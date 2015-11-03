Taco Bell fires marketing executive after assault on Uber driver

After video surfaced of an Uber passenger, identified as Benjamin Golden, attacking a driver for the ride-hailing company in Costa Mesa, California, Golden has since been fired from his high-level marketing position at Taco Bell.

In the dashboard video recorded on Friday night, Golden, 32, is seen repeatedly hitting and cursing at his Uber driver. The driver, Edward Caban, sprayed pepper spray in Golden’s face to get him to stop.

Golden was arrested on-site and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor assault. Subsequently, he has been released from his role at Taco Bell, where he served as a marketing executive.

“Given the behavior of the individual, it is clear he can no longer work for us. We have also offered and encouraged him to seek professional help,” the fast-food giant said in a statement.

Golden has been permanently banned from using Uber.

