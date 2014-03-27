Uncategorized

Self magazine makes fun of cancer survivor’s tutu

By STEPHANIE GRIMES REVIEWJOURNAL.COM
March 27, 2014 - 12:26 pm
 

A brain cancer survivor who ran a race in a tutu while going through chemotherapy was shocked to find a photo of herself being mocked in SELF magazine recently.

Monika Allen told NBC San Diego the magazine had asked for permission to use her photo, but didn’t tell her the context in which it would be used. It wasn’t until the magazine’s April issue came out that she found out the reason behind the request: The photo ended up in “The BS Meter,” which mocked the trend of runners wearing tutus during races.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief tweeted an apology to Allen on Thursday.

