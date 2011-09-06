Southwest and Spring Valley Neighborhood News

4791782-0-4

mayor invites residents to coffee

Carolyn Goodman is scheduled to host her first Coffee with the Mayor event at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Starbucks, 1772 S. Rainbow Blvd.

The event is in Ward 1, and Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian is also scheduled to attend. The event is an opportunity for residents to discuss issues and meet the mayor and other government leadership.

Library hosts grandparents’ day

Children ages 6 to 11 are invited to bring their grandparents for story time from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., in celebration of Grandparents’ Day. For more information, call 507-3820.

Nutcracker auditions start

The Nevada School of Dance is scheduled to hold auditions for “The Nutcracker” from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday .

The auditions are scheduled for its studio, 6072 S. Durango Drive.

Auditions are free. If selected, a participation fee may apply.

Performances are planned for Faith Lutheran Jr/Sr High School on Dec. 16 and 17. For more information, call 248-1288 or visit nevadaschoolofdance.org.

OPEN YU-GI-OH! PLAY AVAILABLE

The Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., is scheduled to host an open play day of Yu-Gi-Oh! on Saturday .

The event is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the story room. Bring your deck of cards to play. No buying, selling or playing for cards will be allowed. Students in grades 4-12 are welcome. For more information, call the library at 507-3820.

Library Airs Cartoon shorts for teens

The Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, is scheduled to show famous cartoon shorts from the golden era of film from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday . The showing will also teach meanings behind Looney Tunes and enhance understanding of modern cartoons and pop culture references. The event is for children 12 to 17. For more information, call the library at 507-6030.

CHURCHES TO OFFER CLASS ON FINANCE

Financial Peace University offers a 13-week course by Dave Ramsey on DVD teaching common-sense principles to free oneself of debt and build lasting wealth. FPU classes are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Valley Bible Fellowship, 4500 W. Sahara Ave. To register, call Katrin Ivanoff at 254-2251.

Classes also are planned for 6 p.m. Monday at Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 W. Lone Mountain Road (call Shannon Coogan at 658-2722 to register) and 3:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at The Crossing, 7950 W. Windmill Lane (call Chuck Hiatt at 947-2080 to register).

candlElighters 5K and one-mile runs

to raise money

Children and families with childhood cancer will benefit from the upcoming 21st annual Candlelighters 5K and One Mile “Race for our Kids.”

The fundraising event is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Mountain’s Edge, 9275 S. Buffalo Drive. The event is organized by and for the nonprofit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

The race will begin and end at Exploration Park, just south of the Mountain’s Edge entrance. Check-in is at 6:30 a.m., opening ceremonies start at

7:30 a.m., the 5K run starts at 8 a.m., the 5K walk starts at 8:15 a.m. and the one-mile stroll starts at 8:30 a.m. Food and refreshments, a silent auction, a bone marrow drive and other activities will start after. To participate, costs are: $20 for teams (at least 10 members), $25 individual adults, $20 seniors, $15 children (ages 2 to 12), free for childhood cancer survivors. Registration on the day of the event is $40, and an additional $5 for timed runners.

For more information or to register, call 737-1919 or visit candlelightersnv.org.

teens invited to fan art event

The Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, is set to host a craft class for teenagers Wednesday .

From 5 to 6:30 p.m., the group will make bookmarks with characters from Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments series. To reserve a spot, sign up at the Children’s Services Desk or call

507-6041.

Vote in America’s favorite park contest

County officials are encouraging residents to vote for their favorite Clark County park in “America’s Favorite Park” contest. The park that wins the most votes will receive a $100,000 grant to buy new equipment, restore activity areas and do other recreational projects. Grants of $50,000 and $25,000 are awarded to second- and third-place vote getters. The contest ends today . Vote as many times as you like after registering for the contest at livepositively.com.

aarp offers driving class

A safe driving class is open for seniors from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at h2u at Sunrise Hospital, 3061 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 102.

The class is $12 for AARP members who show their card and $14 for non-members.

Attend the class and receive a discount on automobile insurance.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 735-5510.

town advisory board meeting scheduled

The next Spring Valley Town Advisory Board meeting is set for

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. For more information, call Diana Morton at 245-8413.

Pooches head to the pool for dog daze

Clark County Parks and Recreation has scheduled the Seventh Annual Dog Daze of Summer event for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Desert Breeze Water Park, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road.

Dog owners will watch as their canine companions take a relaxing dip in the pool during two sessions: 9 to 10:15 a.m. for dogs 50 pounds or lighter and 10:45 a.m. to noon for dogs heavier than 50 pounds.

Humans are not allowed in the water with their animals.

Prizes will be given for the shortest and tallest dogs and for funny pet tricks.

Owners must have their dog’s current rabies tag or other proof of updated vaccinations before they are allowed in the pool. The pool will be power-washed with a Southern Nevada Health District-approved solution immediately following the event.

Donations will be accepted for new or gently used clean dog items for local shelters. Admission is $5 per dog. Humans are free.

For more information, call 455-7792 and select option 2 or visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Olympia weekend set at The Orleans

Bodybuilding event Olympia Weekend is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., for its sixth consecutive year. This annual bodybuilding competition is sanctioned by the International Federation of Body Builders Professional League (IFBB Pro League), and winning this event is considered the highest accolade in the professional bodybuilding field.

Four-time and current Mr. Olympia and Las Vegan Jay Cutler is scheduled to compete to defend his title. Those competing to take Cutler’s title include Phil Heath, Dexter Jackson, Kai Greene, Branch Warren and Dennis Wolf.

The parallel contest, Ms. Olympia, will feature Ms. Olympia Iris Kyle, Fitness Olympia Adela Garcia, Figure Olympia Erin Stern and Bikini Olympia Sonia Gonzalez, who will return to defend their titles. Tickets start at $64.86. For more information, call 248-7777.

Southern terrace hosts

second annual garage sale

The more than 900 residences of Southern Terrace are scheduled to host a community garage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17.

The park across the street from the development, 9750 W. Oquendo Road, and the clubhouse parking lot will be the main attraction for the sale. The master plan community is off the Las Vegas Beltway, Russell Road exit, and is south of Tropicana Avenue and west of Fort Apache Road.

Celebritiess host poker tournament for charity at the tropicana

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club is scheduled to host a poker tournament for his Maximum Hope Foundation on Sept. 17 at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The tourney is scheduled to feature celebrity guests, including Ray Romano, Jason Alexander, Kevin Nealon, Teri Hatcher, Annie Duke and Jerry Tarkanian. Professional poker players and the public are also welcome.

The entry fee is $500, which includes a buffet during the tournament and cash bars. The grand prize is $5,000.

For players and non-players, a silent auction with rare musical, sports and entertainment memorabilia is scheduled.

Maximum Hope Foundation is a nonprofit organization that offers assistance to families caring for a child with a life-limiting illness.

For more information, visit troplv.com or call 800-527-8767.

Business mixer set for fall

The Las Vegas Largest Mixer VII is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas-area chambers and business organizations are invited to attend to meet new clients, work with other companies and learn to grow.

Tickets are $15.

To buy a ticket, a booth or for more information, call 769-7799 or visit largestmixer.com.

stone Temple Pilots

To play The Palms on sept. 24

Stone Temple Pilots are set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road.

The Stone Temple Pilots gained a large fan base with hits such as “Sex Type Thing,” “Creep” and “Plush.” Other notable songs the band has produced include “Vasoline,” “Big Bang Baby” and “Sour Girl.” After splitting up in 2008, the band regrouped to release a self-titled album in 2010 that reached No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums list and No. 2 on The Billboard 200.

Tickets are $45, $65, $85 and $100. For more information, call 942-6888 or visit palms.com.

annual greek fest offers family fun

Las Vegas’ 39th Annual Greek Food Festival, sponsored by St. John Greek Orthodox Church, is scheduled for Sept. 23-25.

The event is set to run from 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 S. El Camino Road.

The three days will feature Greek dancing, music, cuisine and shops.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $6 for adults. Children 12 or younger and members of the military and their immediate family are free.

For more information, call 221-8245 or visit lasvegasgreekfestival.com.

Freestyle Explosion set at The Orleans

KLUC’s Freestyle Explosion is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. The show features Exposé, Lisa Lisa, The Cover Girls, Shannon, Debbie Deb, Johnny O, Cynthia and Nice and Wild. Tickets start at $34. For more information, call 284-7777.

Swing-Jazz Band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy set to perform at the Orleans

Swing-Jazz Band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. To date, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has released eight studio albums, most recently “How Big Can You Get? A Tribute to Cab Calloway,” in 2009. Tickets start at $19.95. For more information, call 365-7075.

comedy legend marty allen

performs at palace station

Marty Allen, 89-year-old comedy legend, is scheduled for a group of weekend performances at the Louie Anderson Theater at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., this fall.

Shows are set for 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 15 and 16, Nov. 12 and 13 and Dec. 10 and 11.

Tickets start at $49.95. Locals and Station Casinos hotel guests receive a $15 discount.

Tickets can be purchased at 547-5300 or palacestation.com.

Allen performed more than 40 times on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and starred in the comedic film “The Last of Secret Agents.” He also made several appearances on “Hollywood Squares” and other game shows.

Youth grant applications

being accepted

The city of Las Vegas is currently accepting grant applications for youths looking to help improve their communities. As part of the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program (YNAPP), the city is offering grants of up to $1,000 for young people to create and implement neighborhood-based service learning projects of their own design. Schools, school classes, churches, community and civic groups that are youth-driven are encouraged to apply.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 10, by visiting www.lasvegasnevada.gov/Apply/grants.htm.

YNAPP is designed to use the gifts and talents of young people while helping them grow into community leaders. The program challenges youths to take stock of their community, identify a community need or issue, and then develop a project to address that need, with the assistance of YNAPP funding provided by the city of Las Vegas.

Grants are available for projects that are developed and implemented by youth with adults serving as advisors, address a neighborhood need, occur within Las Vegas city limits, match grant funds with volunteer labor and partner with a neighborhood association located in city limits. Donations of materials and in-kind services are also permitted. City staff members can assist with locating a nearby neighborhood association.

For more information regarding the grant programs and how to obtain grant applications, contact YNAPP Coordinator Lisa Campbell at 229-5406 or email her at lcampbell@lasvegas

nevada.gov.

Red rock calendars for sale

The 2012 Visions of Red Rock calendar is available for purchase for $15.

The 16-month calendar features views of wildlife, as well as landscapes and vistas within the canyon. Photographs were selected from the 2011 photo contest entries.

Calendars are for sale at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center, or at friendsof

redrockcanyon.org.

TRAVEL CLUB TO MEET AT TAP HOUSE

The Las Vegas Single Social and Travel Club for Mature Adults invites prospective members to its meetings, which are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd.

The meet-and-greet portion is set to start at 6 p.m. Meeting discussions focus on day trips, local events, in-state and out-of-state traveling, cruises and international traveling. A guest speaker frequently is featured. The meeting closes at about 7:30 p.m., and appetizers are served as the group mingles.

For more information, call 888-324-2028.

Steely Dan set to perform at The Palms

American rock duo Steely Dan is set to perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $75. For more information, call 944-3200.