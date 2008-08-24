SENSATIONS – 08/24/08

Floyd Mayweather Jr., arriving in a yellow Lambourgini and tossing stacks of $100 bills to the crowd at Poetry (Forum Shops at Caesars on Saturday…

At Lavo, the new club at Palazzo, over the weekend; Owen Wilson, Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Michael Comrie of the New York Islanders, Josh Schwartz, creator of "The OC" and "Gossip Girl," celebrating his bachelor party. Guests included Adam Brody and Bret Harrison, star of "The Reaper" on CW….

Also spotted, George Clooney’s ex Sarah Larson with an unidentified guy, Los Angeles Clipper Cuttino Mobley, poker pro Phil Ivey and Boston Celtic Paul Pierce with an entourage of 15 girls. and at another table, Kevin Federline and friends.

Kip Winger of the ’90s metal/hard rock band Winger, making a surprise stage appearance Saturday at Wasted Space Saturday night inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino…

Actress Ellen Barkin, at the Palms in a penthouse…

Friday night at TAO Las Vegas saw a packed house of club goers including Kevin Federline. Arriving with a crew of six, Federline took a VIP table on the dance floor, where they imbibed on Jack Daniels and Patron…

James Blunt, arriving at Tao (Venetian) after his concert with four friends…

At Moon (Palms) on Friday night: Mario Lopez, Paul Pierce, Bridget Marquard of "Girls Next Door," and Three Six Mafia…

At Blush (Wynn) on Friday:

Shar Jackson, with friends, including Bryan Cheatham, lead Chippendales dancer…

At LAX (Luxor) on Friday: model and ex-girlfriend of George Clooney, Sarah Larson; MMA fighter Frank Mir…

At Pure (Caesars Palace) on Friday: British boxer Ricky Hatton and Memphis Grizzlies forward Antoine Walker…

Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, at Drai’s After Hours on Friday inside Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall. Also there: Members of Oscar-winning rap group Three Six Mafia.

Also at Drai’s: "Girls Next Door" star Bridget Marquardt and former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

At Prive (Planet Hollywood Resort): Kevin Federline, celebrating the birthday of Shar Jackson, the mother of two of Federline’s children. She joined him in the DJ booth where he proceeded to sing along on the microphone to "Put On" by Young Jeezy and "Welcome to Jamrock" by Damien Marley. Also there: "Sunset Tan" stars Nick and Ania…

Soap star Tammin Sursok of "The Young & the Restless," celebrating her birthday at The Bank Nightclub (Bellagio) on Friday. Hosting the evening was singer Chris Willis, best known for his collaboration with house music artist David Guetta. Celebrating with Sursok were fellow soap actress Vail Bloom and actor Skeet Ulrich ("Scream")…

The band Hootie and The Blowfish, making 10 trips down the 225-foot drop down the Desperado roller coaster at Buffalo Bill’s Resort & Casino in Primm…

At Tryst (Wynn) on Friday: Actor Mario Lopez and UFC president Dana White, at separate tables…

TV talk-show host Montel Williams, playing poker in the new poker lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel…



