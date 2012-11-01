The Benghazi lies fall, one by one

It is now clear the Obama Administration lied to us about Benghazi. It is now clear the Obama Administration lied to us about Benghazi.

The administration for almost two weeks told the world that the deaths of our ambassador and three others in Benghazi stemmed from a spontaneous riot over a movie.

That was a lie. And the president now says that he knew it was a terrorist attack from Day One. Yet, his administration perpetuated the spontaneous movie ruse for more than a week. Obama wanted to us to believe that this was a big surprise out of left field and no one could have seen it coming.

Now comes the revelation that the White House and the State Department were warned of al-Qaeda build-up in Benghazi and that the consulate there could not sustain a coordinated attack. Some 30 days earlier his was warned by his own chain of command of the threat, yet on the anniversary of 9/11 Obama couldn’t see his way clear to recognize the threat.

You can read about these latest revelations here. It will (or at least it should) make your blood boil.