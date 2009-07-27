‘Shadow of Power’ keeps readers on edge

Authors who write a series of books featuring the same character face the challenge of coming up with fresh ideas and plots.

Steve Martini is more than up to the challenge in “Shadow of Power,” his ninth legal thriller featuring attorney Paul Madriani.

Martini’s latest novel involves the murder of Terry Scarborough, a legal scholar who takes a vindictive delight in stirring up the black community with revelations that language giving tacit approval to slavery still exists in the U.S. Constitution. For example, the Constitution originally allowed states to count three-fifths of their slaves to determine their total population. This figure was important because population determines a state’s representation in Congress. Although the Constitution was amended to free blacks and give them the vote, the original language in the document remains.

Scarborough writes a controversial book on the subject, hints at more revelations, involving a secret letter written by Thomas Jefferson. Scarborough plans a sequel to reveal Jefferson’s secret and ignite passions in the black community, but he’s killed before he gets the chance.

Carl Arnsberg, a racist who had motive and opportunity, is convicted of the crime and faces execution, unless Madriani and partner Harry Hinds can pull off a miracle and save him.

The legal concepts rooted in the past make for a compelling Martini mystery. The two lawyers face the dilemma of having to represent a despicable client. Martini stirs his plot elements to keep his readers on edge.