SHOOTING STARS EXTRA: Casting call — new reality show seeks host

With everything from "Cops" to "Pawn Stars" rolling here, Las Vegas has become a haven for nonscripted TV. And a new reality show coming from a major cable channel is looking for a host for the show, which will shoot in August and September.

Officials are looking for a charismatic guy in his late 20s or early 30s who’s "outgoing, good-looking and should be into nightlife and have lots of friends in the scene."

Club, event and party planning and hotel connections "are a plus," notes casting director Alesia Cook.

If that’s you, e-mail resume and contact information immediately to Cook at ayccasting@yahoo.com.