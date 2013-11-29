Team Ford Lincoln raises almost $4,000 in JDRF Walk for Cure

Team Ford Lincoln recently partnered with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation again to participate in the 2013 JDRF Walk for the Cure in Las Vegas.

Team Ford Lincoln had a nine-person team of employees and family members who walked the 5K course and raised almost $4,000 for the charity.

Lincoln sales manager Jodie Huebner was the event’s corporate chairwoman and walked. Other team members representing Team Ford Lincoln were Paul Benjamin, Tia Benjamin, Zander Benjamin, Kristine Rankens, Donna Friedman, Kelli Friedman and Dawn Bowers.

“It’s tremendously gratifying to be part of an effort that makes such a difference in the lives of so many people affected by this disease, including members of my immediate family” Huebner said. “Ford Motor Co. is the largest global sponsor of JDRF, which is a really prestigious honor we don’t take lightly. Team Ford Lincoln will continue working to raise funds to help them find a cure.”

Team Ford Lincoln has raised more than $11,000 for the foundation.

Besides the Walk for the Cure, Team Ford Lincoln has raised money through its “Driven 2 Give” events, contributing money for each test drive of a Lincoln vehicle. Since the 1998 inception of the employee-driven group, known as the Ford Global Action Team, more than $50 million has been raised nationally.

Team Ford Lincoln, at U.S. Highway 95 and Ann Road, is Nevada’s No. 1 volume Ford dealer for five years running and is home to Las Vegas’ newest Lincoln dealership. With the addition of its luxury brand, team Ford Lincoln is raising the bar on customer satisfaction and exceeding customer expectations. Its motto is “Ladies and gentlemen doing business with ladies and gentlemen.”

JDRF is the leading global organization focused on Type 1 diabetes research. Driven by volunteers connected to children, adolescents and adults with the disease, JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of Type 1 diabetes research.

The foundation aims to improve the lives of everyone affected by Type 1 diabetes by accelerating progress on promising opportunities for curing, treating, and preventing the disease. The foundation collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners who share that goal.

Since its inception in 1970, the foundation has awarded more than $1.5 billion to Type 1 diabetes research. More than 80 percent of the foundation’s expenditures directly support research and research-related education. Past foundation research has helped to expand scientific understanding of Type 1 diabetes and improve the care of people with the disease. For more information on the foundation, visit www.jdrf.org.