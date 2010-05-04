Tark raps Lowden on DC fundraising

Sue Lowden’s fundraising journey to Washington today drew a swipe from rival Republican Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian.

Tarkanian said Lowden can hardly criticize incumbent Sen. Harry Reid and his financial ties to Washington lobbyists when she is back in DC seeking the same.

"How do her words match up?" the Tarkanian campaign said in a note to reporters.

Wait a minute. Tarkanian has been back to Washington at least twice. He has not been seeking money from lobby interests?

"Danny held his own meet-and-greet in January, but we only collected personal contributions," campaign manager Brian Seitchik said. "Lobbyists in DC have told Danny they will not be supporting him in the primary and no lobbyist has hosted an event for us."

A check of Tarkanian’s latest campaign finance report that listed $455,377 in contributions turned up one $250 contribution on Jan. 29 from Smith Davis, a partner in the Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld law firm in Washington who is a Senate-registered lobbyist.

Seitchik said of more than 11,000 people who have donated to Tarkanian, that lobbyist and perhaps a few more have made contributions. He said Tarkanian is not actively seeking their money.