Summerlin-area Neighborhood News, Feb. 11-17

FEB. 12 MEETING TO UPDATE RESIDENTS ON LONE MOUNTAIN PLAN

District C Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown invites residents and business owners in the Lone Mountain area to attend a community meeting scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive. Brown will be joined by staff members from various county departments to discuss the five-year update for the Lone Mountain Master Plan as it pertains to zoning categories, density and offsite improvement preferences.

Brown also plans to discuss and provide an update on new improvements to Lone Mountain Park, including the equestrian trail and practice arena, as well as the recent Request for Proposals that was circulated to identify a company or agency that could provide lessons and league play at tennis courts throughout Clark County.

For more information, call Sue Baker at 702-455-1900.

SHOPS AT SUMMERLIN ANNOUNCES STORES

The Howard Hughes Corp. has announced more tenants signing on with The Shops at Summerlin, its future 106-acre retail experience. Tenants include Michael Kors, True Religion, Sephora and Victoria’s Secret.

Other tenants include American Eagle, The Art of Shaving, Bath & Body Works, Buckle, Clark’s, Everything But Water, It’Sugar, Old Navy, Pandora, Resto Lounge, Sur La Table, Teavana and Ulta.

“The exceptional retailers we’re bringing to The Shops at Summerlin will create an unrivaled experience for area residents and visitors,” said Kevin Orrock, president of Summerlin and vice president of master-planned communities for Hughes. “These new fashion retailers will contribute to a dynamic and engaging downtown, which will certainly evolve into a major destination for the entire region.”

The Shops at Summerlin, when complete, is expected to total more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares. It is just east of the 215 Beltway, between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard. The development has plans for a nine-story office building and is expected to open in late 2014.

For more information, visit shopsatsummerlin.com.

SUMMERLIN HOSPITAL PLANS FREE HEALTH EVENTS

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive, plans to host free activities Feb. 12-14.

A free yoga class is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in the first-floor conference room of the medical office building on the hospital’s campus. Learn specific breathing techniques and movements to benefit cardiovascular health.

A cardiovascular-focused qigong class is set from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 in the same location. Qigong is a combination of gentle movement, breathing techniques and mental focus designed to calm the mind, reduce stress and promote healing.

All levels and abilities are welcome. To reserve a space for either class, call 702-233-7470.

A Cardiac Mini Health Fair is slated from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 14 in the hospital’s front lobby. Expect blood pressure checks, body mass index screening, a variety of educational materials, giveaways and an opportunity to talk with the cardiac rehabilitation staff members. For more information, call 702- 233-7000.

WARD 2 COUNCILMAN TO MEET WITH RESIDENTS

City Councilman Bob Beers plans to meet with residents from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Starbucks, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., to talk about what is happening in Ward 2 and the city of Las Vegas.

Beers plans to meet with residents again (21 or older only) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Porchlight Grille, 8416 W. Desert Inn Road.

For more information, call 702-229-2144.

JEWISH GENEALOGY SOCIETY TO MEET FEB. 16 AT SAHARA WEST LIBRARY

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada plans to hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

The slated speaker is Crista Cowan, community alliance manager at Ancestry.com, who plans to speak on the topic Solutions to Difficult Research Problems.

Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit jgssn.org or email Abe Simon at abe_simon@cox.net or call 702-523-9874.

LAS VEGAS BAHA’I CENTER PLANS PREACH-IN ON CLIMATE CHANGE

The Las Vegas Baha’i Center, 7035 W. Oakey Blvd., plans a devotional focused on interfaith power and light’s annual Preach-in on Climate Change from 3 to 5 pm Feb. 16.

The devotional promotes stewardship and responsibility for the environment. Following the event at 4 p.m., light refreshment and time for felllowship are planned.

For more information, call 702-838-9191.

REVIEW-JOURNAL COLUMNIST TO ADDRESS ACTIVE ADULT GROUP AT TEMPLE BETH SHOLOM

The Active Adult 55 Plus group plans to host Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John L. Smith as its guest speaker at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane.

For more information, call 702-233-3785 or 702-382-6456.

VOLUNTEERS TO PREPARE TAX RETURNS

Volunteers from AARP and the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program plan to offer residents free assistance with personal income tax form preparation and electronic filing at five city of Las Vegas community and senior centers.

Income restrictions will apply to qualify for assistance. Advance appointments are required.

Bring a copy of your 2012 income tax return, Social Security card and all of your applicable 2013 paperwork to the appointment. Call a center weekdays to schedule an appointment. Centers will be closed Feb. 17 for holiday observance. For locations, visit eksnv.org.

GOODWILL SPONSORS ANTI-VALENTINE’S DAY DONATION DRIVE

Goodwill of Southern Nevada wants you to dump your ex’s stuff with its Anti-Valentine’s Day Donation Drive.

Through Feb. 14, bring all the stuff an ex-boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse left at your place to one of Goodwill’s more than 40 donation centers.

Goodwill will accept gently used items.

Besides supporting life-changing programs such as Career Connections, which helped more than 2,000 people in Las Vegas find employment in 2013, donations can be a tax write-off.

To find a donation center, visit dumpyourx.org.

MUSICAL ARTS SOCIETY WELCOMES SINGERS

The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform “A Bluegrass Mass” by Carol Barnett and music by Bach and Mendelssohn this spring. Membership in the society’s choral ensembles is by audition. Interested singers should call music director Douglas R. Peterson at 702-451-6672 for an appointment. Audition information may also be found at snmas.com.

NV ENERGY TO SPONSOR RESIDENTIAL LIGHTING REBATE

NV Energy is offering a residential lighting rebate program. Stickers on LED bulbs at participating local retailers — including Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, Sam’s Club and soon Lowes — will indicate that the cost of the bulbs has been discounted $3 to $5 per bulb thanks to the program.

NV Energy data indicates LED bulbs, previously used primarily for commercial purposes, use 75 to 80 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs and can save approximately $7 a year on energy costs for each bulb installed. The bulbs can also last 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

LED bulbs have recently become more accessible for residential use and are offered in a range of colors from soft white to daylight.

For more information or to find a participating retailer, visit nvenergy.com/lighting.