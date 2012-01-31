Southwest and Spring Valley Neighborhood News

Zappos CEO to match funds for the Las Vegas Little Theatre

As part of a fundraising effort to support community theater, Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has promised to match all donations made to the Las Vegas Little Theatre by June 1 up to $15,000. To donate, visit lvlt.org or mail donations to 3920 Schiff Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89103. For more information, call 362-7996.

Pet event planned at the Silverton

Senior Spaniel Rescue of Las Vegas is planning Find Your Furry Valentine, a pet adoption event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Rescue groups will attend with a variety of pets available for adoption and to collect donations.

Vendors, sponsorships and volunteers are needed. For more information, contact seniorspaniels.org.

Drawing club set to meet at library

The drawing club of the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., is set to meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday Materials are provided. For more information, call 507-3820.

Church moves into neighborhood

Advance Church is a newly established church in the Desert Breeze Plaza, 8665 W. Flamingo Road. Services started Jan. 8 and are offered at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are led by pastor Ryan Lunceford along with worship pastor Jordan Lindstedt and use relevant Bible-based messages and modern worship music. It also offers community groups to help connect people. For more information, call 533-6277 or visit advancechurch.cc.

WORKSHOP TO PROVIDE TIPS

FOR ENTREPRENEURS

A workshop is planned for aspiring entrepreneurs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive.

As America’s source of free and confidential small business advice, SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs and helping small business start, grow and succeed nationwide.

This association is a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information on SCORE, visit scorelv.org.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call SCORE at 388-6104 or the library at 507-3710.

Contractors board, association

to offer free air-conditioning units

The Nevada State Contractors Board and nonprofit Southern Nevada Air Conditioning Refrigeration Service Contractors Association have announced the start of the seventh annual Mission Cool Off program. The program provides selected individuals and families in Southern Nevada a free air-conditioning unit that has been donated by licensed contractors who are also members of the contractors association. The first 100 applications received by Feb. 29 will be considered for selection. Selections are made by a committee of individuals and are determined based on a person’s or family’s special circumstances. The program is not open to tenants, landlords, owners who do not reside at the residence or mobile homeowners. All applicants who qualify must complete and submit all required forms, including the application and media release form, in order to be considered. The forms can be downloaded at nscb.nv.gov or by calling Ranya Botros at 486-1165.

United Way approves funds allocation

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Immediate Needs Council approved the allocation of $1 million to 12 local agencies providing rent and nutritional assistance. The funding distribution is a part of the nonprofit’s mission to ensure families in need receive support so they can work toward becoming financially independent. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was allotted the largest amount of funding, receiving $355,178 for its food pantry services. HELP of Southern Nevada acquired $165,864, and Lutheran Social Services of Nevada obtained $103,119 for food and rent assistance. The Salvation Army Clark County received $159,825 for food services. Other agencies receiving financial aid include: American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of Las Vegas, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, HopeLink, Jewish Family Service Agency, The Shade Tree and United Labor Agency of Nevada. For more information about United Way’s Immediate Needs initiatives, visit uwsn.org.

Winder Farms searching

for new products

Southwest-based food distribution company Winder Farms is searching for new products from Las Vegas-based companies to add to its product lineup. Local businesses with grocery items can submit products for consideration by Winder Farms. The deadline for submissions is today. To submit a product, email a brief description and name of the product and company along with contact information to products@

winderfarms.com.

WALK AROUND NEVADA

WITHOUT LEAVING TOWN

The Southern Nevada Health District offers the Walk Around Nevada program, which helps participants track their physical activity online as they trek around the state and clock in 1,442 miles.

Anyone can sign up for this free online program and start a tour of Nevada. Track mileage online via a red line that marks your tour of the state. It also offers tips about staying hydrated, stretching and healthful hiking basics. Walk Around Nevada maps include the entire state, a Lake Mead map and a Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake map. For information on any health district online programs, visit gethealthyclarkcounty.org.

YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHERS can enter

library district’s art competition

Clark County youngsters from grades six through 12 can enter the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s Visual Poetry, a photographic art competition for teens.

Submissions are due by Feb. 29. Awards are $150 for Best of Show, $100 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third.

The awards reception is planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 5 at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

For more information, visit lvccld.org/teen/specialprograms/visual_poetry.

TAKE CARE CLINICS HAVE ONLINE COMPONENT

Take Care Health Systems, a subsidiary of Walgreens, announces new scheduling options for its Take Care Clinics. Now, appointments can be made online through takecarehealth.com.

The site offers access to a comprehensive cost menu to quickly evaluate the cost of services, as well as local and up-to-date information on patient satisfaction scores and market-specific quality of care scores. The site includes estimated wait times at each clinic.

United Way offering scholarship assistance for small children

United Way of Southern Nevada is offering Tuition Assistance Preschool Scholarships for children 3 to 5 years to attend high-quality school readiness preschool programs in Southern Nevada. United Way is providing copays ranging from $17.25 to $57.50 to low- income, unemployed and foster families that do not receive state assistance. Limited scholarships will be provided with a sliding fee for those experiencing financial hardship from unemployment. Scholarships are valid at any partner United Way Child Development Center. For more information, call 892-2361.

STAR PARTY PLANNED AT RED ROCK CANYON

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society plans to return to Red Rock Canyon for Astronomy in the Park at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The evening is set to begin with the presentation “Getting Started in Astronomy,” followed by a telescope viewing of the moon and Jupiter just after sunset and deep-sky viewing of galaxies, nebulae and star clusters as the sky darkens.

A laser-guided “What’s Up Tonight” tour of the night sky is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. Americans with Disabilities Act parking and access to video-assisted viewing of the night sky is available.

The gates close at sunset, so arrive by 4:30 p.m. For more information, call Rob Lambert at 461-1390 or visit lvastronomy.com.

HEALTH DISTRICT TO LAUNCH

WEIGHT LOSS CHALLENGE

The Southern Nevada Health District plans to launch its fourth annual free 10 in 10 Challenge Monday.

The online program helps participants cut calories and increase daily caloric burn. Each week, participants will receive two emails with tips and suggestions about how to swap foods they eat regularly with healthier, less calorie-dense choices, as well as ways to increase their physical activity.

Participants can track their progress online and set short- and long-term goals. In addition, they can post quotes or photos to help them stay motivated and achieve their goals. The 10 in 10 Challenge also is available in Spanish.

For information on any health district online programs, visit gethealthyclark

county.org.

DONATION MADE FROM HOLIDAY EVENT

Benchmark Association Services presented Associa Cares with a donation of $6,911, raised at Benchmark’s recent holiday luncheon’s silent auction.

Benchmark provides community association management and developer services to Las Vegas.

Associa is a national nonprofit organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Based in Dallas, Associa and its 8,000 employees operate more than 140 branch offices in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

MASTER GARDENERS PLAN PLANTING SESSIONS

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and the South Valley Rose Society plan to offer two 7 p.m. educational meetings at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road.

The Feb. 23 meeting is planned to be on plant problems and will discuss plant diseases and remedies.

The meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call 257-5555 or email lvmastergardeners@

unce.unr.edu.

The Cooperative Extension also plans to host an information and registration session for Spring 2012 Master Gardener Training at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the same address. Spring semester classes will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning March 12. There are 20 classes. The fee is $150.

Completed registrations (pay with cash or a check payable to Board of Regents) will secure enrollment and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For reservations, call Mary Bertsch at 257-5501 or email bertschm@unce.unr.edu.

RED ROCK CANYON HOURS CHANGE

The Bureau of Land Management advises residents that the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center and Scenic Loop Drive have different hours for the remainder of the month.

Scenic Loop Drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 515-5350.

Help out with Earn it Keep it Save it collaborative

United Way of Southern Nevada is looking for more than 400 volunteers for its Earn It Keep It Save It collaborative, which provides complimentary tax preparation to low-to-moderate income families, individuals and seniors.

Volunteers are needed through April 17 to serve as tax preparers, greeters, quality reviewers and site coordinators. Those donating their time will receive tax law, e-file training and IRS certification at training locations throughout Southern Nevada.

For more information, visit uwsn.org/eks or call 892-2300.

NEW VIDEO PUTS FACES TO AIDS AWARENESS

In recognition of World AIDS Day, the Southern Nevada Health District has created a video series, “Facing AIDS,” available at youtube.com/snhealthdistrict.

Meet Ivan, Lane, Maryanne and Tracy, the “faces” behind the disease. They share their stories to prevent just one infection and encourage others to get tested.

More than 3,000 Southern Nevadans are living with HIV, and there are more than 2,800 AIDS cases locally. According to a study by UNAIDS, a United Nations program, about 33 million people worldwide are living with HIV.

For more information, call the health district at 759-0702.

Learn to sell local produce and meat during workshops

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 8050 Paradise Road, has launched a Beginning Farmers & Ranchers program with workshops on field crops, processing and selling locally grown meat products and becoming a produce farmer.

Each workshop is two days long and costs $50, which includes two lunches and snacks.

The program is scheduled to run from March to September. For more information, call Staci Emm at 775-945-3444 or visit unce.unr.edu.

Learn to apply for scholarships

High school seniors and their parents are invited to free workshops to learn how to apply for college scholarships and NV Energy’s Powerful Partnerships Scholarship Program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. While there is no cost, RSVPs are required as seating is limited to 100. Call 799-1042.

Desert Breeze pool closure scheduled through Feb. 10

Desert Breeze pool, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, is scheduled to be closed for renovations through Feb. 10. For more information, visit lasvegasnevada.gov.

Mountain’s Edge design proposal meeting planned

Residents living in the southwest part of Clark County are invited to attend an upcoming open house to provide input on proposed designs for Mountain’s Edge Regional Park/Trail Project.

The open house is planned from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, before the 6 p.m. Enterprise Town Advisory Board meeting at the Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave.

Preliminary design options for the first phase of the regional park/trail project, located at 7929 Mountain’s Edge Parkway, between Buffalo and Durango drives, will be on display at the open houses for public review and recommendations. For more information, visit clarkcountynv.gov.