The cybernuts in the Internet ‘peanut gallery’

As I have suggested in a previous post, the internet "peanut gallery" is truly a spectacle to behold. If you like Democracy in it’s true Jeffersonian form, you gotta love some of the cybernut comments generated by the ease of e-mail and the anonymity of a news website comment section.

For example, consider this bit of internet "wisdom". Is there another person — anyone? — who thinks the Review-Journal commentary section editorially licks Obama’s boots? I seriously doubt it. So, this little e-mail stood out to editors who first received it.

Hi

We would just like to know why your paper is licking this guy Obama’s boots? We are so sick with your paper that we will no longer buy it. You are a one sided paper just like all you media people. You can destroy someone because you feel you need to get on the band wagon of someone else. You have no balance in the paper and as in the 60’s we still feel all media stinks. Stop it already and give McCain an equal spot. Another question..why won’t that bum Obama debate McCain? Answer ..because McCain will show what this guy is really like and that he does not have any brains to lead this country and like the questions the reporters asked him in Iraq he will side-step the answers. You as well as the rest of his supporters ARE the bimbos. The bad thing here is when you brain dead supporters of this Muslim go down you will be taking the rest of us with you.



