Things to do in Henderson/Anthem April 3-9, 2014

- Pet-a-Palooza is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 5 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. The event is set to offer live entertainment, contests, information booths, food and pet adoptions. Visit tinyurl.com/lmbhnka.
- Ty Herndon is set to perform at 7 p.m. April 5 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets start at $23.45. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.
- More than 100 baskets constructed by the Las Vegas Paiute, Moapa Paiute, Chemehuevi, Shoshone and Panamint communities are set to be on display through May 31 for the Tribal Treasures: Regional Baskets and Their Collectors exhibit in the Heritage Gallery at the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway. Visit clarkcountynv.gov.
- Nashville Unplugged is set to feature guest songwriter Kyle Jacobs April 4 in Club Madrid at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. with shows at 8 p.m. Admission is $5. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.
- The Kingston Trio is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $20. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- The city of Henderson plans the grand opening of Horizon Crest Park, 2393 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, at 10 a.m. April 5. The event is expected to include remarks from Henderson City Councilman Sam Bateman and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Visit hendersonlive.com.
- The Sunset Garden Club is scheduled to meet at noon April 8 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The scheduled free program is Lilies – Beyond Easter to be presented by a Master Gardener panel. Visit sunsetgardenclubofnv.org.
- The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in cooperation with the city of Henderson plan to offer free classes at Acacia Park’s Acacia Demonstration Garden, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., throughout April. Classes are set to be taught by Master Gardener instructors and begin at 9 a.m. Classes scheduled include: On April 5, Master Gardener Denise McConnell is set to present Landscape Design with Native Plants in Mind.On April 12, Trees, Trees and More Trees is set to be presented by Master Gardener Jeneane Young. Preregistration for classes is suggested. Visit www.cityofhenderson.com/parks and select Online Registration.
- Honor Flight Southern Nevada, a Henderson-based nonprofit, is partnering with Harley Davidson to host a fundraiser pancake breakfast scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 5 at 2260 S. Rainbow Blvd. The event costs $5 and benefits the organization, which pays for World War II veterans to travel to Washington D.C. to visit the National World War II Memorial. Call 702-749-5912.
- This month’s First Friday arts festival is slated to celebrate the fool, with more than 30 street performers from Strip productions roving throughout the festival. Green Street on California Avenue west of Casino Center Boulevard is set to feature a puppet theater, and the KidZone is scheduled to offer free face painting. The monthly festival is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. April 4 at venues throughout the 18b Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. Admission is free. Visit firstfridaylasvegas.com.
- The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., plans to present “New York Old Friend,” a performance featuring Clint Holmes, Kristen Hertzenberg and Fifth Avenue, at 8:30 p.m. April 4-6. Tickets are $35 to $45. Visit thesmithcenter.com.
- The Las Vegas Philharmonic Pops Series IV concert Love Vintage Las Vegas Style is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 5 in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25 to $94. Visit thesmithcenter.com.
- Performances of the musical “Songs For A New World” are scheduled at 8 p.m. April 3, 4 and 5 at the Onyx Theatre, 935-16B E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $24. Visit onyxtheatre.com or call 702-732-7225.
- The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., plans to present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Tickets for previews, scheduled for April 3 and 4, are $25. Tickets are $150 for the April 5 opening-night celebration, which is to include a reception with the cast and crew and an after-party. Tickets for the show’s remaining run, scheduled April 6-27, start at $35. Visit thesmithcenter.com.
- Signature Productions plans to present “Les Miserables” through April 26 at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Theater, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. nightly except Tuesdays and Sundays, along with two matinee shows at 2 p.m. April 12 and 26. Tickets are $30 for adults and $28 for seniors and students. Visit signatureproductions.net or call 702-878-7529.
- Bank of America customers are receive free entry April 5 and 6 to the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is offered through the bank’s Museums on Us program, which allows Bank of America customers free access to select museums on the first weekend of every month. Participants must show their U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card to receive free admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.
- The Las Vegas Astronomical Society plans a multimedia presentation at 6 p.m. April 5 at the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area Visitor Center, 1000 Scenic Loop Drive. Viewing of the night sky is to follow. The gates close at 8 p.m. The event is open to all ages. No registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.
- Suzanne Joelson is scheduled to present a free lecture on the topic “Ideal or Real Deal, Art in Transition” at the UNLV University Forum lecture series at 7:30 p.m. April 8 in the Marjorie Barrick Museum at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit unlv.edu, call 702-895-3401 or email liberalarts@unlv.edu.
- Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, plans to host Astronomy in the Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 5. Call 702-875-4141.
- Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, plans to host a Civil War Living History Experience at 8 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. Participants can learn how to raise and train troops. Uniforms, training and equipment are set to be provided. Call Jim Edwards at 702-451-5403.
- The Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., plans to host the 16th annual Southern Nevada Landscape Awards competition. The event honors residential and professional water-efficient landscapes that are eye-catching and functional. Entries must be received by May 2. Winners are set to be announced June 5. Visit tinyurl.com/n4qd6wk.
- Sketch Saturday, a live drawing event, is scheduled at noon April 4 in the Marjorie Barrick Museum at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. A $5 admission contribution is suggested for adults or $2 for seniors 62 or older. Free paper and pencils are set to be available at the reception desk. Visit www.unlv.edu, call 702-895-3381 or email barrick.museum@unlv.edu.
- The Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave., is scheduled to feature a performance by Frank LaSpina as Bobby Darin as part of the club’s Italian-American Singers Series at 7 p.m. April 6. Admission is a $20 donation which will benefit a musical arts program. Visit iacvegas.com.
- The UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum Main Gallery, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, is set to feature the Art for Art’s Sake exhibit featuring works by Mark Chariker, Iva Gueorguieva, Ali Smith, David Ryan, Tim Bavington, Brian Porray, Thomas Burke and Yek and Jason Adkins. Admission is free and donations are accepted. Visit unlv.edu or call 702-895-3381.
- The city of Henderson is scheduled to host its second Stroll ‘n Roll from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 along Paseo Verde Parkway from Green Valley Parkway to Valle Verde Drive. The street is scheduled to be shut down, allowing residents to stroll, walk, bike and play in the streets. Admission is free. Visit bikehenderson.org.
- Galaxy Green Valley Luxury + movie theater, 4500 E Sunset Road, plans a classics series. Films scheduled include “The Neverending Story,” April 13; “Babe,” June 22; “The Breakfast Club,” Aug. 24; “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Oct. 19; and “Home Alone,” Dec. 7. Tickets are $7 or $15 for two tickets and a large popcorn. Visit galaxytheaters.com.
- American Triology is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 12 and 13 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $20. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- The Bronx Wanderers are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 18-20 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $15. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- Tony Orlando is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 25-27 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- The Coyote Under the Stars & Stripes benefit for Randy Couture’s Xtreme G.I. Foundation is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 30 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets start at $39. Proceeds are scheduled to benefit veterans. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.
- Chris D’Elia is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 2-4 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $20. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- Gary Puckett and Union Gap are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 9-11 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $25. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- Dat Phan is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 16-18 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $15. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- Comedian Ralphie May is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23-25 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $40. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
- Comedian Jerry Lewis is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 30 and June 1 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.
