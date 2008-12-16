THE LIST: DVDs, CDs and books hitting stores week of Dec. 16

DVDS

“Mamma Mia!” (PG-13): Drama queen Meryl Streep turns singing-and-dancing queen in this adaptation of the hit ABBA musical about a former rock singer, now living on a picturesque Greek island, whose three ex-flames (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård) show up at her daughter’s wedding. “Big Love’s” Amanda Seyfried, “The Duchess’ ” Dominic Cooper and scene-stealers Christine Baranski and Julie Walters round out the starring cast.

More suspenseful globe-trotting arrives Friday with “Traitor” (R), about a former U.S. special operations officer (Don Cheadle), a practicing Muslim with terrorist connections, who becomes the target of federal agents (Guy Pearce, Neal McDonaugh). Jeff Daniels co-stars.

Turning to sequels (or, more precisely, sequels of sequels), “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” (PG-13) sends retired adventurer Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and his archaeologist wife Evelyn (Maria Bello, replacing Rachel Weisz) to China when their rebellious son (Luke Ford) unearths the remains of a cursed, shape-shifting emperor (martial arts whiz Jet Li).

In the remake file, “The Women” (PG-13) revamps the 1939 classic. Meg Ryan stars as a has-it-all fashion designer who discovers that her Wall Street tycoon husband has taken up with a sultry shopgirl (Eva Mendes), throwing her life (and best pals Annette Bening, Debra Messing and Jada Pinkett Smith) into a tizzy.

And speaking of remakes, “Death Race” (not rated) retools Roger Corman’s 1975 cult fave “Death Race 2000,” as a ruthless prison warden (Joan Allen) taps an inmate (Jason Statham) for the title competition, the ultimate demolition derby in which combatants drive to kill — or die. Ian McShane and Tyrese Gibson co-star.

Rounding out today’s recent releases, “The House Bunny” (PG-13) finds a Playboy Bunny (Anna Faris) booted from the mansion — and seeking refuge with clueless sorority sisters who are about to lose their house.

Turning to titles that never played local theaters, “Sangre de Mi Sangre” (not rated) focuses on a Mexican boy who smuggles himself to Brooklyn to meet his long-lost father. And a one-time literary wunderkind (Campbell Scott) agrees to speak to a college class taught by a former flame (Alex Kingston) in the comedy-drama “Crashing” (R).

Topping our foreign-language file, director Marco Bellochio’s “The Wedding Director” (not rated) focuses on an Italian director (“Prince Caspian’s” Sergio Castellito) beset by personal and professional malaise.

And with the holidays — and the inevitable New Year’s resolutions — on their way, an avalanche of workout-related titles (all unrated) hit DVD, from “The Biggest Loser: The Workout — Boot Camp” to the “Dirty Dancing Official Dance Workout.” Also hitting the gym: “Denise Austin: Get Fit Daily Dozen,” “Skinny Bitch Fitness: Boot Camp,” “Kathy Smith: Total Body Lift” and “Lisa Rinna: Dance Body Beautiful — Jive, Jump, Ballroom Bump.”

Topping today’s TV transfers: the HBO miniseries “Generation Kill” (not rated), from “The Wire” producers David Simon and Ed Burns, about a Rolling Stone reporter (Lee Tergesen) embedded with a Marine battalion at the start of the Iraq war. Tim Curry, meanwhile, plays young “Will Shakespeare” (not rated) in a 1978 British miniseries featuring Ian McShane as fellow playwright Christopher Marlowe. And Farrah Fawcett stars in the unrated 1987 TV-movie “Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story.” (James Read plays Cary Grant, Hutton husband No. 3.)

CDS

Fall Out Boy, “Folie a Deux”: Since his band’s last disc, Fall Out Boy bassist/lyricist Pete Wentz has gotten married to popster Ashlee Simpson, so, of course, what’s the group’s latest album revolve around?

Infidelity, betrayal, deceit and deception.

The personal is political on “Folie a Deux,” one of the band’s most distinctive sounding efforts yet, peppered with horns and heartbreak.

It’s not exactly the sound of marital bliss, though it’s still an album that the Fall Out Boy faithful will want to walk down the aisle with.

Also in stores: The All-American Rejects, “When the World Comes Down”; Keyshia Cole, “A Different Me”; Jamie Foxx, “Intuition”; Anthony Hamilton, “The Point of It All”; Heavy D, “Vibes”; Plies, “Da REAList”; Saliva, “Cinco Diablo”; and Soulja Boy, “iSouljaboytellem.”

BOOKS

“Show No Fear (Nina Reilly, Book 12)” by Perri O’Shaughnessy: Sisters Pamela and Mary O’Shaughnessy, who write under the pen name Perri O’Shaughnessy, offer fans of Nina Reilly a prequel with their 12th novel in the series.

In “Show No Fear,” Nina is a busy single mom working as a paralegal and attending law school while fighting for custody of her son and heading a medical malpractice lawsuit for her mother. She finds herself in the middle of her first murder investigation after a woman falls to her death off a bridge and witnesses disappear. She teams up with homicide cop Paul van Wagoner to discover the truth behind this “accident.”

Also hitting shelves: “Blood Sins (Blood Trilogy, Book 2)” by Kay Hooper; “Sea of Love” by Jamie Ponti; “The Girls Next Door” by Paul Ruditis; and “Encyclopedia of the End: Mysterious Death in Fact, Fancy, Folklore, and More” by Deborah Noyes.