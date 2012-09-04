Summerlin/Summerlin South Neighborhood News

7486008-0-4

BUSINESS NETWORK MIXER SET FOR TODAY

The Large Vision Business Network Mixer plans to host its sixth annual Entrepreneurs Expo from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive.

The event is open to the public. For a free admission ticket, email lvbnmlasvegas@aol.com.

WESTSIDE NEWCOMERS CLUB TO MEET WEDNESDAY

The Westside Newcomers Club plans to host a coffee event for prospective members at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grace in the Desert Episcopal Church, 2004 Spring Gate Lane. The coffee events are planned for the first Wednesday of each month.

WNC is a social club for women who have lived in the area for 10 years or less or who have had life-changing events such as retirement. It offers a wide variety of activities. A luncheon with a program is planned for the second Wednesday of each month.

For more information, visit westside newcomersclub.org or call 649-8536.

JEWISH SINGLES GROUP PLANS GATHERING

The Jewish Singles 55 Plus Social Club for men and women plans to host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center building at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road.

The club meets the first Wednesday of each month. As with all its meetings, guests are welcome, and admission is free. In addition to the program, there will be refreshments and a time to mingle.

For more information, call 233-8618 or 243-9482.

GIRLS ON THE RUN OF LAS VEGAS SEEKS TEAM MEMBERS

Girls on the Run of Las Vegas is looking to start a team of girls in third through fifth grade in northwest Las Vegas and Summerlin. The group forwards a youth development program, where girls meet twice a week for discussions regarding empowerment, self-confidence and healthy living. The group incorporates stretching, games and running during that time. At the end of the 12-week program, the entire Las Vegas chapter gets together for a 5K race.

Between eight and 15 girls are needed to form a team. For more information, contact council director Stephanie Lasure at 917-455-2121 or stephanie@ girlsontherunlv.org, Elisabeth Daniels at 366-5348 or elisabeth@girlsontherun lv.org or Viveca Rehman Grinstead at 496-7082 or viveca@girlsontherunlv.org.

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR EVENT COMING TO SUMMERLIN

Residents looking to meet and converse with Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will have the opportunity at the next Coffee with the Mayor event, planned for 8 a.m. Monday at Starbucks, 1990 Village Center Circle. Ward 2 City Councilman Bob Beers is scheduled to attend. For more information, visit lasvegasnevada.gov.

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR AARP TAX PROGRAM

AARP Tax-Aide NV, which prepares free personal income tax returns for residents in the lower- to middle-income brackets, is seeking unpaid volunteers to prepare taxes, greet clients and program computers in early 2013. Training is scheduled for Jan. 7-11 on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley and Jan. 21-25 on the east side. For more information or to volunteer, email taxesbarb@cox.net or jerrytaxes@cox.net.

DIAMOND DIG EVENT TO BENEFIT DRESS FOR SUCCESS

A Diamond Dig event is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at MJ Christensen in Boca Park, 8980 W. Charleston Blvd., to benefit Dress for Success of Southern Nevada, which promotes the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire and career development tools to help them thrive in work and life.

At the Diamond Dig, guests will get to purchase "digs" or scoops from a special sandbox filled with gemstones. Lucky "diggers" who find a gemstone in their scoop will win a corresponding prize, and one winner will receive the grand prize, a unique piece of diamond jewelry. Donation is $10 per dig.

For more information, visit mjchristensen.com.

LDS CHURCH TO HOST PROVIDENT LIVING FAIR

The Sandstone Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to host a Provident Living Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church at 221 S. Lorenzi St..

Classes available include: Employment; Medication and First Aid; Emergency Shelters; Fall Planting; Emergency Sanitation; Food Storage; Effective Parenting; Wills and Trusts; Family Finances; Water Purification and Storage; Family Emergency Planning Physical and Emotional Wellness; Social and Emotional Strength; Fruit Trees: Planting and Maintaining.

There is no cost to attend, and the public is invited.

For more information, visit sandstonestake.com.

SUMMERLIN RESIDENT WINS YARD OF THE MONTH

Summerlin resident Tom Warden and his wife, Susan, earned recognition as the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s Yard of the Month for August.

Warden converted their grass to desert plants after watching excess landscape irrigation water from neighboring homes flowing down his street. The Wardens worked with landscape architect Cecilia Schafler to design the new front yard, which includes such hardscape elements as low walls that mimic the curve of the cul-de-sac and the stone façade of the Wardens’ home. The result was about a 50 percent reduction in their water bill.

The water authority’s Yard of the Month competition recognizes visually appealing, functional landscapes that include a variety of water-efficient plants, trees and shrubs. Property owners may enter their own landscapes or those of friends, neighbors or strangers at snwa.com.

LAS VEGAS BRANDEIS NATIONAL COMMITTEE PLANS SEPT. 12 LUNCHEON

The Las Vegas Brandeis National Committee plans its annual showcase luncheon for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Bear’s Best Gold Club, 11111 W. Flamingo Road.

It will kick off the organization’s 18th year. At the showcase, attendees will learn about the various study groups that Brandeis is planning this year. These groups are held on both the east (Henderson) and west (Summerlin) sides of the valley and include topics such as Great Jewish Women, the Press and the Media in Las Vegas and Ethnic Dining.

The scheduled guest speaker is Dr. Daliah Wachs, a family practitioner and radio talk show host, who will speak on the topic of the Future of Medicine and Family Practice.

The cost starts at $40 ($50 for Angel and $75 for Benefactor). For more information, call Arlene Krane at 255-6667 or Jo-Ann Geller at 656-1666.

regional TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SEEKS INPUT ON 20-YEAR PLAN

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is seeking public input on the region’s transportation priorities as it prepares its 20-year Regional Transportation Plan (RTP).

The 2013-35 RTP is a comprehensive, long-range plan for the transportation system in Southern Nevada that is required by the federal government. The plan will be drafted this fall and then made available to the public for further comment. Currently, the transportation commission is asking the public for initial feedback to a survey regarding various planning priorities. The feedback to the survey will be taken into account as the RTP is drafted in the upcoming months.

The RTP survey is available at rtcsnv.com. Residents can also obtain the survey by emailing stidhama@rtcsnv.com or calling 676-1606. Surveys are also available at the transportation commission’s Administrative Office, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway or the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave. To make a request in Spanish, call 676-1606.

Responses will be accepted through 4 p.m. Sept. 13.

SEPT. 29 GOLF EVENT TO HELP TROOPS

Tee It Up for the Troops, in partnership with Las Vegas’ only free veterans’ dental clinic, the Sgt. Clint Ferrin Dental Clinic, is planned for Sept. 29 at Angel Park Golf Club, 100 S. Rampart Blvd.

A large portion of the proceeds will provide free dentistry to low-income veterans in Las Vegas.

Golfers will tee off for prizes and raffle items from local celebrities Greg Maddux, Toby Keith and Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rollie Fingers. Other donations include NASCAR and National Hot Rod Association passes, gift cards and more.

For details, contact event coordinator Todd Davis at 775-722-9945 or todd.davis2013@gmail.com.

To register as a sponsor or individual golfer, visit teeitupforthetroops.org/states/nevada.

RESCUE GROUP BEGINS CAMPAIGN TO FUND PERMANENT SHELTER

Area animal rescue Adopt a Rescue Pet has launched its Beggin’ for Bucks: 65,000 Pet Lovers Wanted campaign to support the organization’s effort to build a no-kill animal sanctuary and canine retirement ranch. The goal is to reach $650,000 by collecting $10 from 65,000 people by Oct. 15.

The sanctuary, slated to be located on several acres in Amargosa Valley, will house 300 dogs.

To support the effort, visit facebook.com/arplasvegas.

THIRD ANNUAL ROCKIN’ WALK PLANNED FOR SEPT. 30 TO BENEFIT GOODIE TWO SHOES

The third annual Rockin’ Walk to benefit the nonprofit Goodie Two Shoes Foundation is slated for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 30 as part of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle.

The outdoor, family-friendly walking event will raise funds to provide disadvantaged children with new shoes and socks. It is sponsored by the Brenden-Mann Foundation.

Participants can choose from the one-mile mixed hole, 2.5-mile back-nine or five-mile 18-hole walking options and enjoy the scenic views of TPC Summerlin, live entertainment and prizes. Each registered walker will also receive a souvenir T-shirt and a single-day admission ticket for the tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 1-7.

Early registration fees are $15 for children 3 to 17 and $30 for those 18 or older until Sept. 14. Fees will increase by $5 after the early registration deadline. A new pair of shoes and five to six pairs of socks can be provided to needy children for every $25 raised. Walk participants can preregister online or the morning of the walk, and space is limited to the first 1,500 walkers.

For more information, visit jtshrinersopen.com/en/scheduleofevents/sundaysep30.aspx. To register, visit goodietwoshoes.org or call 617-4027.

PREVIEW CLASSES PLANNED AT CITY LIGHTS MUSIC TOGETHER

Join City Lights Music Together, an early childhood music and movement program, for free preview classes in Summerlin, Henderson and northwest and southwest Las Vegas. Children from newborns to age 5 are invited to sing and dance.

The programs are planned at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, at 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 10 a.m. Sept. 11 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12. The program is also slated for 9 a.m. Sept. 8 and 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Soulfire Studios, 8540 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Call to verify times.

For more information, visit citylightsmusictogether.com, email citylights musictogether@gmail.com or call 838-4751.

JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER PLANS OCTOBER TRIP TO LOS ANGELES

The Jewish Community Center’s Inspiring Journeys Travel Program plans the trip Historic Jewish Los Angeles for Oct. 12-15.

Plans include a full-day docent-led tour of Los Angeles. Learn about Jewish movie moguls and actors who contributed to the movie industry. Visit early sites of Jewish neighborhoods, synagogues and important community services to the Jewish people. Also included is a guided walking tour of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. A lunch stop is planned at the historic San Antonio Winery.

The trip includes three nights accommodation and bus transportation.

For more information, call Elaine Steinberg at 242-9480 or Neil Popish, JCC executive director, at 794-0090.

PUBLIC RELATIONS COMPANY PLANS SCULPTURE CONTEST

The Firm Public Relations & Marketing, 6157 S. Rainbow Blvd., invites the public to celebrate National Play-Doh Day, officially Sept. 16, with a sculpture contest.

Participants are encouraged to utilize Play-Doh or another type of modeling compound, create a sculpture, take a photo of it and send the photo to create@thefirmpr.com.

The top 20 finalists are set to be announced Sept. 10 via The Firm’s Pinterest page: pinterest.com/thefirmpr.

A representative from Brett Wesley Gallery will select a single winner from the 20 finalists. The winner will receive a new iPad.

Also, the photo on Pinterest receiving the most likes by 5 p.m. Sept. 13 will garner the sculptor a $100 American Express gift card.

The Firm will announce the winners Sept. 14 on its website and via social media.

Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, visit thefirmpr.com/create.