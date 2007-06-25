Summerlin brings in Fourth of July with parade event

Summerlin will be holding its 13th Fourth of July parade to celebrate Independence Day, which will be organized by The Summerlin Council.

"The parade is the biggest annual event the Council puts on, and we’ve stepped it up even more this year," said Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, community relations director for the Council and long-time parade organizer. "What started out as a tiny event exclusively for residents with a few dozen kids on decorated bikes is now the valley’s single largest parade, bringing more than 30,000 people to the community. We welcome all Las Vegans to share our patriotic spirit this year at what promises to be the grandest Summerlin Patriotic Parade yet."

The 75-entry parade includes 10 performing groups, four bands and myriad community groups and decorated vehicles. One group, Precision Drill Ministries of Oakland, Calif., will present a Christian drill team and drum line.

"We’re confident parade-goers will readily notice all the exciting additions to this year’s parade," Barnson-DeNardin said. "Precision Drill Ministries is just one of several new groups that are helping us to take the parade to the next level."

Several giant inflatable balloons will also be featured.

"We’ve got four colossal balloons, including an Uncle Sam hat; red, white and blue stars; a 30-foot American flag and a giant tropical fish. Each one requires dozens of handlers," Barnson-DeNardin said. "Half the fun will be watching them maneuver the balloons through Summerlin’s scenic, tree-lined streets."

More than 20 floats are also part of the lineup and include several that are professionally designed, as well as those made by local groups and organizations.

Other participants this year include Model-T and Model-A vintage car clubs and BOSS HOGS, a group of Harley-Davidson owners/riders headed by Kevin Orrock, president of The Howard Hughes Corp.

Col. David Stillwell, 57th Adversary Tactics Group commander from Nellis Air Force Base, is serving as grand marshal this year with scheduled appearances by the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard.

According to Barnson-DeNardin, planning for each parade begins on July 5 of the previous year.

"As the last float is rolling into the home stretch, we are already making mental notes to keep improving and building on our success," she said. "Putting on an event of this magnitude, one that attracts more than 30,000 parade-goers, is no easy feat. But it’s something for which the community has become known and something that continues to grow in popularity, thanks to tremendous support and interest from the community and our many sponsors."

The parade is presented this year by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and its home builders and General Growth Properties.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. It travels south toward the Village Center Circle roundabout before heading west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends at the corner of Trailwood and Spring Gate Lane.

