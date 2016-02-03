Southwest-area Community Events Calendar for Feb. 4-10, 2016

All ages are invited to celebrate Cajun and Creole music, cuisine and culture at the Mardi Gras Vegas festival scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Springs Preserve.

Sinbad is set to perform stand-up comedy Feb. 5 and 6 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 Tropicana Ave. View file photo

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Mardi Gras Vegas: All ages are invited to celebrate Cajun and Creole music, cuisine and culture at the festival scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Families are also welcome to decorate strollers and wagons for a parade. Admission is $6 with discounts for members. Visit springspreserve.org.

2. Sinbad: The actor and comedian is set to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $49.95. Visit olreanscasino.com.

3. Mardi Gras Celebration: The Mudbugs, a Cajun Zydeco band, plans to bring original songs and a mix of French, English and Cajun classics to town at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Dancing along is welcome, and expect a few contemporary pop hits Cajunified. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-6383.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Fomato Fun: The Midnight Fomato Society plans to present “Bad Head,” a comedy directed by John Tomasello featuring science fiction, fantasy, burlesque and foam tomatoes that the audience is welcome to lob at one another and actors during the show. The show is set to run at 10 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 5-March 25, at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Tickets are $10. Fomatoes will be sold at the show (cash only). Visit facebook.com/thescificentervegas.

Duck Stamp Design: Kids 5 to 18 can learn about the Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program and produce an entry for the competition from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The program is included with paid admission. Visit springspreserve.org.

Finnegan’s Wake: The band is set to perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 in Brendan’s Irish Pub in The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Music Fans: The Spring Valley Music Club, a group of music lovers who meet to discuss various albums and performers, is set to gather from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Full STEAM: The Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., plans science, technology, engineering, art and math stations for preschoolers from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 6, for children 6 to 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 6, and for families from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 7. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Melting Metal: Guests can help melt down aluminum cans in a forge to cast Nevada keepsakes during an activity scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Park admission is $7 for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov.

New Moon Hike in the Ash Grove: A ranger is set to lead a hike at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. The two-mile hike over uneven terrain is recommended for adults and children 7 or older. Park admission is $7 for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

Spring Into Gardening: Don Fabbi, a Master Gardener with a doctorate in horticulture and 65 years experience in the cultivation of flowers, fruit trees and vegetables, is scheduled to speak about planning vegetable plantings from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3940.

“Wonders of the Arctic”: Learn about the crucial role that ice plays in the lives of people and animals in the Arctic during screenings of the film scheduled from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in February in the Big Springs Theater at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The film is included with admission to the Springs Preserve. Visit springspreserve.org.

Scholastic Art & Writing Awards: The area’s best student artwork and writing is set to be on display through April 3 in the Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Gallery admission is included with paid admission. Visit springspreserve.org.

Gardening Series: A series on designing gardens with hands-on experience in a teaching garden is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through March 12 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The cost is $37.50 for individual classes. Visit springspreserve.org or call 702-822-7700.

Sinatra’s Centennial: The Las Vegas News Bureau plans to celebrate Frank Sinatra’s 100th birthday with photographs in an exhibit set to run through March 20 during regular hours at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-6030.

“Force of Nature” Exhibit: The free exhibit featuring works by Elizabeth Blau, Rossitiza Todorova and Orlando Montenegro Cruz on nature and movement relating to travel through space and the human effect on the environment is planned from 12:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through April 20 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Call 702-229-6383.

WORTH A DRIVE

Young Filmmaker Workshop: Children 8 to 16 are invited to learn the process of creating a short film including script writing, shooting and editing during a free workshop scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 in the UNLV Film Department editing studios, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Associate professor David Schmoeller is set to direct the workshop, and finished films are slated to be shown at the Nevada Women’s Film Festival, set for March 4-6 at the Springs Preserve. Space is limited, and prospective students must register at tinyurl.com/kidsfilmlv before Feb. 8. Visit nwffest.com.

Singing Valentines: Two local singing groups are offering singing Valentines. The Celebrity City Chorus offers an in-person singing telegram by a quartet for $40 a song, which includes a card, a small box of chocolates and a flower. The group also will sing over the phone for people out of state for $10. Visit celebritycitychorus.com or call 702-612-9567. The Silver Statesmen will send a quartet to serenade your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day for $50 to $100, depending on how narrow the delivery window is. It is set to include two love songs in barbershop style, a red rose and a personalized Valentine’s card with your message. Visit silverstatesmenbarbershopchorus.com or call 702-280-2815.

Junior Master Gardener: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension plans to offer the hands-on program for children 7 to 12 starting in February. The first classes of the eight-session program are set for 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the Research Center & Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive, for residents in the north valley, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at the Lifelong Learning Center’s Outdoor Education Center, 8050 Paradise Road, for residents in the south valley. Children will learn about plants, water, soil, vegetables and more. The program also helps foster leadership skills and community service, organizers said. The eight-session class fee is $52, and sessions are planned twice monthly. Register by contacting Karyn Johnson at 702-257-5523 or emailing johnsonk@unce.unr.edu. Visit jmgkids.us.

The Misunderstood Legend of the Moulin Rouge: The event, part of the Las Vegas Stories series, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Women and Heart Disease: The Heart Healthy event is set from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 4 at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Free blood pressure checks and health and wellness information are planned, along with the opportunity to speak with cardiac educators on a variety of topics. Visit summerlinhospital.com.

Shared Treasure — A Retrospective of African American Dance: Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3980.

In Its Entirety Concert Series: The next installment in the series is set to feature Miller & Doobies with Steve Miller Band’s Greatest Hits and the best of The Doobie Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets start at $15 for general admission for the all-ages show. Those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com or call 702-797-7777.

Southern Nevada Herpetological Society: The group plans its next meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road. Director of the Turtle and Tortoise Preservation Group, Russ Gurley, a sculptor and illustrator who owns Living Art Publishing in Ada, Okla., is set to lead a discussion about turtles of Mexico. Living Art Publishing produces herpetoculture-related books. He will introduce the Vampire Turtle, giant turtle-eating musk turtles, aquatic box turtles, and wood turtles of the world. The meeting is free and open to the public. Contact M.L. Robinson at 702-257-5529 or robinsonm@unce.unr.edu.

Theatre in the Valley: The troupe plans to perform Susan Sandler’s romantic comedy “Crossing Delancey” from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19 and from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 7, 14 and 21 at its playhouse, 10 Pacific Ave. The cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children. Call 702-558-7275 or email tivrsvp@gmail.com.

Autograph Authentication Event: The event, hosted by Gold & Silver Pawn, featured in History Channel’s “Pawn Stars,” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at Gold & Silver Pawn, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The examinations will be conducted by PSA/DNA Authentication Services and the company’s Principal Authenticator Steve Grad. Visit psadna.com or call 800-325-1121.

Heart to Art Fun Fair & Blood Drive: Ford Country at the Valley Auto Mall, 300 Auto Mall Drive, and United Blood Services plan to honor National Heart Month during the event set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6. Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio is set to offer a Valentine’s Day station where children can make greeting cards for U.S. military personnel, and United Blood Services will accept blood donations. A free barbecued lunch and chocolate hearts also are scheduled to be available. Visit fordcountrylv.com.

Tim Carlburg Growler Workshop: The hands-on, two-day event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. The cost is $145 or $125 for members. Lunch is included Feb. 6. Visit clayartsvegas.com or call 702-375-4147.

Growing Orchids: The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society plans to present Fred Clarke speaking about The genus Catesetum at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. A social hour is planned for 1 p.m., and an orchid sale, show and tell, food and refreshments also are planned. The meeting is free and open to the public. Call 702-845-4872.

“The Phat Pack — Broadway At Its Best!”: The event is scheduled at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Admission is a freewill offering. Seating will be limited. For reservations, email thephatpackshow@gmail.com. Visit communitylv.or or call 702-458-2241.

Tailgate with The Hydrant Club: A tailgate party presented by The Hydrant Club is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 7 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. The event, sponsored by the dog day care center, is set to include a live performance by Jill & Julia, pre-game barbecue and beer specials, free dog treats and toys (supplies limited), free pictures with pets provided by Bark Gallery and local dog adoption and rescue agencies. Owners must produce vaccination records. A weight limit of 45 pounds will be enforced. The Hydrant Club and Container Park reserve the right to refuse entry or discharge any person or animal deemed unfit for the event. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com or call 702-359-9982.

Big Game 10K: The running festival is set to offer a 10K, a 5K and a Combo Challenge (10K and 5K) and Kids Fun Run Feb. 7 in downtown Las Vegas to benefit the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. The event is also set to feature the three-day Big Game Health and Fitness Expo, with mini-sessions of meditation, yoga, breathing exercises, healthy meal prepping and tips on SMART goal setting. A costume contest is planned for race day Feb. 7 at 7:20 a.m., to be followed by the Kids Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m., and the Big Game 10K at 8:30 a.m., with the 5K and 10K races starting at Carson Avenue and Eighth Street and finishing at Fremont and 10th streets. Registration fees are $40 for the Big Game 10K or 5K and $25 for the Touchdown Tot Trot (Kids Fun Run). Visit biggame10k.com.

“For the Love of Music”: The children’s concert presented by the Nevada Chamber Symphony is scheduled at 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at the theater in the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. From the classics to movie themes, the program is highlighted by musical illustrations, anecdotes about the composers and interactive participation. Guest artists are Jose Luis Reyes, 11th-grader at Las Vegas Academy; Rayyan Khilji, ninth-grader at Liberty High School; and Minwoo Cho, seventh-grader at Rogich Middle School. Admission is free. RSVP by calling 702-433-9280. For information, call Margaret Trasatti at 702-433-9280.

The Human Experience: A Night of Poetry, Music & Song is scheduled at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Hop Nuts Brewing, 1120 S. Main St. This week’s event features Lee Mallory, the Las Vegas Love Poet, with musical and spoken word performances by Philena Carter and Mizz Absurd. Visit hopnutsbrewing.com or call 702-816-5371.

Caring for roses: Participants can learn about preparing their gardens to yield roses in spring during hands-on demonstration classes slated from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 and 22 and March 7 and 21 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s rose garden in the back of the Demonstration and Test Gardens, 8050 Paradise Road. The February sessions will focus on amending the soil and winter pruning, and the March sessions will focus on fertilizing, mulching, wood chips and watering. Contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu or 702-257-5555.

“Liberace and the Mob”: The event, part of the Wiseguy Speakers Series, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave. The cost is free with museum admission and free for museum members. Visit themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: The Temple Sinai youth group plans to host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the temple, 9001 Hillpointe Road, to raise funds for camper scholarships for Camp Sam, a summer camp experience in Lee Canyon for physically and cognitively disabled adults. The cost for the dinner is $10 for adults (family maximum of $25) and $5 for children younger than 12, with all proceeds going to support the camp. Raffle tickets will be $1 each and prizes include show tickets and salon services. Visit templesinailv.org or call 702-254-5110.

Dam Short Film Festival: The 12th annual Dam Short Film Festival is planned Feb. 10-13 at Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St., in Boulder City. It is set to include 23 programs featuring nearly 130 short films of a variety of genres. Tickets are $9 per film program, with each program containing between four and eight short films. Daily and four-day passes are also available. Tickets can be purchased at Boulder Theatre during the event. For the full schedule of short films and events, visit damshortfilm.org.

Sweets & Treats 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk: The dog-friendly event is set at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Registration is $10 to $35. The first 100 registrants are set to receive a free T-Shirt. To register, visit sweetsandtreatslvcom. For more information, call 702-229-1702.

Kickin’ it for Cartwheel: The kickball tournament hosted by the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is planned at 8 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 N. Arroyo Grande Blvd. Groups, companies and individuals 15 or older can register teams of between 10 and 12 people to compete, with registration costing $250 and $300, respectively, due by Feb. 15. Teams must have an equal number of men and women. Competitors will receive a Kickin’ it for Cartwheel T-shirt, and awards will be given for first, second and third place, with a special award for the most creative team uniform. Proceeds will benefit Camp Cartwheel, an annual overnight experience for children diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. Call 702-735-8434 or visit nvccf.org.

American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter meeting: The luncheon is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at at Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar at Town Square Las Vegas, 6635 Las Vegas Blvd. South. All flight attendants, online and retired, from American Airlines, American Eagle, TWA and US Airlines are welcome. RSVP with Kay Jennings at 702-896-5496.

Pahrump Hot Air Balloon Festival: The annual event is set for noon Feb. 26 and 8 a.m. Feb. 27 and 28 at Petrack Park, 150 state Route 160, in Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas. The family-friendly festival is set to bring together more than 20 hot air balloon pilots from the western states, music, entertainment, food, arts and crafts, and more. Events are scheduled throughout the three days, including glow balloon events. Admission to the festival is free, and guests can purchase tethered balloon rides for $10 and a wristband for the carnival for $20. Visit visitpahrump.com/events.

PLAN AHEAD

Putty Party: Kids ages 6 to 11 are invited to learn about the states of matter at a science event scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Passes will be distributed at 4 p.m. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-270-2110.

“Where I Lived”: A Nevada Housing Division exhibit made up of drawings created by Clark County students is set to be on display Feb. 11 through March 29 at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament: Teens are invited to play on the Wii U from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Valentine Crafts: Teens are invited to a Valentine’s Day Craft Extravaganza scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3940.

Heart-y Art-y Valentine Part-y: Children are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with crafts and activities from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-270-2110.

Baile: A concert with Baile featuring Los Temerarios along with Los Angeles De Charly, Industria Del Amor and Rocio y Su Sonora is scheduled at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $46. Visit orleansarena.com.

Night at the Museum: Parents can drop kids ages 5 to 12 off for a night of Valentine’s entertainment to include a screening of “Wreck-It-Ralph,” cookie decorating, snacks, card-making and pizza from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $25 per child with a $5 discount for members. Visit springspreserve.org.

Polar Bear Plunge: The all-ages event is slated for 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive. Registration is open at Pavilion Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. The cost is $3 in advance and $5 the day of the event. The cost includes hot chocolate after the swim. Children must swim with an adult. Proceeds will be used to purchase swim attire for those in need during the summer 2016 season. This event is co-sponsored by Ward 1 Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian. Call 702-229-1488.

Machine Gun Kelly’s: The band is set to perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13 in Brendan’s Irish Pub in The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Garden Toddler Time: Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn basic gardening schools in a hands-on workshop scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Springs Preserve. The class is $2 per member child or $3 for nonmembers. Parents must accompany children. Visit springspreserve.org.

Jose Feliciano: The Latin crossover musician is set to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Tickets start at $29. Meet-and-greet options are available. Guests 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Kwak Ballet Academy: A presentation by the local ballet company under the guidance of Kydong Kwak and Yoomie Lee is scheduled at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-6383. For more on the company, visit kwakballet.com.

McCoo and Davis: Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., former lead singers for The 5th Dimension, are set to debut their new show “Up, Up & Away! a musical fable” at 8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. The musical tells a love story about two aspiring stars sprinkled with classics such as “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In,” “Worst That Could Happen,” “You Don’t Have to be a Star (To be in My Show),” “MacArthur Park,” “Help!,” “Blackbird,” “Midnight Hour,” “One Less Bell (to Answer)” and “The Man That Got Away.” Tickets start at $29.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Love Affair: The 14th annual concert is set to feature Midnight Star, The Emotions, Heatwave, Debra and Ronnie Laws, Jody Watley, Malo, GQ, The Jets, Evelyn “Champagne” King, and Color Me Badd at 7:30 p.m. Feb 13 in the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $30. Visit orleansarena.com.

Fire Station Open House: An open house with emergency equipment and CPR demonstrations is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Clark County Fire Station 24, 7525 S. Dean Martin Drive. Visitors can also expect education materials from the American Heart Association, tours of the station and the department’s fire prevention safety house and a visit from the McGruff crime dog mascot and the department’s Captain-B-Safe firefighter mascot. Visit clarkcountynv.gov.

Rally for Your Rights: William Dulaney, David Devereaux and Gene Langley are among speakers scheduled to talk about protecting constitutional freedoms at a rally scheduled for noon Feb. 13 at the Leatherneck Club, 4360 W. Spring Mountain Road. Email Mike Edwards at rallyforyourrights@gmail.com.

Science Camp: Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to travel back to ancient Egypt and dissect the science of mummification during an I Want My Mummy science camp scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The camp is $40 for Springs Preserve members and $50 for nonmembers. Extended care is available from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for an additional $10. Space is limited. Register at springspreserve.org.

Walk With a UMC Doc: Travel the trails with a physician from University Medical Center and chat about health issues from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Springs Preserve 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Meet the Managers: NAIOP Southern Nevada, the commercial real estate development association, plans to host Who’s Behind the Curtains? Meet the Managers, a panel of city and county managers set to give updates on upcoming projects such as Union Village, Faraday at Apex, the Lucky Dragon Casino and more during a monthly breakfast meeting scheduled at 7 a.m. Feb. 18 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is $25 for members or $40 for nonmembers. Visit naiopnvevents.org.

“Infrared”: Sean Russell’s infrared photographs of lake homes, docks and shorelines in Big Lake, Minn., are set to be on display Feb. 18 through April 24 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3940.

Italian Cooking: The chefs at the Divine Cafe plan to lead guests through the cuisine of Italy during a hands-on class scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The class fee is $80.10 for members and $89 for nonmembers. Visit springspreserve.org.

Killian’s Angels: The band is set to perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20 in Brendan’s Irish Pub in The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Black History Month Festival: All ages are invited to enjoy live music and dance performances, dishes from local soul food restaurants, a historic black Las Vegas photo exhibit and activities for kids from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $5 with discounts for members. Visit springspreserve.org.

Stellar Gospel Music Awards: An award show recognizing the accomplishments of gospel music icons is scheduled at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $50. Visit orleansarena.com or call 702-284-7777.

USA Ballroom Dances: The USA Dance Las Vegas Chapter No. 4038 invites dancers 13 or older to dance from 7 to 10:30 p.m. with a group lesson set at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Admission is $10 for adults or $5 for students or members of the military. Visit usadancelasvegas.org or call 702-260-0772.

Communitywide Sew-A-Thon: The event, to benefit Dress A Girl Around the World, is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Peccole Ranch Clubhouse, 9501 Red Hills Road. Call 702-275-4458.

Arctic Voices: Learn about the wildlife and people who live in the Arctic at a Canadian Museum of Nature and Science North exhibit set to be on display Feb. 20-May 18 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Retired New York City Police officers meeting: The 35-year-old group plans to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at O’Aces Bar & Grill, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. It meets the last Thursday of the month. Email trimboli.peter@yahoo.com.

Metal in the Pearl: Megadeth is set to be joined by Suicidal Tendencies, Children of Bodom and Havok at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $49.54. Visit palms.com.

Tomato Workshop: Learn the basics of growing tomatoes in the desert during a workshop scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 27 a the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The class is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Visit springspreserve.org.

Michael Grimm: The artist and past winner of “America’s Got Talent” is set to perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27 in Brendan’s Irish Pub in The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleanscasino.com.

JAMZ Nationals: The youth cheer and dance All-Star division championships are set for Feb. 26-29 in the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $16.50. Visit orleansarena.com.

Brass Roots Quintet: Led by former Glen Miller Orchestra trombonist Walt Boenig, the quintet, which includes trumpeters Gary Cordell and Tom Wright, Doug Beasley on French horn and Dan Ulrich on tuba, is scheduled to perform a free concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-6383.

Variety Salutes Hollywood: Variety The Children’s Charity is slated to host a red-carpet Oscar party staring with pre-Oscar coverage at 4 p.m. Feb. 28 on the big screen at Brenden Theaters at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Co-hosted by ABC news anchor Dayna Roselli and 98.5 KLUC-FM’s Chet Buchanan, guests can walk the red carpet with local celebrities and watch the award show at the benefit event. Tickets are $25 and include $25 in theater concessions. VIP tickets are $250 and include an hors d’oeuvre menu created by AlizÃ© at the Top of The Palms. Visit varietysn.org.

Nevada Women’s Film Festival: Robin Greenspun is set to be honored as Nevada Women Filmmaker of the Year at this year’s Nevada Women’s Film Festival, set to kick off March 4 in the Big Springs Theater at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., with a reception and screening of her documentary “Semicolon: The Adventures of Ostomy Girl.” The three-day festival is also slated to include screenings of films from all over the world made by women or with stories featuring strong female characters. Also planned are panel discussions ranging from costuming for films to a behind-the-scenes look at Brett Levner’s feature film about underage sex trafficking, “The Track.” Student and youth filmmakers are also set to be featured. Tickets start at $20 for one day. All-access passes start at $35. Visit nwffest.com.

Joe Satriani: The singer/songwriter is set to perform at 8 p.m. March 4 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $43. Visit palms.com.

“In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play”: Sarah Ruhl’s play delves into the emotions a wife goes through as her scientist husband treats “hysterical women” with a new intimate technology. Performances directed by Gillen Brey are scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 4-20, at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org.

Brave the Shave: Get your head shaved or watch others go under the clippers to benefit children with cancer during a St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser scheduled March 5 at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. McMullan’s is consistently among the top five fundraisers for the national organization. Visit stbaldricks.org.

Cirque Run: Cirque du Soleil is set to host its 15th annual Run Away with Cirque du Soleil community 5K run and 1-mile fun walk March 12 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Onsite registration is set to start at 7 a.m. Pre-race activities are slated to begin at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $37 for the 5K and $27 for the 1-mile in advance or $3 more after March 1. Register at tinyurl.com/run2016.

Fiddle & Guitar: Internationally recognized musicians Alex DePue, on fiddle, and Miguel DeHoyos, on guitar, are set to take traditional flamenco style and blend it with everything from rock favorites to original works during a concert scheduled at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit artslasvegas.org.

Rockabilly Weekend: Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, a festival featuring music, a classic car show, burlesque, dancing, tiki pool parties, a pin-up contest, bowling, more than 120 vendors and more, is scheduled April 14-17 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Four-day passes are $125 before March 31 and $150 if any remain after. Car show-only tickets are $30. Visit vivalasvegas.net.

Jay Cutler Desert Classic: The Las Vegas City Athletic Club 2016 Jay Cutler Desert Classic, a men and women’s body building, physique and fitness competition, is scheduled for March 26, with prejudging set at 10:30 a.m. and finals at 6:30 p.m. in the Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets for prejudging start at $35.50. Tickets for finals are $48 for reserved seating and $52 for VIP seating. A meet-and-greet ticket that includes a question-and-answer session with Jay Cutler is $100. An after-party is scheduled at Ghostbar. Visit lasvegasnpc.com.

Dion: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dion is set to perform at 8 p.m. March 25 and 26 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $49.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Star Trek — The Ultimate Voyage: A live symphony orchestra backed up by projected film and television footage is set to bring 50 years of “Star Trek” music to the stage for the first time at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets are on sale now for $50. Visit orleansarena.com or call 702-284-7777.

Tuna Time: Two actors are set to play multiple characters in the comedy “Tuna Does Vegas,” set to run May 6-22 at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Visit lvlt.org.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74 and are on sale now. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING

“Egypt — Photographs of Everyday Life”:The Armand Thomas exhibit is set to be on display through Feb. 9 in the gallery of the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday nights and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.org.

“Through My Lens”: Artist David R. Murphy’s color and black and white photos featuring scenes from his travels and his family’s ranch in southwestern Colorado are set to be on display through Feb. 16 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3940.

Sustainability Gulch Puppet Show: A wacky Wild West puppet adventure is scheduled at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekends through Feb. 28 in the Big Springs Theater at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The show is included with paid admission. For an extra $5, guests can meet, sing and dance with and take pictures with the puppets at a Puppet Party Hoedown scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. Visit springspreserve.org.

“Becoming Animal: Standing Witness for the Sentient Wild”: The exhibit of photography by Sharon K. Shafer is set to be on display through March 31 at the Nevada State Museum at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit museums.nevadaculture.org.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Blvd., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at The Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film Screenings and Live Performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler Fun: Staff from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish Feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live Music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Ethnic Express International Folk Dancing: The Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., has scheduled dancing for participants 8 or older from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $4 per person. Learn international dance styles, including Arabic, Armenian, Bulgarian, Chinese, Greek, Israeli, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian and Turkish folk dances. Call 702-732-4871 or visit ethnicexpresslasvegas.org.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops: Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

Scottish Country Dancing: The Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., is set to host dancing for participants 13 or older from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Fridays. The cost is $5 per person. Call 702-229-6383 or visit artslasvegas.org.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythms, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open Mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live Local Bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.