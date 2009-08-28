The right instincts in North Town

If it’s bad in Southern Nevada, it’s "badder" in North Las Vegas. That’s just a fact. It’s not a reflection of the people in that fine city. It’s just that when the music stopped, North Las Vegas was in middle stages of the housing boom. Now, whole subdivisions sit unfinished because of the foreclosure disaster and that now ripples through the wider business community.

So, it was good to hear new North Las Vegas Mayor Shari Buck pledge to help.

"I am going to work with the North Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce to put forward (ways) to help North Las Vegas businesses," she said. "When we have everyone taking part, we keep their local businesses open, so we don’t have to see the dry cleaner close up, so we don’t have to see the Dunkin’ Donuts close."

Not sure what Mayor Buck has in mind. But if it removes government barriers and let’s private enterprise work its magic, count me in.