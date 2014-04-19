Summerlin’s events enhance community lifestyle

Quality of life is one of the many reasons people flock to Summerlin, the Las Vegas Valley’s largest master-planned community. Summerlin not only offers well-planned open spaces, miles of exercise trails, clean and landscaped streets as well as homes designed by top American homebuilders, life in the community includes year-round events just for residents.

Courtesy Photo The Summerlin Egg Hunt is one of many annual resident-only events planned by the Summerlin Council. Year-round the council offers family-friendly events, programs and classes as a benefit to living in the master-planned community.

Events, such as last Saturday’s annual Egg Hunt have become annual traditions for families in the community who look forward to these events and celebrating the seasons with neighbors and friends.

“From the beginning Summerlin has programmed events to help create a more cohesive sense of community as new neighborhoods were developed,” said Randy Ecklund, executive director of the Summerlin Council. “Then, in the late 1990s, the Summerlin Council was born. Ever since then we have offered seasonal celebrations like the Egg Hunt, Pumpkin Festival, Hometown Holidays, Firecracker 5K and the Friday Nite Live summer concert series.

“It’s a part of what residents get when they buy a home here. You don’t just get the house, you get the community and the lifestyle.”

A dedicated staff at the Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association, plan and execute these events similar to a city’s parks and recreation department. They include events for children or adults and draw hundreds of residents to the free or low-cost programs.

“On Snow Day, we had parents sledding down the man-made snow hills with their kids while the community’s teens lined up with their friends for their own turn,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, director of marketing for Summerlin. “Summerlin isn’t just a name, it’s a way of life. People who live here see and feel the difference. These events are a big part of the Summerlin experience.”

In addition to seasonal events, Summerlin offers its residents three community centers and two resident-only pools where children and adults can take classes in swimming, martial arts, Pilates, jewelry making, dog training, CPR and more. Summerlin sports leagues and summer camps also attract large numbers of children and adults.

For more on Summerlin’s amenities and new homes opening this year, visit www.summerlin.com or search “Summerlin” in your app store for the free new home finding app.