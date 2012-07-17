Things to do in Henderson/Anthem: July 17-23

In your neighborhood

n City Lights Gallery, 3 E. Army St., plans to host a Co-op Gallery Exhibit featuring work by local artists through Aug. 24. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

n Guilty Pleasures is set to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Nashville Unplugged is set for 8 p.m. Friday at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Kylie Sackley and Rob Hatch are the scheduled guests. Admission is $5. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Kenny G is set to perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, plans to host free concerts from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on Main Street across from the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Free, family-friendly movies are scheduled to be shown at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in the grass along Main Street. “Alice in Wonderland” is set for Friday , and “Lady and the Tramp” is scheduled for Saturday . Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

n Wolf Creek is set from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, and Anthony James Baker is set to perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Village Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Admission is free. Visit lakelasvegasevents.com.

n “Face to Face: The Ultimate Tribute to Sir Elton John and Billy Joel” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $15 to $25. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Goodfellas are set to play at 9 p.m. Friday, and Bluff Control is set to play at 9 p.m. Saturday at Club Fortune Casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road. Visit clubfortunecasino.com.

n The Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, plans to celebrate its 16th birthday from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. James Maslow from Big Time Rush is scheduled to appear. Visit galleriaatsunset.com.

n Willie Nelson is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sunset Amphitheatre at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets are $39 to $99. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Cinemark Theatres plans a Summer Movie Clubhouse offer with $1 per show if purchased at the box office. This week’s film is “Dolphin Tale,” scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cinemark Cinedome 12, 851 S. Boulder Highway. Call 800-326-3264 or visit cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse-2012.

Worth a drive

n “Oliver” is scheduled to run as part of Super Summer Theatre’s season lineup at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 28 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on state Route 159 about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Beltway. Parking opens at 5 p.m., and meadow seating opens at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or rent a chair in general-admission grass seating. Advance tickets are $12. A limited number of tickets may be available at the gate for $20. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

n The musical “The Great American Trailer Park” is scheduled at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through July 29 on the Mainstage at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. With music by David Nehls, the play features Armadillo Acres, a Florida trailer park where the residents encounter all the trials and tribulations that one would expect to see on an episode of “The Jerry Springer Show.” Tickets are $20 for season ticket holders or $25 for general public. Visit lvlt.org.

n Ricardo Griego is slated to play Spanish guitar from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays at Barcelona Tapas & Bar, 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway, No. 100. Visit ricardogriego.com or call 483-5764.

n The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., plans to present Las Vegas group The Phat Pack at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Cabaret Jazz Room. Tickets range from $20 to $35. Call 749-2000 or visit thesmithcenter.com.

The center plans to present the musical “Memphis” Wednesday through Sunday. Call 982-7805 or visit thesmithcenter.com.

n Rave Motion Pictures at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to host free movies during its Family Film Festival at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Aug. 23. Call 362-7283 or visit ravecinemas.com.

n The Fremont Street Experience, 425 Fremont St., plans to host the Rock of Vegas concert series at 9 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. Musicians booked to perform include, Saturday, Warrant and Skid Row; Aug. 4, Bret Michaels’ “Get Your Rock on Tour 2012”; Aug. 18, Survivor —- Eye of the Tiger; and Sept. 1, Dee Snider from Twisted Sister with Jac&Jill. Call 678-5777 or visit vegasexperience.com.

n USA Dance Las Vegas plans to host a ballroom dance event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. The event is open to those 13 or older, and a ballroom dance lesson is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for USA Dance members, students 13 to 25 and military personnel and $10 for nonmembers. Call 813-6694 or visit usadancelasvegas.org.

Museums and Galleries

n The Nevada Vintage Race Car & Aviation Museum, 250 SunPac Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Visit fabulousracers.com.

n The Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Christmas and New Year’s Day. “Lost Vegas: Bulldozed and Imploded Casinos of the Las Vegas Valley” is scheduled to be open until the end of the year. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children. Call 455-7955.

n Pinnacle Art Gallery, 203 S. Water St., is featuring the work of students from Del Webb Middle School. The gallery is open by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 267-2152.

n Pop Up Art House, 720 W. Sunset Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. Call 323-240-2888 or visit thepopuparthouse.com/home.html.

Plan ahead

n The Lon Bronson All-Star Band is set to perform at 8 p.m. July 26 at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Martina McBride is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $42.50 to $75. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n RagTag Entertainment plans to perform “South Pacific” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21-23 in the Community Center at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 Horizon Ridge Parkway. Tickets are $15. All profits from the shows will be used to purchase materials and supplies for the Las Vegas Sew Girls, who make clothing that is donated to military hospitals. For information, call Johannah Lockwood at 260-1621.

Ongoing events

n E-String Grill & Poker Bar, 2031 W. Sunset Road, offers live entertainment, on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. Visit estringlive.com.

n Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, hosts trivia night from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit

greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Mark O’Toole performs from 2:30 to

5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays in the Ravello Lounge at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit themresort.com.

n Tim Catching plays piano from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit

greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Deja Vu is scheduled to perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Shakespeare’s Grill & Pub, 790 Coronado Center Drive, hosts Pub Quiz from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. 837-7900.

n Dave Ritz sings and plays guitar from

6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, hosts Karate Karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n The Henderson farmers market is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Admission is free. Visit hendersonlive.com.

n The South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, hosts the Dennis Bono Show at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Rachel’s Kitchen, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District at Green Valley Ranch, plans to host art and wine nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. The event includes a small art show, acoustic musicians and a complimentary glass of wine. Visit hendersonlive.com.

n Darby O’Gill and the Little People take the stage from 9 p.m. to midnight Thursdays and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays at Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Busker Kings are set to perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in the Gaudi Bar at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n The Country Fresh farmers market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Admission is free.

n Speed takes the stage from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Quinn’s Irish Pub at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Wes Winters performs a free show from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in the Grandview Lounge at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Threedom Rock is set to play from

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday in the Cerveza Cantina at the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit

fiestahendersonlasvegas.com.

n Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is set to host “Wired” at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Admission is free. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road, hosts the Spazmatics from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays in Club Madrid. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Club Fortune Casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road, offers free live entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit clubfortunecasino.com.

n Yellow Brick Road performs at 11 p.m. Fridays in the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n Hundreds of classic cars are on display every Saturday during Cars and Coffee at Sansone Park Place, 9510 S. Eastern Ave. The free show is open from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit hendersonlive.com.

n Sarah Frances Johnston performs from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm is set to perform at 7 p.m. Saturdays at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Cover charge is $5. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

n Zowie Bowie is set to perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays at Ravello at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit themresort.com.

n Enjoy acoustic music on Saturdays during the Strung Out Sessions at Club Madrid at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Doors open at 10 p.m. Patrons must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Enjoy live blues music at 7 p.m. Saturdays at Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2245 Village Walk Drive.

n The Spazmatics, an ’80s tribute band, perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit southpointcasino.com.

n U4EA is set to play from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the Cerveza Cantina at the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit fiestahendersonlasvegas.com.

n Mahi is set to perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays in the Gaudi Bar at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetstation.com.

n Fresh52 Farmers & Artisans Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Sansone Park Place, 9480 S. Eastern Ave. Admission is free.