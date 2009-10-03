ROMANTIC NIGHT AT ‘LOVE’

Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey joined the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s "Love" after the show on Friday night at The Mirage. While thanking the cast for their performance, Vanessa gushed that she fell back in love with Nick after seeing the show, which prompted an collective “awww” from everyone within earshot. Also at "Love" was rocker Tommy Lee, with his girlfriend Sofi, a backup singer and dancer for Motley Crue on their last tour. Afterwards, they played around with the cast, with Lee pretending to juggle and joking that he wanted to run away and join the circus. (Photo courtesy Anna Dobrijevic/Cirque du Soleil)

View the slideshow