Social worker on the go

Southern Nevada social worker Glynae Anderson is in her car constantly in an effort to help people in need. From visitations to grocery shopping, the young professional is on the go much of the time.

So when she came to Planet Hyundai recently to have her car serviced, Anderson let it be known that she wanted to research the idea of purchasing another vehicle. A short time later, she was behind the wheel of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra purchased from the dealership at 7150 W. Sahara Ave.

“The Elantra has everything I wanted,” said the Las Vegas resident who grew up in Southern California before moving to the desert. “It’s bigger than my previous car (she traded in an Accent also purchased from Planet Hyundai sales agent Tony Fisher).

“It is a totally upgraded version with heated seats, Bluetooth and cruise control.”

To accommodate her extensive driving, the Elantra has a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder power plant that delivers 28 miles to the gallon around town and 38 mph on the highway. The package also included cruise control.

“The Elantra even has an Eco button, (which helps cut fuel consumption)” Anderson said. “Everyone is going green and this is a very Earth-friendly vehicle. I love my car.”

She said because she is familiar with the dealership and its staff, she feels comfortable shopping at Planet Hyundai Sahara.

“They really try to do their best to make the customer happy,” she said. “I’m all about loyalty, and Tony made sure I was able to make the right deal purchasing my previous Accent, so I made sure I worked with him on the new Elantra. I had been driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla that I feel I needed to replace and the staff at Planet Hyundai really helped me make the transition.”

The new Hyundai also came with a 10-year, 100,000-mile power train warranty along with a five-year, 60,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Planet Hyundai Sahara is part of a locally owned and operated group of dealerships that includes Planet Hyundai Centennial at 6200 Centennial Center Blvd. in the northwestern valley and the Planet Hyundai Used Car Superstore at 7100 W. Sahara Ave. For more information, call Planet Hyundai Sahara at 702-938-1400 or Planet Hyundai Centennial at 702-483-2200; or by visiting www.planetlv.com.