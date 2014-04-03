Things to do in Henderson/Anthem April 3-9, 2014

Local glass artist Steve Kennedy is among artisans scheduled to show and sell work at the Anthen Highlands Art Walk, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5 and 6 at the Albertsons Shopping Center, 2810 Bicentennial Parkway. Put on by the Anthem Highlands Community Association, the free event will also feature a booth with art projects for children. For more information, visit vegasartwalk.com. (Special to View)