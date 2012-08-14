Southwest and Spring Valley Neighborhood News

7382390-0-4

VIEW NEWSPAPERS STAFF TO MEET

WITH READERS today AT WINDMILL LIBRARy

Representatives from View Neighborhood Newspapers have scheduled an informal meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, to talk with readers of the Southwest/Spring Valley edition about news coverage in their area. Light refreshments will be available.

If you have questions or plan to attend, contact View editor Steve Blust at sblust@viewnews.com or 380-4553. The meeting is co-sponsored by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

HEALTH CARE RULING TO BE ADDRESSED

AT HEALTH UNDERWRITERS MEETING

Attorney Mark A. Hutchison is set to address the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Clark County Association of Health Underwriters meeting from

8:30 to 10 a.m. today at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Blvd. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY PLANS

BUNCO TOURNAMENT

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer bunco tournament is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at 2716 N. Tenaya Way. The $30 registration fee includes dinner, bunco, entertainment and prizes.

For more information, contact Christine Poniatowski at 240-8877 or christine.poniatowski@uhc.com.

TRAVEL CLUB TO MEET AT THE TAP HOUSE

The Las Vegas Single Social Travel Club invites prospective members to its meetings, which are scheduled the fourth Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Aug. 28 at The Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd.

The meet-and-greet portion is set to start at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room, and the formal meeting is set for 7 p.m.

Discussions focus on traveling from day trips, local events, in-state and out-of-state traveling, cruises and international traveling. A guest speaker is frequently featured. The meeting closes about 8 p.m. when appetizers are served and the group mingles.

For more information, call 888-324-2028.

NEXT RED ROCK CITIZENS ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING SET for aug. 29

The next Red Rock Citizens Advisory Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Blue Diamond Recreation Hall, 1 Village Drive.

BLOOD DONORS TO GET FREE TICKETS

United Blood Services of Las Vegas is offering two free to tickets to “The Mentalist” to donors throughout August.

Donors supplying blood or plasma are eligible to receive the free entertainment vouchers. “The Mentalist” plays Tuesdays and Thursdays at the V Theater inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Currently, UBS has a critical need for type O negative blood, which is the universal donor and can be given to all other blood types.

To schedule an appointment or to donate blood, visit one of United Blood Services’ three Southern Nevada locations: 6930 W. Charleston Blvd.; 601 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 20, in Henderson; and 4950 W. Craig Road.

For more information, visit unitedbloodservices.org.

CHILDHOOD CANCER SUPPORT RACE PLANNED AT MOUNTAIN’S EDGE

To honor September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Candlelighters 5K & One Mile Race for Our Kids is planned at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Exploration Peak Park in Mountain’s Edge, 9275 S. Buffalo Drive.

Opening ceremonies are set for

7:30 a.m.; the 5K competitive run is set for 8 a.m.; and the 5K run and one-mile stroll is set for 8:15 a.m. Other activities are to continue until 11 a.m. Food and refreshments, raffle prizes – including a Disneyland trip for four – children’s play and art areas, a bone marrow drive, an awards ceremony, and booths and exhibitors are planned.

To participate, costs are: $25 per team member, $30 for individual adults, $20 for seniors 65 or older, $15 for children 3-12 years old, $40 for race-day registration, and free for childhood cancer survivors, children younger than 3 and nonparticipants. Leashed pets are welcome.

Presented by Mountain’s Edge and Walmart, the annual fundraiser, now in its 22nd year, benefits the nonprofit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave., which raises funds to support children and their families affected by cancer. Families, friends, businesses and co-workers are encouraged to organize, join or donate. For more information or to register, visit candlelightersnv.org or call 737-1919. The online registration deadline is Sept. 4, and mailed registrations must be postmarked by Sept. 3.

PLANNING COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES

LOGO CONTEST FOR NEVADA’S 150TH

Plans are in the works for a yearlong celebration commemorating Nevada’s 150th year of statehood on Oct. 31, 2014. The celebration’s planning committee, formed by Gov. Brian Sandoval, is encouraging the public to get involved by designing the event’s logo to be used in promotional and event efforts.

The theme of Nevada’s 150th anniversary will be “Battle Born-Nevada Proud,” and all interested professional or amateur artists, designers and advertising and public relations agencies are invited to participate.

Requirements for participation include:

n The resident or company designing the logo must primarily reside in Nevada.

n Artwork must include the tagline “Battle Born. Nevada Proud.”

n Artwork designed and submitted by the artist must be free to the committee.

n Final artwork must be provided as print-ready for use in a .jpg, .eps or Illustrator file. Hand-drawn illustrations will not be considered.

n The logo needs to be showcased in three different applications to show its versatility for the multitude of uses and needs.

The contest will be conducted through a request for proposals, available online at sites.google.com/site/nevada150th, or by requesting a copy from planning committee member Lori Nelson at lori.nelson@stationcasinos.com. All logo contest details, and terms and conditions are available. Submissions are due by Aug. 23 and will be judged by the planning committee. The winning logo is scheduled to be unveiled at a to-be-determined Nevada Day celebration on Oct. 31.

YOUTH CAMP OPENINGS FILLING quickly

Time is running out to register for University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s summer Science, Technology, Engineering and Math day camp, scheduled today through Saturday .

The camp is open to youths 7 to 11. It includes activities in plant and animal sciences, health and nutrition, computer science, robotics and rocketry.

The Lifelong Learning Center is at 8050 Paradise Road. The cost is $90 and includes daily lunch, snacks and activities. Sibling registration is $60. Previous 4-H participation is not required.

For more information on 4-H or the day camp, contact Mary Regan at 257-5524 or email reganm@unce.unr.edu.

FORECLOSED UPON PETS NEEDS

FOSTER FAMILIES

Foreclosed Upon Pets Inc. needs foster families for dogs and cats that have been relinquished by owners, left in foreclosed homes, found on the street or need a new home when the owner dies or is deployed.

Fostering usually involves short-term stints, typically ranging from a few weeks to a few months. Assistance is given to foster families, if needed, in the way of food, toys, medicine and veterinary care.

Foreclosed Upon Pets Inc. does its best to match foster families with a short-term companion that suits their lifestyle.

Foster families increase an animal’s chance of being adopted by providing feedback on the temperament, activity level and likes and dislikes.

For more information, complete the foster form online at forecloseduponpets.org/, call 272-0010 or email forecloseduponpets@hotmail.com.

ANIMAL FOUNDATION SEEKING

DONATED LINENS

Nonprofit The Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road, one of Nevada’s largest open-admission animal shelters and pet adoption centers, is seeking donations of new and gently used linens, including towels, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, T-shirts and sweat shirts.

During summer, The Animal Foundation receives more than 100 animals per day. Donated linens are used to make the animals more comfortable and to keep the young and underweight animals warm.

Due to the cleaning procedures for donated linens, items must be washed in a high bleach-to-water concentration, which breaks down materials quickly. Additionally, once an item has been torn, it cannot be used again. Items with stuffing (comforters, pillows, dog beds, etc.) can be used only once as they cannot be completely disinfected.

Linens can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the shelter. For more information, visit animalfoundation.com.

MAMMOVAN SCHEDULED TO OFFER

LOW-COST BREAST CANCER SCREENINGS

Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Food 4 Less, Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan is scheduled to offer low- to no-cost breast cancer screenings at selected Food 4 Less locations. Stops are scheduled from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 1955 N. Nellis Blvd., Sept. 4 at 1301 S. Boulder Highway and Nov. 21 at 2255 Las Vegas Blvd. North. For more information, visit nvhealthcenters.org.

SIGN UP NOW FOR SEPT. 8 RED ROCK 5K

The Red Rock 5K is slated for 9 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Arroyo Golf Course at Red Rock Country Club, 2205 Red Springs Drive.

The course is scenic and challenging, following the rolling landscapes of the area. For more information, visit rynorunning.com.

CITY LOOKING TO FILL 67 POSITIONS

IN SAFEKEY PROGRAM

The city of Las Vegas is looking to fill 67 positions in its Safekey program, which is a before- and after-school recreational enrichment program offered at 68 Clark County School District elementary schools within the city. Positions average 19 to 25 hours per week with a pay range of $10 to $12 per hour.

The program provides a safe environment where children in kindergarten through fifth grade can receive homework assistance, have an afternoon snack and engage in fun activities.

Positions available for the 2012-2013 school year include Safekey site assistant and Safekey site leader. Some of the requirements are:

n Minimum 18 years of age.

n High school diploma or GED equivalent.

n First aid and CPR certification at time of hire/reclassification.

n Need to maintain physical agility.

An application can be downloaded from the city’s website at lasvegasnevada.gov/employment or at the Safekey office, 1651 S. Buffalo Drive. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 229-3399 or visit lasvegasnevada.gov/files/

safekeyjobdescriptions.pdf.

VACCINATIONS REQUIRED FOR SCHOOL

The Southern Nevada Health District has reported 22 cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, since January. Seven have occurred in children younger than 1 year. The health district reminds parents, health care providers and child care providers to receive the vaccine. For information, call 759-0850 or visit southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

WINDER FARMS PLANS BREAST CANCER SUPPORT INITIATIVE

Winder Farms plans to make a donation to the local affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure for every Winder Farms strawberry milk sold through Oct. 31 (Breast Cancer Awareness Month). To remind customers of the charitable initiative, labels on 16-ounce and half-gallon bottles have been changed and will now feature the Susan G. Komen for the Cure pink ribbon.

Winder Farms has also created a Friends of the Farm offer to benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. For every new customer who signs up for Winder Farms using the promotional code “KOMEN,” $25 will go to the charity. For more information, visit winderfarms.com.