The ever-thoughtful Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal articulates the fear a good many Americans have as we go into 2012.

"In a second Obama administration he will be operating without any of the constraints that limited his actions in the first. He will never have to face the voters again. Obama unbound, with interest groups to reward. America, you don’t want to go there."

Obama unchained with Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi et al sniffing close to his behind. Scary, indeed.