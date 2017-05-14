Resale Home Sales

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

HENDERSON

89002

1031 San Jacinto St., $622,000, 179-33-110-026

1040 Yellow Marigold Court, $245,000, 179-31-511-040

1163 Paradise River Road, $180,000, 179-34-812-005

121 Lovage St., $291,000, 179-31-215-033

1333 Baychester Drive, $149,900, 179-09-414-065

137 Aruba Isle Drive, $120,000, 179-30-515-017

1638 Lefty Garcia Way, $179,900, 179-34-712-056

166 Laguna Landing Drive, $280,000, 179-30-815-018

179 Redwood Pond Drive, $214,000, 179-31-710-032

180 Emerald Mountain Ave., $279,900, 179-31-522-010

185 Emerald Mountain Ave., $268,000, 179-31-522-013

1907 Scimitar Drive, $115,000, 178-05-615-022

192 Ruby Ridge Ave., $250,000, 179-31-611-004

2008 Darla St., $172,500, 179-27-310-056

410 Chateau Drive, $140,000, 179-29-114-006

424 Chateau Drive, $185,000, 179-29-114-013

828 Brahma Lane, $210,000, 179-28-311-018

846 Goldenrod Court, $245,000, 179-30-614-058

850 Coral Cottage Drive, $129,000, 139-20-612-003

992 Hunters Run Drive, $285,000, 179-29-415-016

89011

1000 Via Calderia Place, $265,000, 160-32-812-051

1024 Norellat Road, $127,000, 161-10-710-283

1065 Cactus Rock St., $100,000, 160-31-611-150

1076 Colt Arms St., $395,000, 178-31-118-035

1092 Crecent Falls St., $115,000, 140-21-211-044

11 Villa Liguria Court, $530,000, 160-22-219-010

133 Soaring Sky Ave., $382,500, 160-31-510-030

524 Close Ave., $170,000, 178-01-812-079

537 Crony Ave., $169,900, 178-01-712-004

6253 Ordaz Ave., No. 102, $154,000, 161-34-614-071

6335 Rusticated Stone Ave., No. 102, $142,000, 161-34-613-131

639 Forest Haven Way, $239,999, 161-35-715-012

688 Rising Brook Drive, $182,300, 161-35-616-050

89012

107 Autumn Day St., $325,000, 178-14-413-056

111 S Gibson Ave., No. 1212, $322,000, 179-31-214-036

1352 River Spey Ave., $1,200,000, 178-27-117-031

1705 Cypress Manor Drive, $860,000, 178-28-116-023

1709 Cypress Manor Drive, $705,000, 178-28-116-022

1761 Lily Pond Circle, $250,000, 178-21-112-082

2008 Hobbyhorse Ave., $330,000, 178-20-811-003

2069 Tiger Links Drive, $252,500, 178-29-810-023

2074 Jupiter Hills Lane, $575,000, 178-20-416-009

2170 Point Mallard Drive, $267,500, 178-29-111-056

231 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, No. 1012, $124,000, 178-24-811-126

286 Saddle Run St., $455,000, 178-20-413-126

316 Goldstar St., $550,000, 178-21-816-008

32 Tanglewood Drive, $260,000, 178-20-512-054

657 Pacific Cascades Drive, $290,000, 178-23-515-021

89014

1279 Summer Dawn Ave., $370,000, 178-10-217-045

1405 Harmony Hill Drive, $110,000, 161-31-811-041

1627 Box Step Drive, $200,000, 178-09-416-140

1801 Cahoon Court, $245,000, 178-08-515-033

1878 Apricot Court, $105,000, 178-05-621-008

1971 Sunset Bend Drive, $194,000, 178-05-516-087

2460 Pickwick Drive, $132,000, 178-05-210-004

270 Helmsdale Drive, $383,500, 178-09-312-017

281 Apple Seed Circle, $360,000, 178-09-310-053

294 Apple Seed Court, $415,000, 178-09-310-079

359 El Pico Drive, $227,500, 178-09-114-024

601 Grimsby Ave., $159,900, 178-04-712-017

722 Rocky Trail Road, $305,000, 178-04-610-039

946 Sedona Road, $265,000, 161-33-714-037

89015

105 Elm St., $149,900, 179-08-310-070

107 Elm St., $100,000, 179-08-310-069

1078 Harpy Eagle Ave., $229,000, 179-21-811-035

1231 Inca Lane, $115,000, 179-05-710-022

350 E. Longacres Drive, $399,900, 179-19-707-005

639 Dan St., $255,000, 179-21-713-040

696 Pearl Island Drive, $260,000, 179-20-711-002

787 Grape Vine Ave., $218,000, 179-29-611-049

932 Center St., $169,900, 179-08-711-028

89044

2070 Pepperell Ave., $87,000, 125-18-614-070

2070 Peppermill Ave., $150,000, 163-22-510-032

2096 Waterlily View St., $232,000, 191-14-614-039

2113 Shadow Canyon Drive, $499,900, 190-17-112-003

2299 Newark Valley Lane, $340,000, 190-17-411-079

2324 Indigo Island Ave., $375,000, 190-19-714-034

2340 French Alps Ave., $567,500, 190-19-810-093

2368 Mystic Star St., $267,500, 190-19-116-046

2525 Lochmaben St., $355,000, 190-06-716-019

2757 Auchmull St., $410,000, 191-24-812-028

2920 Josephine Drive, $690,000, 190-30-110-036

3040 Camino Largo Ave., $340,000, 191-14-811-211

89052

1071 Via Di Rienzo St., $280,000, 178-09-413-005

10827 Ackers Drive, $245,000, 177-34-612-048

11046 Calamint Hills Court, $248,000, 177-34-713-027

1258 Imperia Drive, $330,000, 191-02-614-031

1327 Echo Creek St., $397,000, 191-02-613-004

18 Haig Point Court, $450,000, 190-06-412-085

2200 Paseo Verde Parkway, No. 300, $110,000, 177-27-810-033

2204 Tedesca Drive, $415,000, 190-06-716-040

2260 Galindo Court, $455,000, 190-06-612-051

2317 Fossil Canyon Drive, $299,000, 191-13-410-047

2411 Allegretto Ave., $290,000, 190-06-112-095

2493 Silver Beach Drive, $456,000, 178-30-111-072

2590 Mizzoni Circle, $425,000, 178-30-411-015

2738 Fresh Pond Court, $249,100, 177-25-710-024

282 Fair Play St., $359,000, 178-19-413-025

2847 Forest Grove Drive, $285,000, 191-12-210-034

2951 Siena Heights Drive, $165,000, 176-14-513-071

3681 Via Di Girolamo Ave., $430,000, 177-34-212-048

43 Gladewater Drive, $510,000, 190-08-314-055

521 Fox Horn Road, $199,000, 125-20-311-022

758 Ezzat St., $469,000, 178-30-416-006

944 Lloyd George Drive, $299,900, 178-31-112-013

89074

1083 Teal Point Drive, $165,000, 161-34-619-035

1525 Spiced Wine Ave., No. 8103, $185,000, 178-16-811-038

1575 W. Warm Springs Road, 1013, $117,500, 178-09-514-003

166 Deanna Way, $270,000, 177-13-112-051

1764 Beachnut Ave., $349,000, 177-22-214-002

1932 Davina St., $325,000, 178-17-610-007

205 S. White Cloud Circle, $240,000, 178-08-813-009

2066 Pinion Springs Drive, $300,000, 178-08-410-014

223 Comanche Place, $286,000, 178-08-414-001

2240 Cassatt Drive, $210,000, 178-07-614-072

240 Paradise Bird St., $257,000, 178-10-412-002

2422 Antler Point Drive, $130,000, 179-08-711-002

2528 Wild Ambrosia Ave., $250,000, 177-12-418-030

2570 Hummingbird Hill Ave., $287,500, 177-13-411-010

266 Newelton Court, $309,900, 178-10-311-105

2821 Landau Court, $201,000, 177-13-212-050

2824 Secret Canyon Road, $240,000, 177-13-414-004

2837 Via Stella St., $360,000 177-12-312-028

2846 Shenandoah Ave., $222,500 177-13-114-083

297 Winter Creek Court, $245,000 177-12-715-009

366 Abbington St., $215,555 178-07-111-028

373 Bradford Drive, $275,000 178-07-513-003

80 Teton Pines Drive, $600,000 178-17-412-008

86 Lost Mountain Court, $402,000 178-16-311-059

LAS VEGAS

89101

1400 N. Mojave Road, $97,000, 139-25-510-043

2009 Constantine Ave., $125,000, 139-26-711-016

805 N. 18th St., $155,000, 139-26-710-037

89102

2411 Karli Drive, $350,000, 162-05-615-049

2804 Colanthe Ave., $310,000, 162-05-613-009

4602 Scott Ave., $131,000, 162-18-111-025

4609 Exposition Ave., $199,000, 138-21-513-051

89103

4381 W. Flamingo Road, No. 32319, $170,000 162-19-511-498

5262 Osman Court, No. 52, $80,000 163-24-710-052

5900 W. Tropicana Ave., No. 153, $141,000 161-07-612-073

6381 Hummingbird Lane, $235,000 163-14-614-019

6819 Bonillo Drive, $217,500 163-14-410-015

89104

1736 Lamplighter Lane, $93,149, 162-02-810-072

2201 S. 17th St., $152,000, 162-02-411-115

2313 Santa Paula Drive, $265,000, 178-08-814-054

3016 Scarlet Oak Ave., $121,000, 162-01-811-032

4635 E. Wyoming Ave., $135,651, 161-05-710-003

800 E. St., Louis Ave., $98,000, 140-33-819-027

89106

1712 Otto Merida Ave., $164,000, 139-21-211-185

2127 Sleepy Court, $83,000, 139-29-714-026

89107

204 Canyon Drive, $105,000, 162-02-211-005

401 N. Yale St., $104,475, 138-25-713-229

500 Sarajane Lane, $170,000, 138-25-319-007

5432 Alpine Place, $158,000, 138-36-407-026

6216 Hobart Ave., $203,000, 138-26-812-016

6412 Aberdeen Lane, $177,000, 138-26-412-045

6447 Ironbark Lane, $115,000, 138-26-314-113

6645 Celeste Ave., $200,000, 138-35-210-004

89108

1375 Smith St., $370,000, 138-25-102-006

1913 Krypton Circle, $164,500, 138-23-312-027

1917 Ann Greta Drive, $180,000, 139-19-310-035

2709 Cathedral Lane, $169,888, 138-14-312-003

2720 Mickey Mantle Court, $267,000, 138-14-715-001

2775 Mickey Mantle Court, $270,200, 138-14-715-010

2904 Glen Aulin St., $192,000, 138-13-612-001

2909 Old Majestic St., $175,000, 138-14-210-012

3001 Fern Hollow Court, $210,000, 138-13-510-019

3090 Garehime St., $322,500, 138-14-111-007

3521 N. Bronco St., $290,000, 138-11-703-008

3986 Spring Road, $274,000, 139-19-703-016

4052 Woodgreen Drive, $155,000, 138-03-817-040

4920 Carmen Blvd., $135,000, 138-25-617-040

6008 Santa Catalina Ave., $200,000, 138-12-410-004

6235 Cambria Ave., $190,000, 138-23-519-049

6657 Joe Michael Way, $230,000, 138-11-210-209

904 Smith St., $175,000, 138-25-215-035

89109

222 Karen Ave., No. 803, $249,500, 162-10-114-369

2854 Geary Place, No. 3813, $140,000, 162-10-212-506

2877 Paradise Road, No. 1703, $430,000, 125-10-213-016

2961 Sammy Davis Jr Dive, No. 602, $75,000, 163-25-713-394

89110

1064 Naylor Court, $195,000, 140-28-315-037

135 Old Lace Court, $460,000, 140-35-414-016

1479 Glenchester Drive, $278,000, 140-27-514-046

1571 Sunrise View Drive, $172,500, 140-27-110-001

31 Whitewind Lane, $430,000, 140-35-412-014

32 Colbath St., $174,000, 140-33-415-103

4201 Sunrise Ave., $155,000, 140-31-712-021

4501 Metpark Drive, $130,000, 140-32-214-024

4717 Sunny Brook Ave., $127,100, 140-29-613-017

5355 E. Washington Ave., $245,000, 140-28-310-004

5822 Queenstown Way, $174,900, 140-28-712-002

5850 Auckland Drive, $179,000, 140-28-710-024

6017 Atmore Court, $180,000, 140-27-213-019

6248 Dundee Port Ave., $144,000, 139-24-514-021

833 Parkhurst St., $155,000, 140-30-312-038

917 Villa Crest Court, $140,000, 140-30-612-020

89112

7890 Elk Mountain St., $420,000, 176-10-712-025

89113

5510 Morning Swim Ln., $239,000 163-28-814-003

7011 Somera Way, $267,500 163-27-714-073

7127 S Durango Dr., #313, $91,000 176-05-812-180

7221 Laramie Ave., $365,000 176-10-611-018

7452 Aardvark Walks St., $245,000 176-10-110-063

7456 Stray Horse Ave., $294,000 176-10-214-038

7571 Havenmist Ct., $380,000 163-34-310-049

7675 Comanche Canyon Ave., $285,000 176-10-318-023

7935 W Oquendo Rd., $305,000 163-33-610-003

8068 Muir Brook Ave., $85,000 162-07-712-034

8137 Round Hills Cir., $387,000 163-28-212-006

8209 Pyramid Mound Ct., $76,000 162-18-211-038

8210 River Rim Ct., $625,000 176-21-112-005

89115

1876 Verde Mirada Dr., $230,000 140-20-313-014

1966 Joyful St., $439,000 178-18-415-006

2412 Saguaro Point St., $155,000 140-18-813-019

2482 Saguaro Point St., $80,000 140-18-813-002

2933 Gemini Cir., $120,000 140-18-610-008

3629 Karissa Heights Pl., $116,000 140-19-413-022

3755 King Palm Ave., $163,000 140-07-117-009

3764 Northern Light Dr., $140,000 140-06-413-013

3856 Spruce Fern Ln., $170,000 140-06-315-006

3935 Falling Heart Ct., $185,500 140-08-115-105

4047 Boratko St., $145,000 140-05-410-015

4050 Studio St., $157,000 140-05-411-024

4594 Solar Eclipse Dr., $124,000 140-20-410-016

89117

1409 Termas Dr., $270,000 163-05-513-015

2603 S Durango Dr., #203, $165,000 163-08-512-005

2690 S Monte Cristo Way, $955,000 163-10-107-013

2712 Monrovia Dr., $250,000 163-07-112-049

2820 Crystal Bay Dr., $270,000 163-08-214-021

2960 Jacaranda Dr., $250,000 163-09-315-008

2960 S Durango Dr., #112, $234,000 163-08-816-043

3100 Stern Dr., $150,000 139-19-111-009

3229 Harbor Vista St., $242,500 137-12-714-017

3245 Rosanna St., $315,620 163-10-806-012

3301 Shoreline Dr., $400,000 163-08-818-007

3320 S Fort Apache Rd., #104, $115,000 163-17-116-044

3321 Royal Glen Ct., $320,000 163-07-412-030

3367 Frisco Bay Cir., $240,000 163-20-311-016

8417 Vibrant Dr., $296,000 163-04-213-006

8920 Echo Ridge Dr., $515,000 163-05-320-014

9735 Manheim Ln., $280,000 163-06-316-112

9744 Manheim Ln., $283,000 163-06-316-141

89118

5055 W Hacienda Ave., #2002, $120,000 163-25-713-010

5267 Westwind Rd., $156,000 163-25-216-077

5875 S Rainbow Blvd., #204, $145,000 162-24-314-005

5975 Devers Ct., $234,000 163-25-418-015

89119

1882 Glistening Sands Dr., $210,000 177-02-711-011

2254 Marlboro Dr., $280,000 178-05-717-034

5381 Lindero Pl., $240,000 162-26-313-028

5422 Caliente St., $265,000 162-26-313-017

5549 Surrey St., $70,000 139-25-510-025

7132 Abbeyville Dr., $228,000 177-02-410-004

7148 Abbeyville Dr., $258,000 177-02-410-029

7184 Nordic Lights Dr., $189,000 177-02-811-029

89120

2825 Calle Del Oro, $136,000 162-25-111-022

3202 Brookfield Dr., $265,000 162-25-716-013

3481 Pointe Willow Ln., $295,000 161-30-214-008

3641 Lily Haven Ave., $304,900 161-31-212-041

4065 Lucas Ave., $180,000 161-30-714-047

4141 Ridgewood Ave., $195,000 161-30-512-105

4281 Vader Ave., $220,100 161-29-414-005

5016 Alp St., $149,900 161-29-511-063

5181 Titanium Ct., $217,900 161-29-214-005

5216 Mandalay Springs Dr., #204, $101,000 162-25-615-200

7475 Oatman Ln., $285,000 177-12-511-055

89121

2420 Old Forge Ln., #102, $103,500 162-12-110-011

2493 Swan Ln., $165,000 162-24-113-073

2555 Regency Cove Ct., $242,931.00 162-13-222-001

3154 Desmond Ave., $265,000 162-24-714-052

3373 Encina Dr., $125,000 161-17-511-094

3376 Southridge Ave., $160,000 162-13-612-072

3398 El Camino Real, $230,000 161-18-113-038

3462 Monte Carlo Dr., $130,000 161-18-121-010

3472 Montego Dr., $37,000 161-17-510-126

3568 Legendary Dr., $154,900 161-18-310-036

3587 Blackstone St., $182,000 162-13-611-036

3651 El Toro St., $199,000 161-18-214-026

3680 Chama Ave., $170,000 161-19-411-010

4145 Seville St., $260,000 161-20-112-004

4448 El Campana Way, $215,000 161-20-211-031

4736 Rita Dr., $139,000 161-20-812-015

4784 Chama Pl., $279,900 161-19-411-024

4849 Rita Dr., $155,000 161-20-813-038

89122

3436 Blue Ash Ln., $176,000 161-16-510-043

3570 Chelsea Grove St., $208,000 161-15-614-055

4630 Lady Bug Cir., $165,000 161-22-311-125

4850 Straight Flush Dr., #103, $161,000 161-21-815-099

4964 Killarney St., $150,000 161-28-111-038

5083 San Rafael Ave., $123,600 161-28-110-053

5123 Gregg Pl., $175,000 161-28-111-033

5137 Margo Dr., $160,000 161-21-310-035

5445 Nickel Creek Trl., $153,000 161-26-311-002

5448 Stacked Chips Rd., #101, $124,000 161-21-714-190

5561 Adrian Cir., $147,000 161-28-511-060

5562 Little Lake Ave., $260,000 161-16-712-030

5751 E Hacienda Ave., #227, $64,000 161-28-712-054

5911 Corbin Ave., $184,000 161-15-111-103

6025 Orlov Trotter Ave., $239,999 161-15-410-161

6175 Isola Peak Ave., $188,750 161-15-212-075

6187 Lenaking Ave., $195,000 161-22-414-005

6379 Dundock Ave., $258,000 161-27-714-047

6834 Bronze Meadow Ave., $168,000 161-26-411-084

89123

1178 Dana Maple Ct., $235,500 177-22-617-041

1693 Dark Wolf Ave., $273,000 177-14-411-147

2005 Golden Trumpet Ave., $326,000 177-23-810-032

2031 Mondo Ct., $475,000 177-11-610-004

2457 W Richmar Ave., $199,000 177-20-810-040

27 E Agate Ave., #202, $148,000 177-21-219-108

343 Silverado Pines Ave., $255,000 177-21-811-001

390 Autumn Hue Ave., $589,000 177-16-610-006

549 Clement Ct., $260,200 177-22-311-048

653 Freeburg Pl., $255,000 126-13-514-020

7641 Descanso Ln., $391,000 177-11-211-026

7655 Chaumont St., $395,000 177-11-212-039

7985 Fairfield Ave., $1,050,000 177-09-803-019

825 Royal Moon Ave., $180,000 139-09-417-095

8525 Treasure Trove St., $285,000 177-14-711-001

8591 Fairfield Ave., $570,000 177-16-701-019

9223 Alpine Bliss St., $235,000 177-21-611-030

955 Country Skies Ave., $200,000 177-22-615-018

955 Menands Ave., $208,900 177-22-811-006

9656 Wood Fern St., $289,500 177-23-814-009

89124

3730 Caribbean Blue Ave., $185,000 124-30-515-051

89128

1316 Pinto Rock Ln., #102, $99,950 138-28-511-050

1337 Pinto Rock Ln., #202, $110,000 138-28-511-084

1604 Crimson Hills Dr., #103, $189,000 138-20-820-079

1805 Jack Rabbit Way, $255,000 138-21-717-012

2125 Echo Bay St., #102, $108,500 138-22-212-043

2313 Harbor Cliff Dr., $370,000 138-21-114-009

2404 Sage Pointe Cir., $105,000 138-22-315-091

2621 Huber Heights Dr., $415,000 138-05-410-038

2720 Lake Crest Dr., $385,000 163-10-207-001

2856 Huber Heights Dr., $322,500 138-16-214-036

3151 Soaring Gulls Dr., #2151, $73,000 138-16-120-047

721 Rock Springs Dr., #201, $120,000 138-27-716-007

7616 Haskell Flats Dr., $185,000 138-21-814-005

8209 Ocean Terrace Way, $185,000 125-25-613-064

8241 Cactus Canyon Ct., $241,000 138-21-417-056

8432 Bay Crest Dr., $395,000 138-16-315-024

8432 Dry Cliff Cir., $320,000 138-16-311-036

89129

10123 Lexington Pines Ave., $270,000 137-12-819-011

10353 Talking Tree Ave., $242,000 137-01-817-020

10413 Bent Willow Ave., $225,000 137-12-810-140

10536 Rain Water Dr., $235,000 137-12-114-026

3320 Big Sandy Cir., $274,000 138-07-818-062

3329 Hillingdon Ct., $199,000 138-09-413-009

3400 Bearpin Gap Ln., $230,000 137-12-313-017

3469 Stature Ct., $285,000 138-09-711-027

3533 Mountain Park St., $333,000 124-07-415-001

3624 Crescent Canyon St., $299,000 138-08-612-009

3709 Mornings Dawn St., $215,500 137-12-210-036

3844 Total Eclipse St., $267,000 137-12-114-179

3904 Country Lights St., $205,000 138-08-516-010

3920 Crema Ct., $270,000 138-09-515-007

4017 Laurel Flat Ct., $135,900 176-20-511-251

4628 Yellow Harbor St., $220,000 137-01-112-004

7120 Yacht Landing Dr., $259,900 138-10-510-004

8204 Spring Arts Ave., $250,000 124-32-217-059

8400 Sewards Bluff Ave., $185,900 138-09-313-021

8457 Vast Horizon Ave., $175,000 138-09-323-108

8557 Lost Gold Ave., $200,000 138-08-517-012

9084 Claretta Dr., $355,000 138-08-215-006

9716 Blatimac Ave., #101, $155,000 138-07-312-025

89130

4713 Gonzales Dr., $265,000 138-01-112-004

5000 W El Campo Grande Ave., $280,000 125-25-712-008

5020 Tropical Ridge Ct., $252,000 125-25-712-019

5253 Roca Ln., $224,900 125-36-612-004

5420 Carnation Meadow St., $268,000 125-34-513-026

5520 Rock Creek Ln., $95,000 125-36-110-042

5600 Little Doe Cir., $264,000 125-36-311-024

5725 Grand Entries Dr., $197,000 125-27-813-019

5926 Calverts St., $510,000 125-25-310-035

6229 Autumn Creek Dr., $195,000 125-25-510-008

6501 Echo Crest Ave., $267,500 125-35-215-033

6512 White Tiger Ct., $422,500 125-35-310-027

89131

4920 Cascade Pools Ave., $230,000 125-13-618-012

4932 Apache Valley Ave., $203,000 125-12-811-067

5011 Naff Ridge Dr., $215,000 125-13-511-070

5112 Whisper Lake, $70,000 138-36-515-363

5127 Morning Splash Ave., $229,000 125-13-621-007

5427 Rottweiler Ct., $319,000 125-13-411-026

5900 Ponderosa Verde Pl., $345,000 125-01-413-032

6311 Wittig Ave., $428,585 125-23-503-002

7000 Manny St., $387,000 125-22-111-043

7309 Cardigan Bay St., $465,000 125-14-810-048

7639 Plunging Falls Dr., $229,900 125-13-613-018

7712 Silver Mallard Ave., $267,500 125-16-712-056

7820 Sierra Rim Dr., $194,000 125-21-512-037

8029 Panpipe Ct., $215,000 125-21-112-023

8354 Fort Hallock Ave., $245,000 125-16-319-042

8523 Warthen Meadows St., $242,000 125-12-611-033

8925 Monte Oro Dr., $337,000 125-01-412-011

89134

10045 Arbuckle Dr., $280,000 137-13-614-039

10416 Back Plains Dr., $352,000 137-13-513-002

10513 Snyder Ave., $250,400 137-24-210-038

1820 Dolce Dr., $515,000 138-20-713-003

2000 Summer Blossom Ct., #101, $247,000 138-19-323-017

2024 Hallston St., $384,500 137-24-211-026

2037 Shining Feather Ln., $295,000 137-24-616-035

2204 Scarlet Rose Dr., $396,000 138-19-219-034

2237 Maple Rose Dr., $293,000 138-19-515-007

2441 Palmridge Dr., $227,000 138-17-811-072

2481 Palmridge Dr., $227,000 138-17-811-082

2721 Echo Mesa Dr., $465,000 138-17-311-004

8517 Glenmore Dr., $205,000 138-17-614-005

8909 Greensboro Ln., $335,000 138-21-419-018

9000 Mountain Gate Dr., $208,000 138-17-314-029

9005 Litchfield Ave., $279,900 138-17-212-005

9116 Cotton Rose Way, $410,000 138-20-120-037

9313 Villa Ridge Dr., $250,000 138-18-515-006

9533 Summer Rain Dr., $213,000 138-19-515-075

9820 Kernville Dr., $305,000 138-18-410-028

9956 Bundella Dr., $187,000 138-18-213-120

89135

10377 Trailing Dalea Ave., $15,000 138-16-120-420

10385 Walking View, $235,000 163-19-311-029

10449 Sacre Ct., $375,000 164-25-623-033

10511 Abisso Dr., $239,900 164-24-820-027

10582 Santo Marco Ct., $325,000 164-24-512-043

10722 Grey Havens Ct., $748,000 164-12-220-007

11238 Filmore Heights Ct., $350,000 164-02-615-037

11298 Rising Ridge Ave., $377,500 164-14-517-026

11308 Belmont Lake Dr., #105, $255,000 164-02-616-014

11359 Merado Peak Dr., $372,000 164-02-812-005

1801 Cape Cod Landing Dr., $380,000 164-02-613-111

1859 Granemore St., $273,000 164-02-613-027

1928 Alcova Ridge Dr., $250,000 137-34-814-058

2248 Tulip Tree St., $310,000 164-01-818-025

2711 Jamie Rose St., $464,000 164-12-210-020

3261 Fossil Springs St., $279,750 164-12-815-064

3286 Turning Bridge St., $395,000 164-12-414-107

4391 Largo Cantata St., $440,000 164-24-513-011

5133 Fiore Bella Blvd., $1,050,000 164-25-621-001

5547 Kyle Peak Ct., $155,000 139-33-111-050

5572 Spiceberry Dr., $127,000 163-21-215-218

9 Soaring Bird Ct., $2,150,000 164-14-313-022

89138

12128 Montura Rosa Pl., $381,500 137-34-412-038

270 Besame Ct., $450,000 178-20-416-009

89139

4952 W Moberly Ave., $92,600 163-01-710-042

5060 W Oleta Ave., $684,990 176-24-601-069

6033 Siera Medina Ave., $265,000 177-10-310-002

6106 Cambiata Ct., $238,000 176-14-615-030

6228 Glimmering Light Ave., $250,000 176-14-613-054

6309 Peneplain Ave., $180,000 176-11-510-166

6412 Jade Mountain Ct., $333,000 176-14-616-011

7423 Clarita Cavern St., $220,000 176-12-511-064

7911 Avalon Island St., $295,000 176-11-810-043

7995 Duneville St., $200,000 176-12-413-036

8406 Mondavi Hill Ct., $85,000 163-02-210-013

8412 Moon Dance Sellars Ct., $250,000 191-04-613-003

8956 Medford Hills Ct., $260,000 176-20-310-037

9420 Golden Bell Dr., $395,000 176-24-312-015

89141

10447 Masons Creek St., $189,900 177-30-410-047

10769 Bramante Dr., $282,000 191-04-312-008

10898 Carberry Hill St., $315,000 177-31-714-036

11159 Prado Del Rey Ln., $340,000 176-36-414-009

11252 Campanile St., $250,000 177-31-815-117

11254 Gammila Dr., $332,500 176-36-417-032

3006 Scalise Ct., $210,000 177-32-317-004

3287 Sicily Heights Ct., $245,000 177-32-218-038

3502 Spoleto Ave., $311,000 177-32-211-016

3535 Bella Sovana Ct., $261,000 177-32-217-075

3719 Lodina Ct., $224,000 177-32-213-009

4104 Demoline Cir., $325,000 177-31-516-015

4274 Via Dana Ave., $220,000 177-31-515-003

4439 El Presidio Dr., $290,000 177-31-111-004

4876 Graziano Ave., $250,000 177-31-213-040

5042 Hacienda Grande Ave., $469,900 176-36-513-013

5152 Moose Falls Dr., $265,000 176-25-811-113

5545 Sharpsburg Ave., $255,000 176-25-412-064

5654 San Florentine Ave., $209,900 177-15-413-019

6417 Lincourt Ct., $225,000 176-26-811-018

89142

1130 Orchard Valley Dr., $203,500 161-03-513-038

1369 Water Lily Way, $187,000 161-03-111-007

1608 Orchard Valley Dr., $216,000 161-03-611-040

1856 Green River St., $178,000 161-03-317-024

1942 Falcon Ridge St., $160,000 161-03-317-055

2494 Winterwood Blvd., $190,000 161-04-413-010

2733 Little Aston Cir., $200,000 161-09-214-055

2742 Sesame Dr., $120,042.00 161-09-210-095

2802 Acadia Ct., $61,900 161-09-611-058

2966 Juniper Hills Blvd., #103, $73,500 161-09-216-129

5437 Australian Ave., $174,000 161-09-610-033

5827 Rainbow Bridge Dr., $175,000 161-10-112-022

5953 Peach Nectar Ave., $145,000 161-03-117-069

6374 Cantelope Ct., $278,000 161-03-616-005

6802 Council Heights Way, $254,000 161-11-212-009

89143

7932 Quick Pine St., $185,000 125-17-514-016

8033 Peaceful Village Pl., $232,000 125-08-418-065

8120 Harbor Grey Ct., $247,500 125-08-811-031

8245 Strawberry Spring St., $190,000 125-08-323-085

8485 Cedar Mill Falls Ct., $139,000 125-17-412-094

8512 Stardance Ave., $370,000 125-08-611-025

8904 Saw Horse St., $267,200 125-08-112-026

8920 Pine Mission Ave., $270,000 125-08-211-020

9037 White Eyes Ave., $324,900 125-05-311-061

89144

1001 Domnus Ln., #204, $165,000 138-30-215-010

10344 Hunters Meadow Ave., $322,500 137-24-812-002

10517 Horseshoe Falls Ct., $339,000 137-25-412-003

1054 Chambolle Ct., $270,000 137-26-715-039

10900 Calistoga Springs Ct., $295,000 137-24-413-015

137 S Buteo Woods Ln., $655,000 137-36-519-015

317 Silver Grove St., $287,550 137-25-413-017

601 Star Pine Dr., $585,000 137-25-313-004

89145

444 Capertino St., $220,000 138-34-615-058

512 Yacht Harbor Dr., #104, $150,000 138-33-716-038

700 Wheat Ridge Ln., #104, $126,000 138-33-722-075

7224 William Anders Ave., $247,500 138-34-410-055

7708 Peacock Ave., $195,000 138-33-812-003

829 Neil Armstrong St., $193,000 138-34-413-016

9724 Royal Ram Dr., $192,000 162-16-810-459

89146

1518 Duneville St., $410,000 163-01-203-006

2101 Edmond St., $424,100 163-01-706-012

2880 S Torrey Pines Dr., $395,000 163-11-605-005

2983 Wrangler St., $185,000 163-12-710-126

5317 Longridge Ave., $220,000 163-01-514-006

6145 Spring Mountain Rd., #201, $179,000 138-33-222-003

6329 Vicuna Dr., $78,168 163-24-112-051

6380 Darby Ave., $360,000 163-11-802-010

6726 Coley Ave., $489,000 163-11-302-007

6891 Baile Rd., $440,000 163-14-110-014

89147

10010 W Cherokee Ave., $250,000 163-18-212-042

10033 Canyon Dunes Ave., $330,000 163-19-412-045

3544 Summerday Ct., $280,000 163-16-612-051

3822 Starfield Ln., $190,000 163-18-715-012

4709 Illustrious St., $160,000 163-22-317-013

4766 Desert Plains Rd., $312,500 160-34-112-012

4779 Norfolk Ct., $115,000 163-14-814-162

4832 La Cumbre Dr., $274,000 163-21-818-044

6954 Clearwater Ave., $212,000 163-22-512-010

7009 Stober Ct., $219,990 163-15-710-216

7255 Manatee Ct., $205,000 163-22-616-035

7428 Newcrest Cir., $229,000 163-22-113-064

7692 Hernando Dr., $259,900 163-22-112-006

7950 W Flamingo Rd., #1027, $125,000 163-16-813-043

7950 W Flamingo Rd., #2179, $118,800 163-16-810-071

8093 Teresita Ave., $185,000 163-21-511-057

8130 Sundown Vista, $60,000 138-25-110-070

8708 Vista Cantera Ct., $325,000 163-21-717-030

8900 La Manga Ave., $100,000 138-36-117-020

8925 W Flamingo Rd., #121, $269,900 163-20-520-021

9050 W Tropicana Ave., #1097, $216,000 163-20-417-097

9470 Peace Way, #207, $125,000 163-19-612-015

9695 Mariner Village Ct., $455,000 163-18-716-030

9844 Sierra Canyon Way, $360,000 163-18-214-083

89148

10077 Clifton Forge Ave., $500,000 163-31-212-036

10127 Thunder Rapids Ct., $322,000 163-30-211-063

221 Whitly Bay Ave., $410,000 176-08-812-008

5178 Zoroaster St., $118,450 163-30-611-019

5586 Avent Ferry St., $239,900 163-30-817-022

674 Fynn Valley Dr., $390,000 176-17-610-007

8878 Bonneville Peak Ct., $302,500 176-17-811-060

8992 Rutherford Grove St., $247,500 176-20-111-047

9050 W Warm Springs Rd., #2069, $129,000 176-05-414-213

9223 Pembrook Falls Ave., $230,000 176-20-111-073

9330 W Maule Ave., #213, $138,000 176-05-219-029

9340 W Martin Ave., #202, $85,000 176-04-710-116

9580 W Reno Ave., #273, $137,000 163-30-519-149

9652 Giddings Ave., $219,900 176-06-613-001

9984 Star Lake Ave., $209,000 163-31-415-092

89149

5424 Lucky Clover St., $329,900 125-33-115-035

6929 Laurel Falls Ct., $363,000 126-24-213-026

7612 Tiny Tortoise St., $290,000 125-18-210-012

7861 Blue Charm Ave., $202,500 125-28-710-055

7873 Sambar Ct., $205,000 125-18-112-059

7876 Running Doe Ct., $184,000 125-18-112-075

8033 Edward Baher Ave., $329,000 125-28-411-005

8104 Kimwood Ave., $314,900 125-33-112-037

8128 Shad Bush Ave., $335,000 125-33-112-042

8350 Lori Marie Cir., $400,000 125-33-401-009

8610 W Verde Way, $350,000 125-32-802-010

9221 Wild Peach Ct., $153,000 125-18-514-047

9233 Hampstead Hills Ave., $300,000 125-19-614-033

9617 Sharp Horn Ct., $209,000 125-18-112-105

89155

10512 Twin Plant Ct., $182,000 137-12-311-069

89156

1638 Candice St., $180,000 140-21-814-034

1670 Easement Ln., $146,696 140-07-219-025

1689 Rolling Hills Dr., $195,000 140-22-811-038

1811 Priscilla St., $189,000 140-23-410-001

1871 Priscilla St., $178,888 140-23-310-006

2244 Rigney Ln., $48,000 140-21-510-322

2368 N Los Feliz St., $150,000 140-23-512-037

2541 Lazy Brook Dr., $173,000 140-15-813-017

5957 Great Smoky Ave., $122,500 140-22-210-012

6451 Wadsworth Ct., $145,000 140-15-618-021

6663 Dude Ranch Ln., $139,000 140-15-513-011

6918 Canary Ivy Way, $157,000 140-23-219-056

89158

3726 S Las Vegas Blvd., #1712, $377,544 162-09-615-093

89166

10226 Headrick Dr., $220,000 126-13-517-032

10437 Yew Blossom Ave., $240,000 126-13-816-168

10626 Mount Blackburn Ave., $284,000 126-13-213-147

10711 Old Ironsides Ave., $245,000 126-13-117-005

10861 Arusha Ave., $245,000 126-24-212-025

8117 Fleeting Twilight Pl., $284,888 125-07-817-065

9333 Daffodil Sun Ave., $212,000 125-07-713-047

9503 Grandview Spring Ave., $212,000 125-07-711-097

89169

1661 Del Mar Ave., $115,000 162-11-212-014

3404 Oneida Way, $111,906 162-14-112-002

89178

10078 Korbel Blanc St., $294,000 176-28-616-018

10088 Aspen Marshall St., $270,000 176-29-611-139

10232 Bare Rabbit Ct., $227,500 176-29-712-013

10295 Binda Ct., $316,000 176-27-812-045

10482 Trout River St., $265,000 176-29-412-115

586 Swiss Cottage Ave., $190,000 176-18-510-013

7332 Elessar Ave., $445,000 176-27-611-016

7628 Sweet Mist Ave., $319,600 176-27-311-041

775 Looking Bear Ct., $253,000 176-18-715-004

8102 Luna Sera Ave., $522,000 176-21-811-116

9055 Sage Thicket Ave., $385,000 176-29-314-092

9145 Sunken Meadow Ave., $261,000 176-20-314-063

9150 Desert Heat Ave., $415,000 176-20-415-012

9230 Grassy Weep Ct., $257,000 176-20-411-069

9464 Alma Ridge Ave., $248,500 176-19-510-148

9497 Borough Park St., $175,000 176-21-315-061

9617 Tapestry Pine St., $460,000 176-20-812-003

9796 Hearthfire St., $238,000 176-28-116-008

89179

10618 Tealbrook St., $254,000 176-34-512-070

10675 Upper Laurel St., $260,000 176-34-516-004

7397 Cobbhan Dr., $265,000 176-34-310-113

7569 Perla Del Mar Ave., $230,000 176-34-114-086

7732 Ornamento Way, $214,000 176-34-115-037

7788 Charles Bent Ct., $335,000 176-34-413-077

89183

10203 Arlington Abby St., $220,000 177-27-710-019

10269 Free Spirit St., $187,000 177-27-315-003

10331 Lettuce Leaf St., $180,000 177-27-414-115

10384 Lettuce Leaf St., $189,000 177-27-414-127

1048 Dancing Vines Ave., $198,500 177-27-611-256

11611 Rubino St., $218,000 191-04-211-078

11690 Fiorello Ct., $226,900 191-04-613-029

1814 Versante Ave., $194,000 177-26-710-042

1851 Hillpointe Rd., #1623, $134,000 178-16-113-077

NORTH LAS VEGAS

89030

1204 Stanley Ave., $86,000 139-23-410-146

1317 Rainy Sky Ave., $220,000 139-16-712-052

1633 Patricia St., $135,000 139-24-412-031

2153 Carroll St., $16,000 140-21-510-240

3133 Van Der Meer St., $125,000 139-13-510-003

3504 E Owens Ave., $165,000 139-24-813-086

3604 Lillis Ave., $115,000 139-26-712-162

4424 Blue Royal Dr., $65,000 160-22-318-066

900 Taylor Ave., $99,500 139-23-410-030

89031

1107 Copper Moon Ln., $292,500 124-28-617-014

113 Rosa Rosales Ct., $211,500 139-03-514-016

1408 Bent Arrow Dr., $150,000 124-28-713-064

1628 Council Bluff Ln., $189,000 124-28-214-020

1660 Black Hills Way, $215,000 124-28-316-014

3005 Saddle Hills Ct., $190,000 139-05-110-022

320 Morro Dunes Ave., $239,000 124-34-119-072

33 Peak Villa Ave., $283,000 124-27-510-073

3321 Vista Springs Way, $253,000 124-32-316-020

3419 W Red Coach Ave., $195,000 139-05-212-002

3509 Ashby Field Ave., $260,000 124-29-110-043

413 Rancho Del Mar Way, $186,000 124-34-313-015

4456 Oberlander Ave., $184,500 124-30-411-039

4650 Ranch House Rd., #38, $220,000 124-30-110-110

4712 Cedar Ranch Ct., $200,000 139-03-511-018

4932 Dunvegan Ct., $194,000 124-32-413-038

5424 Roaring Surf Dr., $222,000 124-33-110-024

5510 Black Sea Ct., $230,000 124-31-111-010

5632 Champagne Flower St., $256,000 124-30-812-031

5702 Indian Springs St., $197,000 124-28-418-006

6029 Cragged Draw St., $212,000 124-27-612-031

6120 Ozark Hike St., $240,000 124-27-613-007

828 Whitehollow Ave., $242,000 124-28-715-009

89032

2325 Fields St., $163,000 139-20-513-013

2523 Endearing Ct., $315,000 139-08-517-015

3352 Moon Eclipse St., $152,000 139-10-411-036

3441 Silver Bridle Pl., $214,900 139-07-312-034

3930 Jamison Park Ln., $170,000 139-07-616-028

4016 Fuselier Dr., $237,000 139-05-815-049

4210 Oak Bay Way, $213,000 139-05-312-019

4239 Valley Pine Ct., $210,000 139-06-313-032

4626 Sparta Way, $175,000 139-07-214-044

623 Terrace Point Dr., $175,000 139-03-310-071

814 Royalmile Way, $200,000 139-09-519-004

89081

1412 Old Cobble Dr., $175,000 139-02-511-016

2604 Slide Canyon Ave., $243,000 124-25-310-004

3021 Little Crimson Ave., $255,000 124-25-814-024

3736 Cicada Flower Ave., $210,000 123-31-211-091

3920 Carol Bailey Ave., $300,000 123-30-710-005

4037 Pepper Thorn Ave., #101, $35,000 162-26-512-012

5018 Sapphire Light St., $206,000 124-35-311-036

5638 Tropic Breeze St., $196,000 124-26-811-025

5649 Ingleside St., $240,000 124-26-814-006

5709 Pacesetter St., $270,000 124-25-812-037

975 Spottswood Ave., $279,900 124-26-313-016

89084

1833 Wisdom Bluff Ave., $329,000 124-21-414-064

1883 Timber Glade Pl., $360,000 124-16-411-025

3517 Birdwatcher Ave., $223,000 124-20-410-010

3526 Bullfinch Ave., $254,000 124-20-410-026

3705 Tiger Ridge Ln., $386,000 124-19-615-036

432 Bright Moon Ave., $259,000 124-22-414-038

4675 Basilicata Ln., #102, $91,000 124-19-313-062

4725 Basilicata Ln., #103, $88,000 124-19-313-071

620 Claxton Ave., $169,900 124-22-412-023

6543 Mammoth Canyon Pl., $185,000 124-22-411-022

6619 Ruddock Dr., $294,000 124-19-710-007

6651 Little Owl Pl., $235,000 124-29-314-022

6941 Caspian Tern St., $103,000 139-23-311-065

7013 Puetollano Dr., $320,000 124-19-513-021

7109 Pipers Run Pl., $350,000 124-21-112-001

7747 Fieldfare Dr., $259,900 124-17-610-018

7809 Broadwing Dr., $245,000 124-17-110-121

89085

4321 Desert Home Ave., $300,000 124-07-311-093

BOULDER CITY

89005

1413 Bronco Rd., $88,500 186-09-420-043

1423 Bronco Rd., $255,000 186-10-218-006

510 Marti Pl., $138,000 179-20-813-007

516 Pacifica Way, $515,000 181-33-601-005

540 Tara Ct., $219,900 181-33-611-003

542 Bender Ct., $525,000 186-16-313-001

644 D Ave., $249,000 186-09-110-258

659 Paloma Ct., $330,000 186-09-616-016

700 Capri Dr., #25c, $140,000 186-09-610-162

786 Christina Dr., $293,000 186-09-419-012

858 Tuscany Ct., $220,000 162-16-115-060

LAUGHLIN

89029

2056 Mesquite Ln., #302, $54,900 264-28-118-045

2208 Pebble Creek Ln., $104,000 264-28-115-006

3257 Pheasant Hills Way, $149,900 264-28-123-004

3268 Del Monte St., $88,000 264-28-513-029

3781 Desert Marina Dr., #104, $59,000 264-28-410-153

MESQUITE

89027

1105 Mohave Dr., $195,000 001-13-411-027

130 Admiral Benbow Way, $365,000 001-04-313-077

1316 Mariposa Way, $221,000 001-05-713-030

280 Riverside Rd., #17d, $108,000 001-17-312-034

402 Copper Springs Dr., $223,000 001-08-513-010

555 Highland Dr., #302, $95,000 001-09-315-053

883 Jackrabbit St., $148,500 001-19-512-015

922 Mesquite Springs Dr., #101, $86,000 001-09-510-249

962 Mesquite Springs Dr., #202, $88,000 001-09-511-060

89034

1415 Golden Needle Trail, $269,900 001-06-211-031

RENO

89509

2820 Knight Rd., $127,900 177-27-115-213

89521

59 Damonte Ranch Pkwy., #B343, $582,000 138-16-611-019

89523

1071 Crown View Dr., $114,000 161-16-110-408

SANDY VALLEY

89019

2730 Tuskegee St., $165,000 200-22-201-001