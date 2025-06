Now shut down the table games staff and others gather for a champagne toast during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Table games are shut down and chips counted during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The last hand of blackjack is played and chips collected during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bag of playing cards is set aside following the final table games during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Heather Holliday excitedly waves about a big payout of $2 during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Just a few electronic machines remain on below the Tropicana's 4,000-square-foot stained-glass ceiling installed in 1979 and at the time was estimated to be worth more than $1 million as the final night of gaming nears an end at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

John Botti with dogs Crixus and Spartacus walk about and make images of the shut down table games area as the final night of gaming nears an end at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A woman talks with security personnel at the main door as the final night of gaming has concluded at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Deconstruction work continues on the Tropicana as a crew erects a large fence around the property on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Debris is piled up near the former entrance as lower floors are stripped of all interior elements at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Debris is pushed out of a floor above to a pile below for transport as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for an implosion in October on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former signage is still visible near the former entrance as deconstruction of the Tropicana continues by GGG Demolition, Inc., in preparation for an implosion in October on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A worker walks along a floor of the rear tower as preparations for the upcoming implosion continue at the Tropicana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man walks under the now closed pedestrian bridge from the MGM Grand as preparations for the upcoming implosion continue at the Tropicana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Flowers are left in the chain securing a construction entrance with the Club Tower beyond on the grounds at the Tropicana with implosion set for early tomorrow morning on Tuesday, Oct. 08, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fireworks and drone show precedes the Tropicana being imploded early in the morning while viewed from the Foundation Room at the Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 09, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images