The Benghazi lies fall, one by one

The administration for almost two weeks told the world that the deaths of our ambassador and three others in Benghazi stemmed from a spontaneous riot over a movie.
That was a lie. And the president now says that he knew it was a terrorist attack from Day One. Yet, his administration perpetuated the spontaneous movie ruse for more than a week. Obama wanted to us to believe that this was a big surprise out of left field and no one could have seen it coming.
Now comes the revelation that the White House and the State Department were warned of al-Qaeda build-up in Benghazi and that the consulate there could not sustain a coordinated attack. Some 30 days earlier his was warned by his own chain of command of the threat, yet on the anniversary of 9/11 Obama couldn’t see his way clear to recognize the threat.
You can read about these latest revelations here. It will (or at least it should) make your blood boil.