22-212-043
2313 Harbor Cliff Dr., $370,000 138-21-114-009
2404 Sage Pointe Cir., $105,000 138-22-315-091
2621 Huber Heights Dr., $415,000 138-05-410-038
2720 Lake Crest Dr., $385,000 163-10-207-001
2856 Huber Heights Dr., $322,500 138-16-214-036
3151 Soaring Gulls Dr., #2151, $73,000 138-16-120-047
721 Rock Springs Dr., #201, $120,000 138-27-716-007
7616 Haskell Flats Dr., $185,000 138-21-814-005
8209 Ocean Terrace Way, $185,000 125-25-613-064
8241 Cactus Canyon Ct., $241,000 138-21-417-056
8432 Bay Crest Dr., $395,000 138-16-315-024
8432 Dry Cliff Cir., $320,000 138-16-311-036
89129
10123 Lexington Pines Ave., $270,000 137-12-819-011
10353 Talking Tree Ave., $242,000 137-01-817-020
10413 Bent Willow Ave., $225,000 137-12-810-140
10536 Rain Water Dr., $235,000 137-12-114-026
3320 Big Sandy Cir., $274,000 138-07-818-062
3329 Hillingdon Ct., $199,000 138-09-413-009
3400 Bearpin Gap Ln., $230,000 137-12-313-017
3469 Stature Ct., $285,000 138-09-711-027
3533 Mountain Park St., $333,000 124-07-415-001
3624 Crescent Canyon St., $299,000 138-08-612-009
3709 Mornings Dawn St., $215,500 137-12-210-036
3844 Total Eclipse St., $267,000 137-12-114-179
3904 Country Lights St., $205,000 138-08-516-010
3920 Crema Ct., $270,000 138-09-515-007
4017 Laurel Flat Ct., $135,900 176-20-511-251
4628 Yellow Harbor St., $220,000 137-01-112-004
7120 Yacht Landing Dr., $259,900 138-10-510-004
8204 Spring Arts Ave., $250,000 124-32-217-059
8400 Sewards Bluff Ave., $185,900 138-09-313-021
8457 Vast Horizon Ave., $175,000 138-09-323-108
8557 Lost Gold Ave., $200,000 138-08-517-012
9084 Claretta Dr., $355,000 138-08-215-006
9716 Blatimac Ave., #101, $155,000 138-07-312-025
89130
4713 Gonzales Dr., $265,000 138-01-112-004
5000 W El Campo Grande Ave., $280,000 125-25-712-008
5020 Tropical Ridge Ct., $252,000 125-25-712-019
5253 Roca Ln., $224,900 125-36-612-004
5420 Carnation Meadow St., $268,000 125-34-513-026
5520 Rock Creek Ln., $95,000 125-36-110-042
5600 Little Doe Cir., $264,000 125-36-311-024
5725 Grand Entries Dr., $197,000 125-27-813-019
5926 Calverts St., $510,000 125-25-310-035
6229 Autumn Creek Dr., $195,000 125-25-510-008
6501 Echo Crest Ave., $267,500 125-35-215-033
6512 White Tiger Ct., $422,500 125-35-310-027
89131
4920 Cascade Pools Ave., $230,000 125-13-618-012
4932 Apache Valley Ave., $203,000 125-12-811-067
5011 Naff Ridge Dr., $215,000 125-13-511-070
5112 Whisper Lake, $70,000 138-36-515-363
5127 Morning Splash Ave., $229,000 125-13-621-007
5427 Rottweiler Ct., $319,000 125-13-411-026
5900 Ponderosa Verde Pl., $345,000 125-01-413-032
6311 Wittig Ave., $428,585 125-23-503-002
7000 Manny St., $387,000 125-22-111-043
7309 Cardigan Bay St., $465,000 125-14-810-048
7639 Plunging Falls Dr., $229,900 125-13-613-018
7712 Silver Mallard Ave., $267,500 125-16-712-056
7820 Sierra Rim Dr., $194,000 125-21-512-037
8029 Panpipe Ct., $215,000 125-21-112-023
8354 Fort Hallock Ave., $245,000 125-16-319-042
8523 Warthen Meadows St., $242,000 125-12-611-033
8925 Monte Oro Dr., $337,000 125-01-412-011
89134
10045 Arbuckle Dr., $280,000 137-13-614-039
10416 Back Plains Dr., $352,000 137-13-513-002
10513 Snyder Ave., $250,400 137-24-210-038
1820 Dolce Dr., $515,000 138-20-713-003
2000 Summer Blossom Ct., #101, $247,000 138-19-323-017
2024 Hallston St., $384,500 137-24-211-026
2037 Shining Feather Ln., $295,000 137-24-616-035
2204 Scarlet Rose Dr., $396,000 138-19-219-034
2237 Maple Rose Dr., $293,000 138-19-515-007
2441 Palmridge Dr., $227,000 138-17-811-072
2481 Palmridge Dr., $227,000 138-17-811-082
2721 Echo Mesa Dr., $465,000 138-17-311-004
8517 Glenmore Dr., $205,000 138-17-614-005
8909 Greensboro Ln., $335,000 138-21-419-018
9000 Mountain Gate Dr., $208,000 138-17-314-029
9005 Litchfield Ave., $279,900 138-17-212-005
9116 Cotton Rose Way, $410,000 138-20-120-037
9313 Villa Ridge Dr., $250,000 138-18-515-006
9533 Summer Rain Dr., $213,000 138-19-515-075
9820 Kernville Dr., $305,000 138-18-410-028
9956 Bundella Dr., $187,000 138-18-213-120
89135
10377 Trailing Dalea Ave., $15,000 138-16-120-420
10385 Walking View, $235,000 163-19-311-029
10449 Sacre Ct., $375,000 164-25-623-033
10511 Abisso Dr., $239,900 164-24-820-027
10582 Santo Marco Ct., $325,000 164-24-512-043
10722 Grey Havens Ct., $748,000 164-12-220-007
11238 Filmore Heights Ct., $350,000 164-02-615-037
11298 Rising Ridge Ave., $377,500 164-14-517-026
11308 Belmont Lake Dr., #105, $255,000 164-02-616-014
11359 Merado Peak Dr., $372,000 164-02-812-005
1801 Cape Cod Landing Dr., $380,000 164-02-613-111
1859 Granemore St., $273,000 164-02-613-027
1928 Alcova Ridge Dr., $250,000 137-34-814-058
2248 Tulip Tree St., $310,000 164-01-818-025
2711 Jamie Rose St., $464,000 164-12-210-020
3261 Fossil Springs St., $279,750 164-12-815-064
3286 Turning Bridge St., $395,000 164-12-414-107
4391 Largo Cantata St., $440,000 164-24-513-011
5133 Fiore Bella Blvd., $1,050,000 164-25-621-001
5547 Kyle Peak Ct., $155,000 139-33-111-050
5572 Spiceberry Dr., $127,000 163-21-215-218
9 Soaring Bird Ct., $2,150,000 164-14-313-022
89138
12128 Montura Rosa Pl., $381,500 137-34-412-038
270 Besame Ct., $450,000 178-20-416-009
89139
4952 W Moberly Ave., $92,600 163-01-710-042
5060 W Oleta Ave., $684,990 176-24-601-069
6033 Siera Medina Ave., $265,000 177-10-310-002
6106 Cambiata Ct., $238,000 176-14-615-030
6228 Glimmering Light Ave., $250,000 176-14-613-054
6309 Peneplain Ave., $180,000 176-11-510-166
6412 Jade Mountain Ct., $333,000 176-14-616-011
7423 Clarita Cavern St., $220,000 176-12-511-064
7911 Avalon Island St., $295,000 176-11-810-043
7995 Duneville St., $200,000 176-12-413-036
8406 Mondavi Hill Ct., $85,000 163-02-210-013
8412 Moon Dance Sellars Ct., $250,000 191-04-613-003
8956 Medford Hills Ct., $260,000 176-20-310-037
9420 Golden Bell Dr., $395,000 176-24-312-015
89141
10447 Masons Creek St., $189,900 177-30-410-047
10769 Bramante Dr., $282,000 191-04-312-008
10898 Carberry Hill St., $315,000 177-31-714-036
11159 Prado Del Rey Ln., $340,000 176-36-414-009
11252 Campanile St., $250,000 177-31-815-117
11254 Gammila Dr., $332,500 176-36-417-032
3006 Scalise Ct., $210,000 177-32-317-004
3287 Sicily Heights Ct., $245,000 177-32-218-038
3502 Spoleto Ave., $311,000 177-32-211-016
3535 Bella Sovana Ct., $261,000 177-32-217-075
3719 Lodina Ct., $224,000 177-32-213-009
4104 Demoline Cir., $325,000 177-31-516-015
4274 Via Dana Ave., $220,000 177-31-515-003
4439 El Presidio Dr., $290,000 177-31-111-004
4876 Graziano Ave., $250,000 177-31-213-040
5042 Hacienda Grande Ave., $469,900 176-36-513-013
5152 Moose Falls Dr., $265,000 176-25-811-113
5545 Sharpsburg Ave., $255,000 176-25-412-064
5654 San Florentine Ave., $209,900 177-15-413-019
6417 Lincourt Ct., $225,000 176-26-811-018
89142
1130 Orchard Valley Dr., $203,500 161-03-513-038
1369 Water Lily Way, $187,000 161-03-111-007
1608 Orchard Valley Dr., $216,000 161-03-611-040
1856 Green River St., $178,000 161-03-317-024
1942 Falcon Ridge St., $160,000 161-03-317-055
2494 Winterwood Blvd., $190,000 161-04-413-010
2733 Little Aston Cir., $200,000 161-09-214-055
2742 Sesame Dr., $120,042.00 161-09-210-095
2802 Acadia Ct., $61,900 161-09-611-058
2966 Juniper Hills Blvd., #103, $73,500 161-09-216-129
5437 Australian Ave., $174,000 161-09-610-033
5827 Rainbow Bridge Dr., $175,000 161-10-112-022
5953 Peach Nectar Ave., $145,000 161-03-117-069
6374 Cantelope Ct., $278,000 161-03-616-005
6802 Council Heights Way, $254,000 161-11-212-009
89143
7932 Quick Pine St., $185,000 125-17-514-016
8033 Peaceful Village Pl., $232,000 125-08-418-065
8120 Harbor Grey Ct., $247,500 125-08-811-031
8245 Strawberry Spring St., $190,000 125-08-323-085
8485 Cedar Mill Falls Ct., $139,000 125-17-412-094
8512 Stardance Ave., $370,000 125-08-611-025
8904 Saw Horse St., $267,200 125-08-112-026
8920 Pine Mission Ave., $270,000 125-08-211-020
9037 White Eyes Ave., $324,900 125-05-311-061
89144
1001 Domnus Ln., #204, $165,000 138-30-215-010
10344 Hunters Meadow Ave., $322,500 137-24-812-002
10517 Horseshoe Falls Ct., $339,000 137-25-412-003
1054 Chambolle Ct., $270,000 137-26-715-039
10900 Calistoga Springs Ct., $295,000 137-24-413-015
137 S Buteo Woods Ln., $655,000 137-36-519-015
317 Silver Grove St., $287,550 137-25-413-017
601 Star Pine Dr., $585,000 137-25-313-004
89145
444 Capertino St., $220,000 138-34-615-058
512 Yacht Harbor Dr., #104, $150,000 138-33-716-038
700 Wheat Ridge Ln., #104, $126,000 138-33-722-075
7224 William Anders Ave., $247,500 138-34-410-055
7708 Peacock Ave., $195,000 138-33-812-003
829 Neil Armstrong St., $193,000 138-34-413-016
9724 Royal Ram Dr., $192,000 162-16-810-459
89146
1518 Duneville St., $410,000 163-01-203-006
2101 Edmond St., $424,100 163-01-706-012
2880 S Torrey Pines Dr., $395,000 163-11-605-005
2983 Wrangler St., $185,000 163-12-710-126
5317 Longridge Ave., $220,000 163-01-514-006
6145 Spring Mountain Rd., #201, $179,000 138-33-222-003
6329 Vicuna Dr., $78,168 163-24-112-051
6380 Darby Ave., $360,000 163-11-802-010
6726 Coley Ave., $489,000 163-11-302-007
6891 Baile Rd., $440,000 163-14-110-014
89147
10010 W Cherokee Ave., $250,000 163-18-212-042
10033 Canyon Dunes Ave., $330,000 163-19-412-045
3544 Summerday Ct., $280,000 163-16-612-051
3822 Starfield Ln., $190,000 163-18-715-012
4709 Illustrious St., $160,000 163-22-317-013
4766 Desert Plains Rd., $312,500 160-34-112-012
4779 Norfolk Ct., $115,000 163-14-814-162
4832 La Cumbre Dr., $274,000 163-21-818-044
6954 Clearwater Ave., $212,000 163-22-512-010
7009 Stober Ct., $219,990 163-15-710-216
7255 Manatee Ct., $205,000 163-22-616-035
7428 Newcrest Cir., $229,000 163-22-113-064
7692 Hernando Dr., $259,900 163-22-112-006
7950 W Flamingo Rd., #1027, $125,000 163-16-813-043
7950 W Flamingo Rd., #2179, $118,800 163-16-810-071
8093 Teresita Ave., $185,000 163-21-511-057
8130 Sundown Vista, $60,000 138-25-110-070
8708 Vista Cantera Ct., $325,000 163-21-717-030
8900 La Manga Ave., $100,000 138-36-117-020
8925 W Flamingo Rd., #121, $269,900 163-20-520-021
9050 W Tropicana Ave., #1097, $216,000 163-20-417-097
9470 Peace Way, #207, $125,000 163-19-612-015
9695 Mariner Village Ct., $455,000 163-18-716-030
9844 Sierra Canyon Way, $360,000 163-18-214-083
89148
10077 Clifton Forge Ave., $500,000 163-31-212-036
10127 Thunder Rapids Ct., $322,000 163-30-211-063
221 Whitly Bay Ave., $410,000 176-08-812-008
5178 Zoroaster St., $118,450 163-30-611-019
5586 Avent Ferry St., $239,900 163-30-817-022
674 Fynn Valley Dr., $390,000 176-17-610-007
8878 Bonneville Peak Ct., $302,500 176-17-811-060
8992 Rutherford Grove St., $247,500 176-20-111-047
9050 W Warm Springs Rd., #2069, $129,000 176-05-414-213
9223 Pembrook Falls Ave., $230,000 176-20-111-073
9330 W Maule Ave., #213, $138,000 176-05-219-029
9340 W Martin Ave., #202, $85,000 176-04-710-116
9580 W Reno Ave., #273, $137,000 163-30-519-149
9652 Giddings Ave., $219,900 176-06-613-001
9984 Star Lake Ave., $209,000 163-31-415-092
89149
5424 Lucky Clover St., $329,900 125-33-115-035
6929 Laurel Falls Ct., $363,000 126-24-213-026
7612 Tiny Tortoise St., $290,000 125-18-210-012
7861 Blue Charm Ave., $202,500 125-28-710-055
7873 Sambar Ct., $205,000 125-18-112-059
7876 Running Doe Ct., $184,000 125-18-112-075
8033 Edward Baher Ave., $329,000 125-28-411-005
8104 Kimwood Ave., $314,900 125-33-112-037
8128 Shad Bush Ave., $335,000 125-33-112-042
8350 Lori Marie Cir., $400,000 125-33-401-009
8610 W Verde Way, $350,000 125-32-802-010
9221 Wild Peach Ct., $153,000 125-18-514-047
9233 Hampstead Hills Ave., $300,000 125-19-614-033
9617 Sharp Horn Ct., $209,000 125-18-112-105
89155
10512 Twin Plant Ct., $182,000 137-12-311-069
89156
1638 Candice St., $180,000 140-21-814-034
1670 Easement Ln., $146,696 140-07-219-025
1689 Rolling Hills Dr., $195,000 140-22-811-038
1811 Priscilla St., $189,000 140-23-410-001
1871 Priscilla St., $178,888 140-23-310-006
2244 Rigney Ln., $48,000 140-21-510-322
2368 N Los Feliz St., $150,000 140-23-512-037
2541 Lazy Brook Dr., $173,000 140-15-813-017
5957 Great Smoky Ave., $122,500 140-22-210-012
6451 Wadsworth Ct., $145,000 140-15-618-021
6663 Dude Ranch Ln., $139,000 140-15-513-011
6918 Canary Ivy Way, $157,000 140-23-219-056
89158
3726 S Las Vegas Blvd., #1712, $377,544 162-09-615-093
89166
10226 Headrick Dr., $220,000 126-13-517-032
10437 Yew Blossom Ave., $240,000 126-13-816-168
10626 Mount Blackburn Ave., $284,000 126-13-213-147
10711 Old Ironsides Ave., $245,000 126-13-117-005
10861 Arusha Ave., $245,000 126-24-212-025
8117 Fleeting Twilight Pl., $284,888 125-07-817-065
9333 Daffodil Sun Ave., $212,000 125-07-713-047
9503 Grandview Spring Ave., $212,000 125-07-711-097
89169
1661 Del Mar Ave., $115,000 162-11-212-014
3404 Oneida Way, $111,906 162-14-112-002
89178
10078 Korbel Blanc St., $294,000 176-28-616-018
10088 Aspen Marshall St., $270,000 176-29-611-139
10232 Bare Rabbit Ct., $227,500 176-29-712-013
10295 Binda Ct., $316,000 176-27-812-045
10482 Trout River St., $265,000 176-29-412-115
586 Swiss Cottage Ave., $190,000 176-18-510-013
7332 Elessar Ave., $445,000 176-27-611-016
7628 Sweet Mist Ave., $319,600 176-27-311-041
775 Looking Bear Ct., $253,000 176-18-715-004
8102 Luna Sera Ave., $522,000 176-21-811-116
9055 Sage Thicket Ave., $385,000 176-29-314-092
9145 Sunken Meadow Ave., $261,000 176-20-314-063
9150 Desert Heat Ave., $415,000 176-20-415-012
9230 Grassy Weep Ct., $257,000 176-20-411-069
9464 Alma Ridge Ave., $248,500 176-19-510-148
9497 Borough Park St., $175,000 176-21-315-061
9617 Tapestry Pine St., $460,000 176-20-812-003
9796 Hearthfire St., $238,000 176-28-116-008
89179
10618 Tealbrook St., $254,000 176-34-512-070
10675 Upper Laurel St., $260,000 176-34-516-004
7397 Cobbhan Dr., $265,000 176-34-310-113
7569 Perla Del Mar Ave., $230,000 176-34-114-086
7732 Ornamento Way, $214,000 176-34-115-037
7788 Charles Bent Ct., $335,000 176-34-413-077
89183
10203 Arlington Abby St., $220,000 177-27-710-019
10269 Free Spirit St., $187,000 177-27-315-003
10331 Lettuce Leaf St., $180,000 177-27-414-115
10384 Lettuce Leaf St., $189,000 177-27-414-127
1048 Dancing Vines Ave., $198,500 177-27-611-256
11611 Rubino St., $218,000 191-04-211-078
11690 Fiorello Ct., $226,900 191-04-613-029
1814 Versante Ave., $194,000 177-26-710-042
1851 Hillpointe Rd., #1623, $134,000 178-16-113-077
NORTH LAS VEGAS
89030
1204 Stanley Ave., $86,000 139-23-410-146
1317 Rainy Sky Ave., $220,000 139-16-712-052
1633 Patricia St., $135,000 139-24-412-031
2153 Carroll St., $16,000 140-21-510-240
3133 Van Der Meer St., $125,000 139-13-510-003
3504 E Owens Ave., $165,000 139-24-813-086
3604 Lillis Ave., $115,000 139-26-712-162
4424 Blue Royal Dr., $65,000 160-22-318-066
900 Taylor Ave., $99,500 139-23-410-030
89031
1107 Copper Moon Ln., $292,500 124-28-617-014
113 Rosa Rosales Ct., $211,500 139-03-514-016
1408 Bent Arrow Dr., $150,000 124-28-713-064
1628 Council Bluff Ln., $189,000 124-28-214-020
1660 Black Hills Way, $215,000 124-28-316-014
3005 Saddle Hills Ct., $190,000 139-05-110-022
320 Morro Dunes Ave., $239,000 124-34-119-072
33 Peak Villa Ave., $283,000 124-27-510-073
3321 Vista Springs Way, $253,000 124-32-316-020
3419 W Red Coach Ave., $195,000 139-05-212-002
3509 Ashby Field Ave., $260,000 124-29-110-043
413 Rancho Del Mar Way, $186,000 124-34-313-015
4456 Oberlander Ave., $184,500 124-30-411-039
4650 Ranch House Rd., #38, $220,000 124-30-110-110
4712 Cedar Ranch Ct., $200,000 139-03-511-018
4932 Dunvegan Ct., $194,000 124-32-413-038
5424 Roaring Surf Dr., $222,000 124-33-110-024
5510 Black Sea Ct., $230,000 124-31-111-010
5632 Champagne Flower St., $256,000 124-30-812-031
5702 Indian Springs St., $197,000 124-28-418-006
6029 Cragged Draw St., $212,000 124-27-612-031
6120 Ozark Hike St., $240,000 124-27-613-007
828 Whitehollow Ave., $242,000 124-28-715-009
89032
2325 Fields St., $163,000 139-20-513-013
2523 Endearing Ct., $315,000 139-08-517-015
3352 Moon Eclipse St., $152,000 139-10-411-036
3441 Silver Bridle Pl., $214,900 139-07-312-034
3930 Jamison Park Ln., $170,000 139-07-616-028
4016 Fuselier Dr., $237,000 139-05-815-049
4210 Oak Bay Way, $213,000 139-05-312-019
4239 Valley Pine Ct., $210,000 139-06-313-032
4626 Sparta Way, $175,000 139-07-214-044
623 Terrace Point Dr., $175,000 139-03-310-071
814 Royalmile Way, $200,000 139-09-519-004
89081
1412 Old Cobble Dr., $175,000 139-02-511-016
2604 Slide Canyon Ave., $243,000 124-25-310-004
3021 Little Crimson Ave., $255,000 124-25-814-024
3736 Cicada Flower Ave., $210,000 123-31-211-091
3920 Carol Bailey Ave., $300,000 123-30-710-005
4037 Pepper Thorn Ave., #101, $35,000 162-26-512-012
5018 Sapphire Light St., $206,000 124-35-311-036
5638 Tropic Breeze St., $196,000 124-26-811-025
5649 Ingleside St., $240,000 124-26-814-006
5709 Pacesetter St., $270,000 124-25-812-037
975 Spottswood Ave., $279,900 124-26-313-016
89084
1833 Wisdom Bluff Ave., $329,000 124-21-414-064
1883 Timber Glade Pl., $360,000 124-16-411-025
3517 Birdwatcher Ave., $223,000 124-20-410-010
3526 Bullfinch Ave., $254,000 124-20-410-026
3705 Tiger Ridge Ln., $386,000 124-19-615-036
432 Bright Moon Ave., $259,000 124-22-414-038
4675 Basilicata Ln., #102, $91,000 124-19-313-062
4725 Basilicata Ln., #103, $88,000 124-19-313-071
620 Claxton Ave., $169,900 124-22-412-023
6543 Mammoth Canyon Pl., $185,000 124-22-411-022
6619 Ruddock Dr., $294,000 124-19-710-007
6651 Little Owl Pl., $235,000 124-29-314-022
6941 Caspian Tern St., $103,000 139-23-311-065
7013 Puetollano Dr., $320,000 124-19-513-021
7109 Pipers Run Pl., $350,000 124-21-112-001
7747 Fieldfare Dr., $259,900 124-17-610-018
7809 Broadwing Dr., $245,000 124-17-110-121
89085
4321 Desert Home Ave., $300,000 124-07-311-093
BOULDER CITY
89005
1413 Bronco Rd., $88,500 186-09-420-043
1423 Bronco Rd., $255,000 186-10-218-006
510 Marti Pl., $138,000 179-20-813-007
516 Pacifica Way, $515,000 181-33-601-005
540 Tara Ct., $219,900 181-33-611-003
542 Bender Ct., $525,000 186-16-313-001
644 D Ave., $249,000 186-09-110-258
659 Paloma Ct., $330,000 186-09-616-016
700 Capri Dr., #25c, $140,000 186-09-610-162
786 Christina Dr., $293,000 186-09-419-012
858 Tuscany Ct., $220,000 162-16-115-060
LAUGHLIN
89029
2056 Mesquite Ln., #302, $54,900 264-28-118-045
2208 Pebble Creek Ln., $104,000 264-28-115-006
3257 Pheasant Hills Way, $149,900 264-28-123-004
3268 Del Monte St., $88,000 264-28-513-029
3781 Desert Marina Dr., #104, $59,000 264-28-410-153
MESQUITE
89027
1105 Mohave Dr., $195,000 001-13-411-027
130 Admiral Benbow Way, $365,000 001-04-313-077
1316 Mariposa Way, $221,000 001-05-713-030
280 Riverside Rd., #17d, $108,000 001-17-312-034
402 Copper Springs Dr., $223,000 001-08-513-010
555 Highland Dr., #302, $95,000 001-09-315-053
883 Jackrabbit St., $148,500 001-19-512-015
922 Mesquite Springs Dr., #101, $86,000 001-09-510-249
962 Mesquite Springs Dr., #202, $88,000 001-09-511-060
89034
1415 Golden Needle Trail, $269,900 001-06-211-031
RENO
89509
2820 Knight Rd., $127,900 177-27-115-213
89521
59 Damonte Ranch Pkwy., #B343, $582,000 138-16-611-019
89523
1071 Crown View Dr., $114,000 161-16-110-408
SANDY VALLEY
89019
2730 Tuskegee St., $165,000 200-22-201-001