Summerlin/Summerlin South Neighborhood News, Jan. 14-20

Read about news and events happening in the Summerlin/Summerlin South area.

Crystal Slaughter, left, apprenticeship coordinator with the Southern Nevada Teamsters 631 and president of the Western Apprenticeship Coordinators Association of Southern Nevada, presents Santiago Ricoy, an apprentice with Glaziers Local 2001 and a student at the College of Southern Nevada, with a $500 scholarship from the association. Ricoy was recently laid off, and the scholarship will allow him to enroll full time and continue his dual education path: studying pre-engineering at CSN and being a glazing apprentice. (Special to View)

APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE PROGRAM AT RED ROCK CANYON

The Bureau of Land Management and the Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association are seeking applications through Jan. 31 for artists to complete two-week residencies in March, April and May at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

During the inaugural artist-in-residence season, selected artists will hold open studio hours at Red Rock Canyon and donate at least one piece of artwork, done during their residency, for an exhibition planned at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. The artists will receive a $750 stipend for materials and supplies.

The artist-in-residence program is open to artists working in two-dimensional visual media (painters, printmakers, photographers, etc.) who are 19 or older, are U.S. citizens living in Southern Nevada and are able to meet the application criteria.

Selected applicants will be notified by Feb. 17. Guidelines and applications are available at rrcair.tumblr.com or by calling 702-258-7757.

PRESENTATION TO COVER NEW LAW REGARDING NONPROFIT DONATIONS

Attorney Kendis Muscheid of Fennemore Craig Jones Vargas is scheduled to speak from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16 about disclosures required by AB 60 to be included in nonprofits’ solicitations. The free presentation is scheduled to be

at Northern Trust, 1995 Village Center Circle. To RSVP, email bcatlett@fclaw.com.

COMPUTER CLUB TO MEET JAN. 18 AT TOTAL WINE & MORE

The Clark County Commodore Computer Club plans to meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Total Wine & More in Boca Park, 730 S. Rampart Blvd.

The club is for users of the Commodore line of computers. Enthusiasts of all modern and vintage computer platforms and tablets are welcome. A presentation covering 2014 CES is planned.

Expect free door prizes. For more information, contact Forrest Nettles at flnettles@hotmail.com.

JEWISH GENEALOGY SOCIETY TO MEET JAN. 19

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada plans to meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

Michael Brenner, the society’s past president, is slated to conduct Part 1 of four Beginning Genealogy Methods workshops. This workshop will concentrate on the basics of Census research. There will be an in-depth discussion of the basics of censuses — their history and a description of each with examples of the forms used and the data collected.

For more information, visit jgssn.org or contact Abe Simon at 702-523-9874 or email abe_simon@cox.net.

SUMMERLIN LIBRARY TO HOST FIBER ARTS WORKSHOP JAN. 21

A Fiber Arts Circle is planned from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan 21 at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. The group plans to meet the third Tuesday of each month.

Enthusiasts of all fiber arts and any level of expertise are welcome. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 702-507-3866.

LAS VEGAS RECOVERY CENTER TO HOST TALK ON CODEPENDENCY

The Las Vegas Recovery Center plans to host a talk by Dr. Robert Hunter called “Codpendency and Its Characteristics” from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Central Recovery Treatment, 3321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100.

Registration is set for 11:30 a.m. The talk is for the Food for Thought program, part of a Continuing Education Unit (CEU) monthly lunch workshop series.

The presentation is open to the public. RSVP is required by emailing Darcy Yurek at dyurek@centralrecovery.com.

ACTIVE SENIORS GROUP TO MEET JAN. 21 AT TEMPLE BETH SHOLOM

The next meeting for the Active Seniors group is planned for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane. The scheduled speaker is Susan Hirsch, director of social services at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

The community is invited. For more information, call 702-233-3785 or 702-382-6456.

CANDLELIGHTERS INVITES CYCLISTS TO TRAIN FOR TOUR DE SUMMERLIN

The Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada plans to host the fifth annual Riders for Candlelighters in April and urges participants to sign up soon for training.

A team of 60 individuals who have experienced childhood cancer firsthand will train for the 80-mile Tour de Summerlin event. The first team ride is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. The Tour de Summerlin is scheduled for April 26.

The training program is designed for individuals interested in completing an endurance event, with no experience required. Participants commit to raising $1,000 for Candlelighters in exchange for a customized training program, which includes a training manual, bike repair, nutrition and hydration clinics, weekly team rides, a team pasta dinner and a team jersey. Last year, the team raised $94,637 for children with cancer, and it’s hoping to get that number above $100,000 in 2014.

For more information, email Kelly Webb at kwebb@candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES TO HOST HEART OF HOPE LUNCHEON FEB. 7 AT RED ROCK RESORT

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada plans to present the fourth annual Heart of Hope Luncheon from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

The event will celebrate the agency’s 73rd anniversary. The reception and a silent auction are set to take place in the Summerlin Ballroom, with the luncheon and award presentation scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individual tickets are $150 and can be purchased at catholiccharities.com.

JAN. 25 HIKE PLANNED AT RED ROCK CANYON

A moderate 3-mile hike is planned for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25 to the La Madre area of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Meet at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, 1000 Scenic Loop Drive.

Reservations are required. To sign up, call 702-515-5367.

TIVOLI VILLAGE TO HOST STROLLER STRIDES WORKOUT

Stroller Strides is set for 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd.

Stroller Strides is a 60-minute, total body workout that moms can do with their babies. The class includes walking or jogging and intervals of strength and body toning exercises. Classes are taught by certified fitness instructors with specialized training in the pre- and post-natal woman.

For more information, visit tivolivillagelv.com.

ERA BY CIARA TO HOST CASTING CALL PARTY FOR MISS AND MS. NEVADA PAGEANT

The ERA By Ciara Customer Appreciation and Miss and Ms. Nevada United States Casting Call Party is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd.

Complimentary makeovers, free champagne, cocktails, music and prizes are planned. The event will feature a special Miss and Ms. Nevada United States pageant contestant casting call: Miss 20-29, Mrs. 25-55, Little Miss 8-9, Preteen 10-12, Jr. Teen 13-15 and Teen 16-19. Meet the reigning pageant winners, state title holders and pageant director Tanice Smith to find out how to compete for titles. Admission is free.

For more information, visit tivolivillagelv.com.