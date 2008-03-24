The Democrat Way

For those who doubted the wisdom of my column on March 16 in which I pointed out how Democrats and Republicans generally differ in how they respond to sexual misconduct charges, along comes another Democrat to prove my point. The good mayor of Detroit, Kwame Kilpatrick, is doing what all good Democrats do when faced with sex charges — stay in office and deny, deny, deny.

Bill Clinton could not have done it better.

To read a full report with video on Kilpatrick, go to this url:

www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=D8VJSSFO6&show_article=1

To read my initial sage commentary on Republicans and Democrats, go to this url:

www.lvrj.com/opinion/16724911.html