One of the Review-Journal’s loyal readers wrote in this morning to thank us for our endorsement of Sen. John McCain. No need to say thanks, but I’m glad you did because it allows me the opportunity to remind readers that in Sunday’s newspaper the Review-Journal endorsed McCain and the Las Vegas Sun (which is delivered with the R-J) picked the other side. America’s a beautiful place and the Joint Operating Agreement that delivers the Sun to R-J readers is working just as it was intended. There can be no doubt that Las Vegas readers get two independent views. Of course, the R-J is correct and the Sun is wrong. Unfortunately, if the election were held today I’m afraid "wrong" would win.

Here’s the letter (BTW, the part in this letter about the SEIU and ACORN is passed along without endorsement) … and thanks for taking the time write in:

Hello Mr. Frederick:



I enjoyed your endorsement of John McCain for President. Your reasons were solid. Although you must sort of feel like the Lonely Maytag repairman since most papers have gone the other way.



You should have one of your investigative staff do a piece on Andrew Stern, President of the SEIU and his relationship with ACORN and the union here in Las Vegas. Mr. Stern has a rather interesting background. He is a former member of the radical SDS of the 60’s. More importantly he appears to be quite a dictator in how he runs the union. In particular how he takes control of local unions and puts the control at the headquarters level. He does not appear to be for the local people’s interest.



Take care and thank goodness there is still one good paper to read in this country.